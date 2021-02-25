Dr. Norman Rowe: “It takes money to make money”

Know that your product/service is better than good, it’s great.

Have a great team, you can’t do it alone.

Invest in yourself, practice and business. It takes money to make money.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Norman Rowe, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon by the American Board of Plastic Surgery with a well-known practice in New York City’s Upper East Side. Dr. Rowe specializes in breast procedures, rhinoplasty procedures, and revision procedures. His extensive experience can help patients who desire any type of face, breast, body, or skin treatments.

Dr. Norman Rowe specializes in the latest and most innovative techniques to reduce scarring and trauma from surgery, and he is widely regarded for his short-scar breast reductions. Dr. Rowe offers his patients the newest anti-aging treatments including skin and body rejuvenation through both surgical and non-invasive methods. He continually researches new techniques and products to serve his patients’ body and skincare needs.

Dr. Norman Rowe trained as a plastic surgeon at New York University Medical Center and the Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Institute. He also underwent an additional year studying microsurgery and breast reconstruction surgeries. He has been practicing in New York City for almost a decade.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Somewhere in my parents’ home is a picture of me in the 1st grade with scrubs on, it was taken at school career day. I LOVE medicine and plastic surgery. I can’t believe I get paid to do this. I am so lucky. I have always had an interest in business. In fact, during the rigors of medical school, I obtained a Masters of Health Administration with a business emphasis to help me deal with the business side of a medical practice.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Everyone in every walk of life has a hard time story. If something wasn’t hard to obtain, everyone would have it. That being said, my suggestion to anyone is to persevere. If there is a wall in your path, go under it, through it, over it, but get to the other side. Never ever give up.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My practice is very much a larger representation of me. It’s like 30 “mini-me’s”. I like to think that patients love that.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take care of yourself. All work and no play… Spend time with your family, get a hobby. There is more to life than working.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I would not be where I am today without my wife. She provides a sounding board, stability, comfort and insight that I just don’t have but need in order for me to have a successful practice. It’s interesting that in medicine our place of work is called a practice. We are always practicing, hoping to get it right.

How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A good company is a company that survives, makes a profit and has happy patients.

A great one is all of the above, but is an innovator, a leader. Occasionally you have to think out of the box and take risks. Without risk there’s no reward.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

Know that your product/service is better than good, it’s great.

Unwilling to take no for an answer.

Be first in line and last to leave.

Have a great team, you can’t do it alone.

Invest in yourself, practice and business. It takes money to make money.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Human resources. Finding great people for the job is very difficult. If you do find them hold on to them at all costs.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

If you have a great product and believe in it no matter what, go for it.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

As a leader you have to have faith in yourself and abilities. Make a decision to the best of your abilities and stick to it. NEVER TAKE NO FOR AN ANSWER.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!