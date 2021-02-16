Gloria Grace Rand of Web to Wealth Marketing: “Open Your Heart to Receive”

Open Your Heart to Receive — When you feel like you don’t measure up to someone else, you can do two things. First, survey your current clients, and ask them what they like best about doing business with you. And be open to receive the positive feedback. Second, review any testimonials or positive reviews that you have received in the past. Whenever you’re feeling like you’re not good enough, re-read those comments and meditate if need be on those words, so you can truly open your heart to the fact that you are not an imposter, you are someone who provides value in the world.

As a part of our series about how very accomplished leaders were able to succeed despite experiencing Imposter Syndrome, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gloria Grace Rand.

Known as The Insightful Copywriter, Gloria Grace Rand shares Messages from the Heart as a #1 best-selling Author, Transformational Coach, host of the Live. Love. Engage. Podcast, and Light Language Channel. An acclaimed internet marketing expert for over a decade, Gloria shows service-based entrepreneurs how to gain clarity, confidence, and connection to your divine nature, so you can create a business with more Impact, Influence, and Income!

She is author of the forth-coming book, “Live. Love. Engage. — How to Stop Doubting Yourself and Start Being Yourself,” which details Gloria’s journey of self-discovery and spiritual awakening that began when her sister was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Gloria intends to show others how to live fully, love deeply, and engage authentically by sharing the book’s divinely inspired principles.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’?

I wasn’t always an entrepreneur. I used to be a writer and producer for the award-winning Nightly Business Report when it aired on public television. When our family moved away from Miami, where the show was produced, I had to figure out a new career. I had been spoiled working for NBR since I didn’t have to work holidays because we would pre-produce an episode to air when the stock market was closed. As a result, I had no desire to work in local television. When my two children were in elementary school, I did a lot of volunteer work. I was a Girl Scout leader, substitute teacher at the private school they attended, and I wrote press releases and newsletters for the school — foreshadowing what I would do in business later. After we moved, I received several advertisements in the mail from a company asking, “Can you write a letter like this?” The letter was selling a direct mail copywriting course. Eventually, I decided to invest in the course, and the rest as they say, is history as it led me to start my own business as an SEO copywriter.

Can you share with us the most interesting story from your career? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I would love to share my first success story. I was studying how to do SEO Copywriting, when I attended a presentation put on by a pair of life coaches. The next day, I decided to search Google to see if I could find their website. After going through the first 5 pages or so, their site was nowhere to be found when I used a keyword that described what their company offered. Their listing only came up when I typed in the name of their company. I wasn’t in business officially yet, but I knew I had learned enough about Search Engine Optimization to help them. So, I mustered up my courage to send them an email about what I discovered and offered to help them improve their online presence. She and her partner were overjoyed because they had spent big bucks on this website and weren’t getting any return for it. After I made the necessary changes, their website showed up on page one of Google, and better yet, their phone started ringing! As a result, they became my biggest cheerleaders, promoting my SEO copywriting services to their clients and friends. The lesson I learned is that stepping out of your comfort zone can pay huge dividends, especially when you are helping someone else succeed.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are the ONLY SEO Copywriting provider for service-based businesses who guarantees to capture your unique voice and translate it into copy that attracts and converts web visitors into qualified leads for your business. Giving you the time, money, and freedom to spend with your family, friends, etc. is at the heart of everything we do. One of my clients is an accountant, who hired me because he wanted to email his clients information about the stimulus money offered during the pandemic. The requirements for the different grants and loans were quite complicated, so he asked me to translate the ‘accounting-ese’ into plain English that his clients would understand. After I did that, I promoted his business on my Facebook page because I knew a lot of my followers were entrepreneurs who could use the financial help being offered by the federal government, but they didn’t know how to apply. My clients are family to me, and I want to see them succeed, so I do all I can to promote them, even after our work is completed.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am grateful to my coach, Michael Patrick Miller, for guiding me to embrace my spirituality and to express it in my life and business. I originally hired him to help me gain clarity about my business so I could attract more clients, and to hold me accountable in getting my book written. As our coaching progressed, we started talking about my spiritual beliefs, and he encouraged me to give presentations about them. I was nervous about doing this, but an opportunity soon presented itself that allowed me to step out of my “online marketing” comfort zone. I was scheduled to give a presentation to a women’s networking group on how to use LinkedIn to grow your business. The morning of the presentation, I noticed that the LinkedIn topic had not been posted to the networking group’s Meetup page. Since no one in the group knew what I was going to be talking about, I asked the woman in charge of the group if I could switch topics, and she agreed. That was the first time I ever spoke in public about love and my spiritual beliefs and I am happy to say the talk was well received by the women in attendance. As a result, I gained confidence to continue writing the book, and speaking about my personal beliefs, because I knew there was an audience for the message I shared.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out the experience of Impostor Syndrome. How would you define Impostor Syndrome? What do people with Imposter Syndrome feel?

Imposter Syndrome is what happens when you compare yourself to other people, and you believe you do not measure up to them. You feel like a fraud, that you’re not as good at what you do as someone else, and you’re afraid that everyone knows it.

What are the downsides of Impostor Syndrome? How can it limit people?

Imposter Syndrome leads to this comparison trap. You see other people in your industry succeeding, and since you believe you’re not measuring up, you feel inadequate and that you are a failure, which then impacts how you show up in the world. When you’re down on yourself, you are less likely to promote your business on social media, you don’t attend networking events, and your belief becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, as your business spirals down. Failing to promote your business means your potential clients aren’t going to know about you, and then you’re not going to make any sales, which then serves as proof that you are a failure!

How can the experience of Impostor Syndrome impact how one treats others?

When you’re experiencing Imposter Syndrome, your self-esteem has been battered, so you may lash out at people, including the people you love most. Or you may not interact with people at all, like I said before. You may retreat into your own personal cocoon, and keep your feelings to yourself, which makes it difficult for your friends or family to understand what you’re going through. On the other hand, once you’ve come through the experience, and have realized that you have value and are worthy to be successful, you’ll be more outgoing, friendly, and empathetic to those who may be suffering from Imposter Syndrome.

We would love to hear your story about your experience with Impostor Syndrome. Would you be able to share that with us?

I fell into this trap early on in my business. I would see one of my entrepreneur friends post on social media that they had landed a huge client or were speaking at a major conference, and I would feel inadequate and a failure. I believed I “should” be farther along in my business and have more success. Because I didn’t feel successful, I had a tough time pricing my services because I didn’t feel I was “good enough” to charge a high price, even though the value of what I was offering justified it.

Did you ever shake the feeling off? If yes, what have you done to mitigate it or eliminate it?

Yes, I have been able to shake that feeling off. It still comes back occasionally because I’m only human. It’s natural to compare yourself to other people. I have worked with several coaches who helped me appreciate my value. And I continually practice the steps in the divinely inspired L.O.V.E. Method, which is the subject of my forth-coming book, Live. Love. Engage. — How to Stop Doubting Yourself and Start Being Yourself.

In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone who is experiencing Impostor Syndrome can take to move forward despite feeling like an “Impostor”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Let Go and Let God — When you’re feeling like an imposter, this is an opportunity for you to put your faith in a higher power. I believe we are created in God’s image, and because of that, you are worthy of success. It’s a matter of feeling the fear, and acting anyway, trusting that the Universe has your back. I’d been writing articles for a web designer for about four years and had been charging the same rate the entire time. One day, it dawned on me that when I was a full-time employee, I would get a yearly review and if my work was good, I’d get a raise. I knew my client was happy with my work, so I swallowed my fear and asked for a raise and they gave it to me! I had faith that they would see my value, and they did. Open Your Heart to Receive — When you feel like you don’t measure up to someone else, you can do two things. First, survey your current clients, and ask them what they like best about doing business with you. And be open to receive the positive feedback. Second, review any testimonials or positive reviews that you have received in the past. Whenever you’re feeling like you’re not good enough, re-read those comments and meditate if need be on those words, so you can truly open your heart to the fact that you are not an imposter, you are someone who provides value in the world. Value Your Uniqueness — Another step to help you overcome imposter syndrome is to focus on what’s unique about you — your background, skills, experience instead of comparing yourself to others. No matter how successful someone appears, you don’t know what’s truly going on in their lives or what drove them to get to that level of success. They could have suffered a major trauma and worked to overcome it. Or maybe their business success has come at the expense of their personal life. Ultimately, don’t believe everything you see or read on social media. Take it with a grain of salt. Focus on you and how you can provide value to your clients. Embrace Your Divinity — My mom used to say, God doesn’t make junk. And since I believe we are all created in God’s image that means, you are not junk. You are a child of God, and when you embrace this notion with your whole heart, there is no room to feel like an imposter. You can shine your light in the world with full confidence. If you need some help in this area, do the mirror work that Louise Hay promoted. Stand in front of a mirror and say, “I love you (first name).” Do that anytime you pass in front of a mirror and do it for at least a week. It may feel weird at first, but gradually, you’ll start to feel amazing. Express Gratitude — The final step in overcoming imposter syndrome is to express gratitude for anything and everything in your life. Any time those doubts creep up in your mind, stop and find something to be grateful for, starting with the fact that you are alive, you have a business, you have a place to live, food to eat, etc. It’s impossible to feel unhappy when you’re grateful. Start a gratitude journal and write in it every morning or every night, or both times. And be grateful for feeling like an imposter because it is your soul’s way of reminding you that you are not connected to God in that moment, and you always have the power to change your thoughts.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I would love to inspire is what my forthcoming book, Live. Love. Engage. is all about — helping people to see the light that is within themselves so they can go out in the world and live fully, love themselves and others deeply, and engage authentically with everyone they meet. When that happens, we truly will have created heaven on Earth.

We are blessed that some very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

I would love to share a meal with Marianne Williamson. I was so impressed that she stepped out of her comfort zone to run for President. She stood firm in her convictions, and I admire her for that. I’m also a student of A Course in Miracles, and have read her book, Return to Love, so I’d like to talk with her about her journey as an author and speaker, and would appreciate any advice she would care to share with me as I share my message with the world.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

