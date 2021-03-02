Gianna Miceli: “Treat your team like human beings”

Treat your team like human beings. Most of my team is overseas, and we’re on opposite time schedules. I’m sleeping when they’re working, but I always ask about their lives, their day, how they’ve been affected by the lockdowns, how their families are. Even though we’re 100% just text messaging or emailing, I know these people.

As a part of our series about strong women leaders, we had the pleasure of interviewing Gianna Miceli.

Gianna Miceli is an outspoken champion for women’s health, transforming the stigma attached to menopausal women from fat & frumpy to sexy & fabulous with her revolutionary message that women over 40 are not medically defective — they are eating themselves to it.

She is abolishing the paradigm that is brainwashing women to believe that a post menopause life will include a plethora of prescriptions and never feeling sexy in their own skin again.

Fans of her book, “Why American Women Are So Fat, Sick, Tired, & Angry, say, “This book helped me see that there is an easy solution that doesn’t require a prescription”.

Her latest “booklet” is called “10 Stupid Things Women Do To Create Menopause Misery” and is available for free on her website.

Gianna has been in the beauty business for over 20 years and is a certified holistic detoxing health coach and fervent researcher of pathology and metabolics.

She entered the Fitness Atlantic Bikini classic at age 45 after losing 40 pounds in the middle of menopause, finished the Spartan Race at age 46, and published her first book at age 50.

Gianna has helped women lose an average of 45 pounds, reverse pre-diabetes, high blood pressure, and kick antidepressants & sugar addiction to the curb in her online “Sexy & Fabulous Academy,” and “Menopause Weight Loss Master Class”, and is on a mission to end the medical enslavement of women over 40.

Her motto is “menu over meds”!

She is a captivating and sought-after speaker whose presentations on Youtube and her iTunes podcast are opening the eyes of women across America.

Gianna Miceli speaks for health events, wellness groups, professional business women, weight loss conferences, entrepreneurial associations, boomers, etc.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

When I turned 42, I started packing on weight and feeling run down, and was so tired I could barely get out of bed to work. I did everything every woman in America does to lose weight. Join a gym, hire a trainer, lift weights, do cardio, lower my calories, eat bland eggs, chicken, tuna, oatmeal, and sweet potatoes and I couldn’t lose an ounce.

Then I thought, maybe I’m in perimenopause, and I sought out endocrinologists, had tests done, and joined three medical weight loss centers. Nothing I did got this weight off me and I spent 18,000 dollars.

It wasn’t until a wonderful woman spoke to me about my metabolic processes being out of sorts, that I deeply researched what that was, and I loved learning the information so much, so I started biohacking myself and getting results and that just made me want to learn more.

I succeeded in not only losing 40 pounds, but keeping it off, looking much younger, and feeling beyond amazing like when I was in my 20’s.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Prior to doing this work, I worked in the beauty business. I love helping women feel beautiful and feel confident. Women embraced what I did to help them. They would come to my studio and say, “I want to look like you”. That was something I never heard before from women and it made me feel extraordinary.

When I uncovered the truth about menopause, I thought every woman in the world would be riveted to my information. I was shocked to see how polarizing it is. I literally get attacked in Facebook groups when women ask what they should do about symptoms and situations and ailments because I offer the nutritional solution.

They are so programmed and brainwashed to believe that every single ailment they experience IN the menopause years is due to a drop in estrogen, and therefore they can’t do anything about it.

Then they turn to the meds their doctors programmed them to believe to be life savers and when those don’t work, it only makes THEM feel more defective.

I think it’s criminal what it’s doing to women’s self esteem, and THAT’S why I keep doing this.

About every 10 women who find me, are the ones who are either interested in alternative, holistic solutions, or have had cancer, or know someone who has, or has tried HRT and it failed them.

I thought I could transfer the mechanics of how I ran my beauty business to my menopause mentoring seamlessly, because why wouldn’t a woman who is fat, sick, tired, and angry that she’s lost her energy, her figure, her youth, and her hope not want to now BE like me?

It’s flattering for a woman to think you’re beautiful, but to have the health, energy, stamina, and mental clarity beyond the beauty is something I thought would be more impressive than how I do my hair or paint my face.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when I was first starting out, was that the first woman who booked me for a consult, someone I had never ever met, nor spoken to, blew me away by what she revealed to me on our call.

She was 43, and her husband was 53, and she had put on 40 pounds that year and wasn’t feeling sexy anymore. They had children of course and her days were very busy being a mom. She found out he was having an affair with his 23 year old, non-blood related niece.

If this were me, I’d be heading for divorce court, but this woman wanted to lose weight to regain her confidence and feel sexy again and save her marriage. I was beyond blown away at how much she revealed to me in this call. I never anticipated it would be this intimate.

The lesson I learned from that call was that what I do is so much deeper than the physical weight. It made me super proud about what I do.

When I’m saving a woman from menopause misery, I’m saving her self-esteem, confidence, marriage, family, children, career, health, income, and future.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This year, I’m seven years into this business journey and every year I could probably answer this question with a new name.

This year my friend Billy, who’s been my friend for like 15 years now, invested in a supplement manufacturing company and he said to me, “Hey we’ve got a line of menopause supplements that have been dormant for like seven years. Why don’t you take a look at them and see if you want to resurrect them?”

I’ve wanted my own supplement line for a while but it had to be the right ones and the right fit. So I took a road trip to Tampa FL to see them, and the place they are made, and meet with the formulator and magic happened that day. I loved the guy.

He’s brilliant and every ingredient is purposeful and the line was originally created for an Oriental medicine chiropractor who has since retired. When the line was active, it was generating 100,000 dollars a month in sales. So obviously I said yes to this. Right now I have five supplements called Women’s Ancient Support, Lean & Lovely, Dream, Control, and Desire.

Billy helped me so much that I didn’t have to start from scratch to do this. Now we’re working on getting the products out to the public on a grander scale.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

My work is my life, and I know my work inside and out. I didn’t have to memorize any of my research. My passion for knowing it made the knowledge permeate my brain.

So I don’t really need to get ready for a meeting. But I take very good care of myself so I am always rested. I eat well every single day. I exercise every single day. I walk every single day. Taking care of myself physically is also taking care of myself mentally.

I research the people or business I’ll be meeting with. I want to know as much as possible. For instance, I could have just taken my friend’s word for it that his menopause products were cool, but I wanted to know who, why, and how they were formulated.

If I was going to have a business relationship with these people, I had to like and trust them. I wanted to see the area where the products were created. I read the book of the woman they were created for and we were very aligned with our healing principles. So it was a big, easy YES for me.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

It’s important to embrace diversity because this is simply the flavor of our world now. It’s interesting that women from different cultures experience menopause differently and women from diverse backgrounds can bring the knowledge as to how to tap their individual markets better than the echo chamber that I may know on my own.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

I’m from Chicago and have lived in New York City, Miami, and Las Vegas so I don’t see diversity to the degree it’s being portrayed in the media today.

My father was a Chicago Police Officer and he had partners and best friends who were black, Hispanic, white, and Asian and this was the early 70’s. My mother’s best friend is a black woman and she was close with a neighboring family who’s heritage was Mexican. It would never ever occur to me to consider someone’s heritage over their intellect.

On the flip side, I used to have a friend from Amish Pennsylvania who had never been around people of color and when she would come visit me in New York City, she would be on guard in regards to the diversity of New York City, which really made me laugh.

So I took her out and about in the city! We went to the Sugar Bar owned by the famous R&B singers Ashford & Simpson and the doorman had long dreadlocks and she grabbed my arm terrified. It’s one of the most amazing places in NYC because on Thursday they have an open mic night and the most amazing, talented, and often really famous singers show up like Chaka Khan may show up and rock the house.

We got great seats at the bar and the bartender was wonderful and flirtatious, and as the night went on, we were hanging out with the band from The David Letterman Show, and people from Broadway shows, and the singing talent that night was off the charts, and my friend had never had conversations with diverse “city”people. She loved it and it changed her perspective.

We can’t change culture overnight, but we can one person at a time. After that night out, she was never afraid to go anywhere in New York City, or anywhere.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

I can only speak for myself, but it’s everything. I oversee the social media. I created the curriculum. I wrote every word of my own books with my own fingers typing. I approved the logo. It’s such a personal brand that it has to always be in my own words and experience. At the end of the day, it’s always my face and my words on the brand.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

The only myth that comes to mind, is that people think it’s a 9–5 job, but most of the magic happens after hours in drink and dinner meetings and social events. That’s where the networking happens. I’m always my brand.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I love this question because this is what I discuss in my talks. A man can let himself go, and still do business. If a woman lets herself go, her menopause experience and symptoms will drain her energy, cloud her brain focus, and make getting dressed confidently impossible. It’s a much bigger takedown than hiding behind a suit and tie.

My big question is, “What happens to your income, if something happens to your health?” That’s a question every woman has to answer if she is a cashier at Walmart or the CEO of Xerox.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

People today always say, just hire a VA to do this or that, but I want to know what’s going on in every facet of my business. I don’t have a “job” per se, I run an online business. So I can take the day off if I want, or I can spend 16 hours a day like I did yesterday editing a new sales video and creating a new informative booklet.

I always hope this is the end of the creating part, but since I’m in every menopause group on Facebook just to see what the women are saying, doing, and thinking, I’ve always got new ideas for podcasts, videos, and books.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

The specific trait one needs to be an executive is grit and supreme confidence. Then you need the vision. People will put down your vision, which for the life of me I can’t imagine how one person has an opinion about another person’s vision, but it happens all the time. My own family thinks what I do is silly, but they don’t know the details and the testimonials I receive saying I’ve changed a woman’s life. One has to be strong in their convictions about their own life.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Treat your team like human beings. Most of my team is overseas, and we’re on opposite time schedules. I’m sleeping when they’re working, but I always ask about their lives, their day, how they’ve been affected by the lockdowns, how their families are. Even though we’re 100% just text messaging or emailing, I know these people.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I’m working on it. I recently learned how difficult it is to get women’s health products like tampons and pads in Haiti, and I’d like to change that.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started….

It’s lonely at the top! I’m so deeply ensconced in my business that I really only enjoy conversations with other entrepreneurs. You’ll become addicted to the challenges. I absolutely love growing. I’m always excited to hit new goals. It’s going to cost more than you think it will. There’s always added expenses. I love automation and I must have 20 little software things I pay for monthly to make scaling easier. There’s no turning back. There’s no way I could give up and do something else. I have too much valuable knowledge at this point to change and save lives. I wish someone told me how to automate EVERYTHING! I love online automation so much that my friends are sick of me talking about it. But it just makes it so much easier to be hands on in my business.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

When I was in high school, we took biology class and I learned nothing. I would love to see what I teach about metabolic health taught in school health classes. With Type 2 Diabetes rampaging, and childhood obesity growing, we should absolutely be teaching people how food affects their bodies.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is from the late Ann Landers, who I used to read growing up and thought had the greatest job; “Better to be alone, than wish you were.” I’m a never married gal and my father would probably be rolling in his grave if he knew. I don’t spend time in relationships without value. So, better to BE alone than wish you were.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

YES!! Arod & JLo. They invest in wellness companies and since she is the most beautiful, fit, and sexy woman over 50, I already have a vision of us in ads together for my menopause products plus we already share the same health habits.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.