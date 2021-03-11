Sheri Kuebler Thompson of ‘Synergy In Success’: “Think from the inside out not the outside in”

Think from the inside out not the outside in. This is so important as people allow their environment to control their attitude and it’s not their fault, they are programmed to do so. But we can change that programming and learn to not be affected by our environment …. It is not good or bad… it just is. And whatever we give our attention to and focus on we get more of.

As a part of my series about “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sheri Kuebler Thompson.

Sheri Kuebler Thompson is the CEO of Synergy In Success. Through the process of climbing to the top of the corporate ladder (and creating the success that most people only dream of), Sheri developed her passion of inspiring other executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

Sheri was just 19 when she first discovered ‘Think And Grow Rich’, and was introduced to the material that allowed her to ignite the fire in others throughout her career. However, like most people, after reaching a certain point, she put the book down. She had her career and her amazing son Brady, yet was living in a belief that she was stuck, while understanding there was more out there.

After two consecutive years of adversity and struggle, dealing with some of life’s most difficult challenges all at once, Sheri was on the precipice of change. She was ready to unleash her potential.

Her resilient, tenacious, and powerful personality allowed her to overcome those obstacles. She collected some of the highest-level thought leaders and mentors into her inner circle and was reintroduced to that information she’d so long ago discovered.

Sheri decided it was time to take life back into her own hands, she wanted to spend more time with the light of her life, her son, and garner the life and wealth she’d long dreamed of.

Sheri is now living in her passion, facilitating the material that enabled and inspired her all along. She has been guiding people toward living their best life and unlocking their truest potential.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I have been in the financial services industry my entire career and throughout had often pondered the idea of mentoring or coaching on mindset and using the very things I have done my entire life to truly help people. After losing my mother to pancreatic cancer, being hospitalized right after myself, my Dad being diagnosed with prostate cancer later that year, going through my second divorce realizing I needed to release that for my own good and the good of my son, who at the time was 5 and very impressionable, to selling a home and buying another and finally being in the corporate world no longer fulfilled as I once was…. I knew I needed to do something! I had lost myself somewhere along the way and knew I had to step into who I was meant to be on all levels not only for my son but for me! I was then introduced to my mentors and I made the decision to change my life. And so I did! Not long after stepping into investing in myself and going through the program I now facilitate, I released my “job” and started my own international consulting business. Come to find out the very material I began to study I had studied at the age of 19 and have manifested many things in my life but I had put the book down over the years. And so, it has come back around full circle and I have stepped into living a life I design that is so very fulfilling.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I would have to say the most interesting thing that has happened since I began my journey is not having the full support and faith of some of my family and friends. Maybe some of you can relate. Doing what I do, I understand it is not their fault, it is just a lack of awareness. It is all fear-based thinking. I would say many people who take chances and step into things that are unknown to others or something they would never do; they just don’t understand it. It’s so important to keep an open mind and know that anything is possible!

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Not allowing the environment to control your attitude and be an amazing leader … leading by example.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Think and Grow Rich — I read this book at the age of 19 and literally manifested my life. Many of the principles have stuck with me over the years, however, I did not have a mentor or anyone to hold me accountable or share that I should never stop being in the content and I am so grateful for the fact I was introduced to it so many years ago, am now immersed in the content once again and am able to share it with others.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

Being mindful is all about focusing one’s awareness on the present moment. We teach to not think about or worry about the past or the future, but rather just focus on the now. Focus on your goals not your results.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

Physical is a body at ease … being in high vibration… you produce energy (Transmutation of energy.)

Mental benefits would be clarity, focus, knowledge… in a very high state of awareness.

Emotional would be feeling, a word we use to describe the vibration we are in. If you are feeling sad, you are in a low vibration. If you are feeling happy you are in a high vibration. When you are mindful and, in the moment, and grateful for where you are and what you have in the moment you are in a high vibration.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Time for meditation and gratitude — every morning I meditate and write out what I am grateful for therefore my mind is cleared and then focused on exactly what I want and when you are in a state of gratitude you are in a high vibration. The combination is so very powerful. Write out your goals 10 times in the morning and 10 times in the night — this repetition and writing it out over time impresses it upon the subconscious mind and so it is. Study and have a mentor or mentors. When I started investing in myself opportunities began to open up to me and I also realized from past experience how important it is to continue to study every day…. The more you impress the idea of what you want and step into who you are the more you move in that direction! Think from the inside out not the outside in. This is so important as people allow their environment to control their attitude and it’s not their fault, they are programmed to do so. But we can change that programming and learn to not be affected by our environment …. It is not good or bad… it just is. And whatever we give our attention to and focus on we get more of. Sit down and write out everything you want in life! Think BIG, focus, truly believe it and make it happen.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

1. Listen and empathize but don’t internalize the negative emotions and allow their low vibration to shift to you.

2. Try to shift the focus to something positive because whatever you focus on you get more of.

3. Help them change their focus by sharing what you are grateful for and help them start a gratitude journal. Gratitude puts you in a high vibration.

4. Share the 5 steps above.

5. Give them a HUG! 🙂

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

“The Power of Your Subconscious Mind” by Joseph Murphy

Getting a mentor that you resonate with

You Tube Videos by Esther Hicks on manifestation

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Henry Ford — ‘Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t — you’re right.’ This is a quote I have lived by my entire life and I have many stories to share as I have done many things in my life that most people I know would never do… one being releasing my corporate career in the middle of covid. The difference is I just believe I can do anything, and I am right! And If I can do it anybody can do it. They just have to believe!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Getting this information into the mind of children starting in school. Being able to have a productive self-image and not caring what others think. Being taught to fantasize and use your imagination as we are born to create. Learning how to respond instead of react. Being taught to believe you can be, do, and have anything you put your mind to. If you were taught this information when you were little…could you imagine how strong you would be as an adult and how much success, here would be in the world and how much confidence! This would be truly amazing!

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!