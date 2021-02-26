Deanne Jean Vanwinkle of ‘Bloodline Beauty’: “Consistency is the key to success you always want to stay on top of your work every day! “

Consistency is the key to success you always want to stay on top of your work every day! Keep your followers interested. We live in the era of digital content. It’s so important to keep putting out fresh content consistently to keep your customers and potential customers engaged and interested.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Deanne Vanwinkle, famed makeup artist and founder of Bloodline Beauty.

Deanne Vanwinkle is a highly desired makeup artist and creator of Bloodline Beauty, a popular eyelash and cosmetics line. Launched in fall 2020, Bloodline Beauty, inspired by Deanne’s background as a full-blooded Dine’ Navajo as well as a reflection of her signature dramatic head-turning artistry.

A powerful force in the beauty industry, Deanne has transformed models, celebrities and women who want to embrace their outer bombshell through a variety of commercial, music video, fashion, maternity, and wedding shoot for more than 10 years. Her background includes a mix of working at various high-end salons including the prestigious The Salon at Wynn located on the Las Vegas strip as well as her own business freelancing. Vanwinkle’s social media depicts a mix of powerful before and after makeup transformations, makeup tips, product recommendations and client photos and has a remarkable 42,000 Instagram followers across both of her social media accounts.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always loved makeup and getting glam since my freshman year of high school. Following graduation, I went to school and received my esthetician license and worked on the famed Las Vegas Strip for four years doing a variety of spa skincare services and makeup. I loved every minute of it and felt so blessed to be making a living off of my passion. I then knew my love for makeup was at its all-time high. Now here I am, almost 20 years later really living my dream as an entrepreneur, working hard as a makeup artist and cosmetic line owner of Bloodline Beauty.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

As a makeup artist, your work speaks for itself and this year has been a breakthrough! Social media has been such an amazing and visual networking tool that has really gotten both my own name and the Bloodline Beauty brand name out. I’ve been contacted by several celebrities who have booked with me after seeing my work on social media. I think it’s so cool to think how social media has changed the game as far as how “portfolios” look now. I’m constantly trying to disrupt the industry by continuously innovating trends and looks.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve made a ton of mistakes! When your new as an artist like I was your work can be a bit scary and not so cute! So that tends to push you to do better so u learn and continue to grow! Number one lesson I’ve learned from my (countless) mistakes is use the experience to make you better not bitter!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

There are so many. I’m so inspired by other makeup artists who have developed their artistry into brands of their own. A few people I consider to be my biggest mentors would be Jeffree Star, Mac Daddy and Jenny 69. This is a tough industry to be in because of the competition and cattiness and I am just in awe of not only their talent as makeup artists but as entrepreneurs!

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Sure, positivity is being a positive light to influence people to want more, to be better, or just to inspire. Now disrupting in a negative manner is maybe stirring up drama which we see a lot in the industry. People turning on each other and airing their laundry on social media is definitely something I see as negative that we see a lot of.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Work hard, keep yourself busy even when you are not busy. As a business owner, you should never be idle. There are always things you can learn and innovate so avoid being stagnant and content at all costs! Consistency is the key to success you always want to stay on top of your work every day! Keep your followers interested. We live in the era of digital content. It’s so important to keep putting out fresh content consistently to keep your customers and potential customers engaged and interested. Creativity — I think being creative has your mind full of ideas. It is just fun taking what is in your mind and making it apart of your brand and a having something tangible in front of your eyes. Sometimes it’s very hard to be creative when dealing with so many daunting day-to-day tasks which is why it is important to take time for yourself so you can continue to evolve and not hit mind blocks.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I have a lot of ideas I want to bring to my brand with products and to be able to work with more influencers! I think I’ll need a great team to help me build Bloodline Beauty and spice things up! Stay tuned.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I just think women, in general, don’t get enough credit in general. We balance businesses, relationships, and motherhood (sometimes in 3-inch heels). We often make it look much easier than it is!

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking?

Can you share a story with us? I like to listen to the Sirius satellite “business channel” I get to listen to successful entrepreneurs speak of their journey. I love learning from them and their wisdom. It’s so inspiring.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Love yourself! Loving yourself is and should be your top priority. When you love yourself you can conquer it all!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You won’t work a day in your life, doing what you love” I’m not even sure if this is a life quote but this is the one, I always say, LOL. I’ve hated every job I ever had until I found my passion and now I get to do what I love and make money from it. What a dream come true and it’s the number one thing I encourage young people to do — follow your passion!

How can our readers follow you online?

I would love to connect with you. Please follow my brand/myself on Instagram & Facebook.

@officialbloodlinebeauty

@deannemuavegas

@deannejeanvanwinkle

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!