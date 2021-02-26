“Be Responsible for your Impact”, Shariann Tom of The Cancer Journey Institute and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Be Responsible for your Impact. Know that your words and actions have impact; good and bad. So, if you think about the impact you want to have beforehand, you can direct your words and actions. If you have unintended impact, you can take responsibility, apologize, and ask what is needed to get things back on track. This is part of owning your value.

As a part of our series about “Emotional Intelligence, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shariann Tom.

Shariann Tom has been a pioneer in the coaching industry since 1999 as one of the first leaders to bring Co-Active Coach training to the corporate arena. A 5-time cancer survivor, she co-founded The Cancer Journey Institute (CJI) in 2012, whose purpose is to help people transform their cancer experience into one of self-discovery and personal power. Emotional fluidity is a major component of their teachings

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My dad was born in China and my mom in Hawaii, but I’m a native San Franciscan The advantage of growing up in this “Melting Pot” city is that I didn’t feel like an outcast or really any different. Because of this, I always felt like I could do anything, so naturally I aspired to what everyone else was reaching for, “The American Dream.” Get a job, raise a family, buy a home.

I met a sweet Asian young man, we married and had our 2 children. Yes, a boy first then a girl. I was living the American Dream, the Asain version of the Norman Rockwell picture of family dinners and a warm cozy house to come home to. Yet I didn’t feel fulfilled. So, it felt like something was wrong with me. I wasn’t completely satisfied with my well-paying corporate job, marriage, or my life. Something was missing. I couldn’t put my finger on it but I knew I couldn’t continue this way. I didn’t realize it at the time, but my heart and Soul were longing for something deeper, more meaningful. All I knew was that I needed to DO something different. But what? Little did I know that just around the corner my life was about to be turned upside down by my first cancer diagnosis.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I’ve had 5 journeys with cancer. Four with Hodgkins Lymphoma, one with a G.I.S.T. (Gastro-Intestinal Stromal Tumor)

I can’t decide whether my multiple-cancer history is more a badge of honor or one for being a very slow learner. I only mention it to say I understand the Cancer Journey because I know all too well what someone goes through. I know that it’s hard, it hurts, and it challenges you in ways you could never have imagined. I also know that it can break you open in amazing ways.

In 1998, at 37, cancer was a major surprise, but I put on my “armor” and put my head down and pushed my way to the finish line, with the goal of making it to Remission. I made it. Then, 13 months later (2000), it showed up again. I was able to get to Remission again. Yay! Breathing space. Three years later (2003), Hello again, Cancer! Remission, for the third time. Then in 2005, are you kidding?? Cancer again?! For the next six years, I was in Remission and NED (No Evidence of Disease) Then in 2011 a new surprise, a Gastric Intestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST). My question was “How many times can one person go through a Cancer Journey?” My oncologist said, “As many times as you do.” Oh, so it wasn’t “Three strikes and you’re out.” Phew! I kept breathing.

Now, even a successful business in Corporate Coaching working with organizations across major industries, felt way too institutional. I wanted to do something that would make meaning from my many Cancer experiences. The coaching support I received while going through my cancer was truly life-saving. Coaching helped me find my “Why,” my core passion, my reason to live. Now I could reach inside for my personal Power: who I am at the level of my heart and soul and what I uniquely bring to this world. I realized that I wanted others on their Cancer Journey to have the same type of support.

These cancer journeys, which turned out to be personal-growth and excavating journeys, have led me to creating the most rewarding and fulfilling work I could ever imagine, Cancer Journey Coaching and The Cancer Journey Institute.

Today, we train hundreds of Cancer Journey Coaches worldwide to become this support. Not only am I cancer free, I am in love with my life!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

When I first discovered coaching, I enrolled in courses offered by the Co-Active Institute. One of my course leaders was Keri Lehmann, who had this incredible ability to see beyond what I could see in myself. She also had a talent for coaxing out what I really wanted by encouraging me to tell the truth directly from my heart. What I didn’t know was she was teaching me to befriend my emotions. Raised in a traditional Asian family, this was something entirely unfamiliar. More than intrigued, I was drawn to her. Thankfully, I had finished my first cancer journey and I was ready to make some changes in my life, so I hired her to be my personal coach.

At that time, I was still a very serious and focused corporate manager. Keri helped me to open up to see the world and people from a bigger picture and introduced me to exploring more of life, but from the inside out. Most of all, she taught me about Emotions: what they were, how to access them, and the importance of honoring them. Her influence and education about emotions was life-changing for me and later became the centerpiece of the curriculum at the Cancer Journey Institute. We became friends and supported each other long after our coach-client relationship completed.

My work became about supporting people on their own cancer journeys. But when I knew I wanted to teach others to do what I do, it was time to create The Cancer Journey Institute. I tapped Keri on the shoulder to develop a Full-Spectrum Training Curriculum and she immediately and enthusiastically said yes. We’ve been business partners ever since, and together we continue to deepen and expand our training programs to develop world-class Cancer Journey Coaches. To this day, she still challenges and encourages me to stretch and learn more about myself and my emotions.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

A learning mistake was in one of my early Cancer Journey Coach Certification Trainings, we had a trainee who seemed over-the-moon about becoming a Cancer Journey Coach. Nearly halfway through the 10-month program, however, she was in a tirade insisting that she get her money back. My immediate reaction was to put up my guard and defend myself.

I had other conversations with her before and she seemed to need a lot of reassurance. My mistake was in assuming that was all she needed, that she was back on track and comfortable with the emotional openness (aka: vulnerability) that I ask of our participants.

One of our company’s tenets is “we clean up our messes!” Whether intentional or not, we believe in taking responsibility for our impact. It’s not always easy to do this. It can be scary, so I have to intentionally shore myself up to stay at the table. I also had to remember to use something that emotional intelligence has taught me: when someone is triggered, what they truly want is to be heard.

With that as a guideline, I took a deep breath and we scheduled another phone call. It began with her spewing every possible insult and accusation about me and our program imaginable. I knew that most of these words and statements were not true and again, I wanted to defend myself. I did, at first, but thankfully, I switched gears.

The hardest part was standing my ground, but not dismissing hers.

We were able to come to a win-win agreement. She felt seen and heard, I apologized, and I gave her part of her money back. What’s significant, is that she calmed down enough to say she’d received value from the training, so a partial refund felt fair — to both of us.

The learning? Well, first and foremost, almost any mess can be cleaned up if I take ownership of my part in it. And that takes courage. I, also, learned to be more clear with potential trainees that being and becoming one of our coaches requires vulnerability on the coaches part, not just the client’s. I also gained an experience of doing what I teach. I needed to be conscious of my intent, be fully present, and trust myself while staying in the conversation. It was also powerful to know that I could have possible “do-overs,” if I’m vulnerable enough to admit that I didn’t handle something well the first time. I walked away feeling proud of myself.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

The advice I would like to share with a young person who aspires to success is two-fold:

You are a unique person. No one else on this planet has the same talents and values that you do. The world needs the special gifts you bring. So, knowing and embracing your natural talents, things you do well naturally, and knowing what’s important to you, your true values, that will illuminate your success journey. It is okay to not know what your purpose is and to not have it all figured out. It’s a journey and every kind of work you do helps inform you of what you’re good at, not good at, and what sparks passion. It truly is about the quality of the journey, not the destination (we all end up at the same place). So dream BIG and make mistakes and don’t let anyone tell you it’s too big or impractical.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

For me, the book that comes to mind which I discovered so very long ago and is still useful today in my life is The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz, Jr. It’s a book about Toltec Teachings netted down into 4 guideposts for living a life that we can be proud of and has everything to do with Emotional Intelligence. The 4 Agreements are:

BE IMPECCABLE WITH YOUR WORD. Speak with integrity and say only what you mean. When I am speaking from who I am and what I believe, words just flow and feel authentic and true. When I try to perform or be someone I’m not, I make a mess of things. I don’t come across as believable, truthful or trustworthy. I can choose my words and be conscious of the impact that they can have. This is very calming and grounding in everyday life, and it comes in particularly handy when having a difficult conversation, like the one I described above. DON’T TAKE ANYTHING PERSONALLY. Before I developed an awareness of EQ, I made the mistake of thinking that everything people said was about me. I lost sight of who I was in order to morph and change to please them and be who they wanted. I didn’t even know how to discover, let alone consider what I wanted. Ultimately, I was unsuccessful in pleasing them because I couldn’t be myself. It wasn’t genuine and others knew it. Not taking things personally is part of gaining emotional Intelligence. It’s taught me that someone else’s experience is their experience and it usually has nothing to do with me. I can take responsibility for my part and my impact, but their actions or thoughts are not mine to take on. DON’T MAKE ASSUMPTIONS. I have learned that assumptions are the story we make up when our minds need to make sense of the facts. It’s a human trait that happens automatically and the story may not always be true. After making messes more than a few times by making assumptions, I’ve learned to ask more questions to find out what is true. It has helped me to be more present and more compassionate towards others. It’s actually a relief. ALWAYS DO YOUR BEST. This one is the easiest of the 4 agreements for me. I used to be motivated by the fear that I would be called out for something that I knew was not my best effort. Now, when I do my “best for that moment,” by showing up and being present in that moment, I feel powerful knowing that I gave it my all, and there is nothing to defend. And when I make a mistake or don’t show up in my best self, I can forgive myself and take ownership. My best is about me and how I feel about myself. It’s not about controlling others.

When I live from the 4 Agreements, my life feels elegant because it means I’m being authentic. This is a big part of EQ.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote?” Why does that resonate with you so much?

One of my favorite quotes is “You are more powerful than you realize.” First off, it is a great quote to remind me not to play small. I know that life is short and I want my lifetime to make a difference for others. I also like to share this quote because I see and feel the recipient stand a little taller and stronger.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Two very exciting projects come to mind. The first one, which will be completed this year, is our book, The Cancer Journey Roadmap. It’s been a 5-year labor of love and it follows our core foundational map. It is what I wanted the most when I was first diagnosed with Cancer, and our hope is that this book will become the handbook for emotional, mental, and spiritual support when someone is going through their Cancer Journey.

The second project is creating a Cancer Caregiver Coaching Program. This program is to support the family member and/or friend who has become a Cancer Caregiver as they travel alongside their beloved patient. I hold these caregivers as “the heroes in the background” who give 100%+ of themselves without the support that the patient has. They are what Ginger Rogers was to Fred Astaire (now I’m aging myself but you get the idea!); doing everything the lead dancer (patient) is doing, but backwards and in high heels. We have submitted a proposal to the NIH for funding, but we will create the program no matter what. It just might take longer.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you briefly tell our readers a bit about why you are an authority about Emotional Intelligence?

As the President and Co-Founder of The Cancer Journey Institute, it has been my vision to truly help those on a Cancer Journey come out of their journey better than when they started it. What I discovered is that this journey is emotional — on steroids. The patient and caregiver will feel a full range of emotions, that, if honored rather than ignored or pushed away, will allow them to come through the journey with more of who they truly are rather than depleted emotionally as well as physically.

To ensure that clients are supported at this level, we teach our Cancer Journey Coaches about Emotions: what they are, how to be with their own as well as their clients’ emotions, what emotions mean and don’t mean, the value of them, how to help someone feel them and process them in a clear clean way, how to embrace a full range of emotions. Emotions and their nuances and dynamism is the water we swim in. I believe I have to be an authority and expert at Emotional Intelligence in order to teach what I teach.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help to define what Emotional Intelligence is?

First off, let me start by saying that Emotions are both thoughts and feelings, together. Emotions are energy and each has a specific vibration.

We believe Emotional Intelligence (EQ) allows us to Respond vs React to people and circumstances in a conscious way. My definition of Emotional Intelligence includes three elements — Emotional Literacy, Emotional Agility, and Emotional Impact.

Let me expand on the 3 elements of Emotional Intelligence:

Emotional Literacy: Knowledge and understanding of Emotions. When learning a new language you start with the basics: what are emotions? Then you have an awareness and experience of emotions by — observation, trying them on, bringing them into your world, etc. We increase our literacy by being aware of the range of emotions that we all have and by noticing how much we allow ourselves to feel and not feel and by increasing our understanding and willingness to embrace that we have a range of emotions. Emotional Agility: After gaining Literacy, you begin to experience and experiment with it for yourself and with others. The more you do, the more you welcome emotions into your world. You become more agile with Emotions by practicing feeling without judgement. In this way you are not only accessing them, you are allowing space for them. As you increase your experience of emotions, your own and holding space for others’, your understanding of the benefits increases. Emotional agility is an upward spiral. As the benefits become clear, the willingness to honor and hold space also increases, which increases the benefits, ets. Emotional Impact: This is about being Responsible for your Emotions. When you express your emotions through words or actions and energy, you have emotional impact on others; positive and negative. Your awareness of being responsible for your impact will help you increase your overall EQ.

How is Emotional Intelligence different from what we normally refer to as intelligence?

Emotional Intelligence comes primarily from the heart with some mind engagement. It’s not about being booksmart about the subject of Emotions (eg. knowing a lot of facts or solving problems). EQ is about first having a grasp of your own emotional experience, recognizing that you have them and they are a part of being human. Then comes the awareness that everyone else has them, too. Now you can honor that emotions are part of the human condition and not something to shut down or control. EQ is knowing that emotions are here for a reason, as a messenger. They are to be honored and acknowledged and they allow us to bring compassion and understanding to ourselves and to others. Emotions are vibrational experiences rather than mental constructs.

Can you help explain a few reasons why Emotional Intelligence is such an important characteristic? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Emotions are what make us uniquely human. They are as much a part of us as flight is to a bird. They connect us to our inner world and to each other, and, we believe to the part of us that is spiritual. We need to have Emotional Intelligence in order to evolve, connect and stay healthy mentally and physically. Emotional intelligence figures heavily in Mental well-being.

EQ allows us to access our “right mind,” rather than come from our wounded egos; that part of us that needs to look good, because we feel better than or less than everyone else; The wounded ego in us never wants to be wrong and always has to win. Or the opposite, never feels good enough, always feels like a victim, and gives up easily. Emotional Intelligence allows us to own and direct the impact we want to have on ourselves and on others.

Example: I spoke earlier about people-pleasing. That was an example of my lack of EQ. I felt less than everyone else and was desperately trying to prove that I was good enough by getting people’s approval. I would say I agreed when I didn’t. I was not present, so it was harder to process information and I never felt like I could relax. This eroded my self-confidence and put me perpetually on edge. Now, simply knowing that part of me exists and that it’s okay to feel whatever I feel, allows me to get off the “ego treadmill.”

Another key reason Emotional Intelligence is such an important characteristic is because, on one end of the spectrum, EQ allows us to make sincere apologies, which helps us to make peace, even if there’s already been a blow up or two. On the other end, it helps us to know and honor what we feel, and that allows us to stand up for ourselves, not only in the moment, but in our lives. Emotional Intelligence allows us to be happy, satisfied human beings who make contributions to humanity.

Emotional Intelligence is what will allow us to avoid destroying what we most cherish: relationships, ourselves, and each other. Example: Thank goodness I had enough emotional intelligence to not get defensive when I was in that difficult situation with our coach trainee. It also comes in handy when you’re in any kind of argument (like with your spouse) if I can shift gears and accept that whatever my intent, my spouse is having emotions, and I had impact, almost anything can be resolved.

Would you feel comfortable sharing a story or anecdote about how Emotional Intelligence has helped you in your life? We would love to hear about it.

I prided myself on being “self-sufficient.” In other words, I didn’t need anybody’s help. Through my cancer experience and with the help of my coach, eventually I slowed down enough and began to open my heart to my own feelings, even if they made others uncomfortable. With an increased EQ, even though I knew nobody wanted me to feel sad, I knew I needed to feel my sadness in order to get through it (the sadness.) My family was especially afraid of my fear, and I learned that there were certain people I needed to set boundaries with because it just was not helpful to have them around. That was another benefit of having higher EQ. I was able to put my own healing first, in large part by embracing and honoring my own emotions. That was life-savingly helpful.

During my Cancer Treatment, Emotional Intelligence allowed me to set appropriate boundaries, make specific requests, and receive the love that people wanted to give me. All out of knowing, respecting and honoring my emotions. All of these behaviors require emotional literacy (knowing my range of emotions), Agility (having access to what I’m feeling and being able to express it), and owning the impact of my emotions.

Can you share some specific examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help a person become more successful in the business world?

One of the core drivers of business success is employee engagement. Therefore, companies reward employees/leaders who can increase employee engagement. Having Emotional Intelligence is a big part of the make-up of a successful leader because it creates a compelling and attractive working environment that engages its employees.

By having emotional literacy, the understanding that everyone has emotions and being comfortable with them, will allow you to have open, authentic, and non-judgemental conversations with management and co-workers. Having emotional agility, the ability to be with yours and other’s emotions without taking it personally, will make you a “go to” person who appears able to handle whatever comes their way. This will make you more attractive to managers on big projects or to be recommended for management roles. Having emotional impact/responsibility, the ability to respond rather than react and to be aware that your words and actions have emotional impact, will make you an ideal candidate to lead a project, a team, or a department.

So, basically, the stronger you get in Emotional Intelligence, from literacy to impact, the more attractive you become to a company. Your Emotional Intelligence level will help you create a thriving, successful work environment versus a toxic, dysfunctional workplace and that will be noticed.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have better relationships?

Everyone wants to feel seen, heard, and understood. When you make a sincere effort to listen and understand vs. make your own point, it goes a long way toward building rapport and ultimately trust. Get used to hearing “You really get me.”

Honing your Emotional Intelligence requires that you not only listen to others, but that you get in touch with your own feelings. When you do this, you are actually seeing, hearing, and bringing understanding to yourself. When you give yourself what you want the most, you do not need to keep searching for it “out there” from someone else. This makes you much more attractive because instead of needing to get something from a relationship, you are able to give to the relationship.

When you increase your Emotional Intelligence with awareness of and responsibility for your impact, good and bad (everyone is having an impact all of the time), the need to blame or shame anyone, including yourself, disappears. Then, the relationship gets to be on equal ground and true connection can happen.

Emotional Intelligence creates trust, connection, honesty, and freedom in a relationship.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have more optimal mental health?

Emotional Intelligence can help you have more optimal mental health by allowing you to be in touch with an important part of what makes you human and whole. By having the clear awareness that we all have emotions and they need to be felt and processed (processed in terms of feeling it fully, checking in with it to see if it has a message or just wants to get your attention), you are connecting to your humanity. Feeling emotions is a human function. I like to compare having feelings to farting. When we hold them in (farts and emotions), it’s uncomfortable, extra energy is expended, and it causes pain. What’s more, though we might try, we cannot hold them in forever. They will leak out, often when we don’t want them to and it can cause a “stink.” When we release them in a safe appropriate place and time, the energy is moved and it is a relief. When we hold emotions in too long or find a way to numb our feelings (by ignoring them, distracting ourselves from them by being busy, over-eating, over-drinking, over shopping, etc) That can lead to inward punishment, shame, blame, judgement, depression, etc. Over time, this has a serious impact on our mental and physical health.

Lynne was a highly sensitive individual who used to drink alcohol quite a bit to numb her feelings because she didn’t know what else to do. Early in our workshop sessions, she joked about it a lot. We introduced her to a map of 21 emotions, and one of the assignments to participants was to use the map every day to feel all 21 feelings. At first Lynne was reticent and could only deal with certain feelings. But over time, she got into it. By the end of the program, she reported that she was using emotional work rather than drinking, to deal with her high sensitivity. You could see from her body language and by how much “weight” had been shed.

Emotional Intelligence allows you to feel safe, be present and authentic. You harness more energy and confidence by being in connection with your emotions. Have you ever heard the expression, “My emotions are having me, rather than me having them.” That’s what happens when you don’t process or honor them. They follow you around and you become at the effect of them. When you develop rapport with your emotions, you begin to trust that you can handle whatever situation comes your way. They may not all be easy, but you will have the resources to handle them. Building Emotional literacy and agility builds mental health.

Ok. Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you recommend five things that anyone can do to develop a greater degree of Emotional Intelligence? Please share a story or example for each.

Learn about Emotions. Familiarize yourself with all of the emotions (we have a map called the Tiers of Emotions). Realize you have all of the emotions within you. Hold this fact lightly, get curious and get familiar with your emotional range. Accept and embrace the fact that you are not a robot and emotions are what makes you human. Slow down and start to notice how you’re feeling — Don’t just brush feelings aside or override them. Mindfulness and Emotional Intelligence go together. Make friends with each of your emotions and accept that they are here for you. Periodically, during the day, stop and take a moment to get in touch with what you are feeling and consciously feel it. Some ways to do this: name what you’re feeling and notice if it shifts; Journal about what you’re feeling; or visualize the emotion and breathe into it. Stop judging your emotions. Being emotional is not only about crying (sadness, sorrow, disappointment, hurt). We have a propensity to think being emotional is being weak. Or out of control. Emotions are a beautiful, natural part of being human. They are what make you alive and vibrant. If you make friends with them by honoring them, you can respond to them and won’t feel the need to control them. They are not to be controlled. Emotions are a way of tapping into your inner wisdom as well as your Body Wisdom. Increase your Self Awareness. Understand and appreciate your unique contributions as well as your sensitivities and triggers. Own your individuality, so you’re solid in who you are and recognize when your Negative Ego (the part of your mind that says you’re not good enough or you’re better than everybody) swoops in. Recognizing your natural strengths and personal values connects and anchors you to what matters most. Be Responsible for your Impact. Know that your words and actions have impact; good and bad. So, if you think about the impact you want to have beforehand, you can direct your words and actions. If you have unintended impact, you can take responsibility, apologize, and ask what is needed to get things back on track. This is part of owning your value.

Do you think our educational system can do a better job at cultivating Emotional Intelligence? What specific recommendations would you make for schools to help students cultivate Emotional Intelligence?

I think it would be a fantastic idea for our educational system to address Emotions and Emotional Intelligence. We teach about biology, history, critical thinking, reading and writing, but other than an optional psychology class in high school, there is no formal Emotional Intelligence education. I believe it should not only be taught, but integrated as a valued part of the culture.

I would recommend Emotional Intelligence not only as part of the standard education, but woven throughout the culture and curriculum. I believe teachers should have specific training in order to consistently model and reinforce emotional intelligence. Students should be recognized and rewarded for emotionally intelligent behavior. It could be included in human biology class or offered in a Life Skills curriculum that includes important skills and tools like money management, personal hygiene, cooking. EQ topics such as how to be a friend, building relationships, being responsible for your emotions, connecting to your passion, recognizing your natural talents would be so relevant and so helpful in building responsible, well-adjusted citizens.

Then corporations could follow the same model … 🙂

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We have started a movement with the Cancer Journey Institute and our mission is to see it grow. Our vision is to give each person diagnosed with cancer access to a Cancer Journey Coach to help them transform their cancer experience from a deadly diagnosis into one of deep meaning and personal power. We hold that the physical body, mental body, emotional body and spiritual body are all interconnected and that true healing comes from the whole.

While a Cancer Journey is an odyssey of change and transformation, it can be an awakening exploration with the help of a Cancer Journey Coach who can meet the cancer individual (patient, survivor, or caregiver) where they are and activate a “journey” mindset that includes Emotional Intelligence. This, we believe can lessen suffering and enhance overall health.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have breakfast, lunch, or even a Zoom conversation with Brene Brown. Since learning about her back in the early 2000’s, I have enthusiastically followed and embraced her work. I believe that she has high Emotional Intelligence and models it beautifully. She has given me the strength to stand in my vulnerability, which I believe is truly my power, and stretch beyond where I thought I could. I believe that we are aligned in our mission “to have people stand in their Power.“

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow us on:

Our website: www.thecancerjourney.com,

Facebook — Shariann Tom and The Cancer Journey Institute

Linkedin — Shariann Tom and The Cancer Journey Institute

Twitter — TheCancerCoach

Instagram — TheCancerJourney

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.