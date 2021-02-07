Loren Jefferson, ‘DJ Too Much!’: “Never Give Up, Keep Going no matter what”

Never Give Up, Keep Going no matter what. Things won’t always be easy but You can do it! And the hard work will pay off!

As part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Loren Jefferson.

Introducing​ the Female DJ from Connecticut, DJ Too Much! She has DJ’d events nationally and internationally. She has a strong love and passion for music and loves entertaining the masses. She started djaying when she was only seventeen (17 years old). and used her high school graduation gift money as her original investment to purchase her first set of DJ equipment. She had no idea what she was doing at first, but with drive, motivation and persistence she taught herself the skills, and continued to make mistakes and learn!

Over the years she has taught herself small tricks of the trade while working with other DJs along the way. She has worked events all across the U.S., and internationally.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town outside of New Haven, Connecticut. Growing up music was always a huge part of our family’s life. R&B, Hip Hop, Jazz, and pop were all apart of my childhood. Our family loved to entertain and loved to dance. So it was always such a good time. Both my mother and father, aunts and uncles cousins and grandparents were always very supportive of me as an entrepreneur and always encouraged me to dream big and live my dreams out!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started making mixtapes for kids in my school when I was 14 years old and would sell them to the kids out of my locker. Because I went to a suburban school, and all of my family went to the inner city schools, they would always put me on to the newest music. I would make mixtapes with the newest tunes I learned about and share them with all of the “non-urban” kids at my school. And from there the Idea of becoming a DJ was sparked when a friend of mine asked me to DJ her party. I didn’t think I could DJ, but she figured I could since I knew all of the newest music and had CDs to prove it. So I began to take the music thing a little more serious after the idea was sparked in me.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The coolest thing I do in my career is travel. I love traveling! The best thing I’ve experienced so far have been Djing in San Francisco. It had always been my dream to make it to the Bay area to visit because I had heard so many stories about how great it was. And March 2017, I was hired to perform at an event in San Francisco. I got to explore the city while I was out there and fell in love with Napa Valley. And even better I got to fly out there for free, and Do what I love. The event was a huge success and I was able to network and do a few other large events after which was great!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The first wedding I ever DJ’d was a disaster! But it taught me so much. I was only 19 years old and dj’d my first wedding for this couple. I only charged them 300 dollars because I was new to the DJ scene and was really trying to get my name out there. I played so bad, no one danced. I was embarrassed. And let me just tell you, the most embarrassing part was having the Bride’s grandma roll her eyes at me when I played a song and no one was dancing. I never wanted to feel that way ever again, so I worked my butt off to master my craft and really figure out a formula to make sure I could always keep people dancing and keep people vibing and entertained.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, my team and I are working on the 6 Figure DJ brand. Covid-19 really hit the DJ industry hard. We decided to create a platform to bring DJ’s together and help them prepare for when things open back up. Many DJ’s are either not DJ’ing at all, or at home DJ’ing from their living rooms because of the lockdowns worldwide.

I have been able to pivot my DJ business model during the pandemic to fit the “new normal” by setting up heavily promoted online live stream events and catering to my fan base via zoom, Facebook and Instagram. My new platform called “6 figure DJs” is helping struggling DJ entrepreneurs with their businesses through the pandemic by creating opportunities for artists in the industry by hosting a network for live artists, building a community and offering online courses and 1 on 1 mentorship.

Offerings of the platform include: 1 on 1 mentorship, dj courses, a content creation team, and a monthly VIP members program. A Space to talk to DJs and hear each individual struggle and plan out practical solutions to help each DJ reach their goals. A Post Covid Survival Blueprint, Workbooks, 6 Steps to 6 Figures using Instagram Mini-Course, and 6 Figure DJ Master Course. Along with monthly webinars, videos, templates and DJ Lessons.

For the first time ever, DJ’s all over the world entered a new reality where events were canceled for a significant period of time. Many of the creators and institutions that we love faced an extremely challenging financial year. COVID-19 left the live music industry in shambles, so DJs have to find new creative ways to connect with fans. Our goal is to help people turn their love of DJing into a full-time profitable career and business. We layout the blueprint so there is no longer a need to struggle and offer 1-on-1 mentorship with successful DJs to help answer any questions.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity in entertainment is more important now than ever before. As a minority DJ, not only am I a female but also as a Black Woman, it is important for children all over the world, like my nieces and nephews to see people of color, like us in the entertainment industry, so they can grow up knowing there is an opportunity. It is so important for them to know at an early age that they can grow up and be anything they want in this life. No limitations. Sky is the limit!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish when I started someone told me:

Never Give Up, Keep Going no matter what. Things won’t always be easy but You can do it! And the hard work will pay off! It takes 10 Years to become an Overnight Success Build a Solid Team. The people around you that are helping you grow need to be solid people you can trust. None of us can do this alone. Network, Network, Network. Meet new people and continue to try to be solid on your end. Connect, build relationships and Build your brand. Do everything with good intent and the money will come!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Self Care is so important. Take care of yourself. Rest and Refresh to continue building. You won’t be able to work if you’re not here. And being a DJ is a lot of hard work on the body. As awesome as making money is, taking care of yourself is more important.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Do everything with good intent and the money will come! I think this alone is something that could spark a movement. Showing love to one another and really having the motive to help others should always be the motive, never money. Having a purpose is so key. Pursuing a purpose is what really brings happiness. So creating a movement of paying it forward with a helping hand in business would be amazing. None of us can do this alone.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I owe everything to my parents. My mom and dad. They really pushed me to dream big and never to give up, even when I had haters or when people were against me. I think them pushing me to be great helped me grow really thick skin. And over the years I’ve had people try to stop me from pursuing my dreams and my father and mother have always talked me through things and helped me to keep going no matter what. They believed in me when people had completely given up on me and that love was so powerful.

My father would tell me, “If there’s no one out there telling you what you’re doing is crazy or you can’t do it, then you are not dreaming big enough. DREAM BIG! You Can Do Anything”

I am so appreciative of having the guidance and support of my family.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My father would tell me, “If there’s no one out there telling you what you’re doing is crazy or you can’t do it, then you are not dreaming big enough. DREAM BIG! You Can Do Anything”

I think this is a quote I learned to live by. When you’re an entrepreneur and a minority at that there are tons of people that doubt you. And when I hear doubts about my success or business ventures it lets me know I’m on the right path to something groundbreaking. Being a female DJ in a male-dominated industry is tough. I’ve had men hate on my skills or be upset because I’m booking more shows than them. But I always say, “Don’t let the haters stop you from doing your thing! Be you ! Be Great! “

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private business meeting or breakfast with Jay-z. I think he’s not only a lyrical genius, but he is also such a dope entertainer and brilliant businessman. Anyone that knows how to maintain relevancy over decades is a genius. I would love to really talk with him about business, marketing and branding.

How can our readers follow you online?

IG : Lo_is_TooMuch

www.bookdjtoomuch.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!