2 tips to help with creating more ease and flow in the new normal

Are there certain routines that you miss such as dining at your favourite restaurant, going to the gym? Or even the routine of going into the office? Are there activities that you can’t do in the same way anymore such as birthday parties/graduation parties/play dates?

It’s the shifting of patterns. The uncertainty. The things that are out of your control that can take longer to figure out.

And you are not the only one feeling lost and confused.

I had a call yesterday with someone who was struggling with her technology wasn’t working well. It affected the quality of our conversation with a lot of gaps, as she couldn’t hear what I was saying half the time. She mentioned how typically, it would be easier if we could physically be in the same room together to assess and resolve the problem. And now with the pandemic, there would have be shifts in how we do things.

As a result, we would need to spend more time and have more understanding to resolve challenges. Yes, it’s frustrating on both ends, as it feels inefficient and unproductive. Sometimes it’s these times of being unproductive that can lead to greater longer term results.

As humans, we’ve been conditioned to our patterns and habits.

The silver lining is that we have the opportunity to find new and creative ways to innovate, if we allow ourselves to do so. It’s re-thinking patterns to find new solutions that work for us. We also have the opportunity to practice more empathy and understanding in very challenging times — if we choose to be open to opportunities.

Here are two tips to help with adjusting to the new normal:

Interrupt your pattern: When you are feeling triggered, stop and ask yourself what you truly need. Are you looking for more acknowledgment within yourself? Are you looking for more space if you feel overwhelmed? Are you looking to feel more seen and heard? Take a step back and ask yourself, “How can I create more space to honour what I truly and honestly need in my life?” Listen without judgment. This can be challenging. Practice deep breathing to help. Listen and truly connect with what the other person is thinking and feeling without the need to respond. It can take practice and it’s ok if it doesn’t work the first time. Give it a go and see how fulfilling it can be to just connect and listen.

Article originally published on Medium.