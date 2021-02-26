Inesa Ponomariovaite of ‘Nesa’s Hemp’: “Always do what’s right”

A piece of advice that really sticks out to me is “always do what’s right”. I believe in running an ethical business, and creating products that don’t just make money, but actually solve problems and make the world a happier and healthier place. Even if doing the right thing is hard, I’ve learned that it’s always worth it in the end.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Inesa Ponomariovaite.

Inesa Ponomariovaite is a people person who after years of improving the lives of her clients through her alternative and holistic health consulting services, became frustrated with the inability to source pure CBD products that met the highest quality standard. Now, as the CEO and Founder of Nesa’s Hemp, the world’s first-ever full-full spectrum CBDa hemp oil, Inesa hopes to educate her audience on the benefits of hemp and CBDa use from a soil-to-seed-to-bottle perspective. Inesa isn’t slowing down though, while she may be an industry visionary and innovator, she is still dedicated to her clients’ day to day wellbeing. Inesa’s ethos, “doing right” for humanity, continues to propel her to develop products and services that are good for the environment and good for the body, mind, and soul.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always been a people person. Passionate about helping those around me live healthy fulfilled lives, my foray into the Cannabis industry started with my mom getting diagnosed with cancer. I was determined to help her however I could and this translated into me exploring holistic services, practices, and products; hemp oil being one of them. I quickly discovered that many of the oils that claimed to be organic or “all-natural” were quite the opposite. After a difficult and frustrating two-year investigation into the Cannabis industry, I could not find a product that met the highest quality standards, and I knew I needed to find a solution. My mother’s diagnosis coupled with my desire to right the wrongs of the Cannabis industry led me to start Nesa’s Hemp, the world’s first-ever full-full spectrum CBDa Hemp Oil.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Nesa’s Hemp is the world’s first full-full spectrum CBDa Hemp Oil. Unadulterated, free from heavy metals and chemicals, and third-party tested, there is nothing like Nesa’s Hemp currently on the market.

We’re disrupting the Cannabis industry by introducing something no one has ever seen before. What we’re hoping to do is bring CBDa to the mainstream, and educate consumers on the benefits of this powerful component of the hemp plant. We want to break down the stereotypes that have limited high-quality hemp oil from helping those in need. Hemp oil needs a reputation change, and we’re proud to be leading the charge.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have a great one for you. While exploring and visiting various hemp farms and testing their soil water sources and microbes for Nesa’s Hemp, one of the farmers I was visiting gave me an incredibly potent capsule of THC. Thinking it was solely CBD, I took it and was unprepared for the effects. The lesson here? Always double-check your supplements and only trust sources that implement third-party testing and have public lab results.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My faith has shaped me and guided me every step of the way. I have to credit my faith and my relationship with nature as the two most significant driving forces that have shaped me, motivated me, and propelled me.

My family has also been a huge supporter of both my dreams and my business. I wouldn’t be here without them and their encouragement.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

That’s an interesting question. What does it mean to disrupt? What does it mean to reinvent an industry?

I think it’s always key to question everything and question the status quo. Yes, there are cases when industries or practices have “withstood the test of time”, but just because something works, doesn’t mean it can’t be better. Perhaps it’s less about “disrupting” and more about “improving”.

I think a great example of this is hemp oil and the sudden rise in popularity of CBD. Yes, CBD has many benefits and is one part of the hemp plant that has only recently been explored. But now, people like myself are exploring CBDa. This isn’t because we’re condemning CBD or saying it’s bad, it’s simply because more can be done. The industry can be improved on. At the end of the day, in my opinion, disrupting is all about improving. What’s so bad about that?

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I’ve been fortunate enough to work alongside some of the top experts in the Cannabis industry. I’ve learned from each and every one of them.

A piece of advice that really sticks out to me is “always do what’s right”. I believe in running an ethical business and creating products that don’t just make money, but actually, solve problems and make the world a happier and healthier place. Even if doing the right thing is hard, I’ve learned that it’s always worth it in the end.

I would say another piece of advice that I find myself frequently going back to is to be curious and question everything. In business, you should never rest on your laurels. Always push for more the next level of greatness, and question everything. Ask yourself the tough questions, and always search for ways to improve.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

This is just the beginning for Nesa’s Hemp! We’re planning on expanding our product line, conducting additional research and studies on the effects of CBDa, and continuing to look into the unexplored benefits of pure, unadulterated hemp oil.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Women disruptors are often looked at as troublemakers instead of visionaries. The term “disruptor” is only regarded as positive when it’s associated with a man. It’s time to change that.

Being strong, powerful, and independent still, for whatever reason, elicits different responses when associated with a man versus a woman. The only way to change this is for women in positions of leadership and power to bring more women into the fold. Change has to start from within, and I’m inspired daily by the amazing, powerful women I get to work with and who I look up to not only for their work ethics but their commitment to changing the status quo.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

My faith has always been a huge part of my life. I reference the Bible constantly and have to say this book has had the most profound impact on both my life and how I do business.

Judge not. Keep your word. Live a worry-free life. These are all lessons I took from the Bible, and have helped to guide me. Anything is possible as long as you have faith.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe I was put on this earth to help people. I want to make people think and optimize their health with solutions and tools they may not be aware even exist. My movement, my revolution, will be just that. To right the wrongs of the Cannabis industry, to bring CBDa to the mainstream, and to show people that a life free from anxiety and stress is possible.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Teach and lead by example.

You can only help others once you’ve helped yourself. You need to embody the lifestyle you are trying to instill in others. In my industry, this is key. I can’t build healthy people, without first making myself healthy, and practicing my own methods.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can learn more about me and Nesa’s Hemp by visiting nesashemp.com. You can also connect with us on Instagram @nesashemp

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!