Dr. Mansi Mukherjee of ‘Kaya Skin Clinics Middle East’: “Stay Skintastic”

As a part of our series about how technology will be changing the beauty industry over the next five years, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Mansi Mukherjee Head — Medical Services & Innovation, Kaya Skin Clinics Middle East.

Dr. Mansi has been practicing Cosmetic Dermatology for over 18 years and has been recognized by her peers not just for her expertise in the field but also for her strong commitment and for going the extra mile to help her patients glow with confidence. In a short span of 4 years in the region she has gained a lot of popularity for her results in concerns like Pigmentation & Acne as well as her artistry in Botox, Fillers & Threads.

Dr. Mansi leads a team of 20+ Doctors for Kaya across the region ensuring they are all up to date with the latest techniques and trends in dermatology for all things skin, hair & body. She is passionate about making her clients look and feel their best, and thus improve their quality of life. She is the preferred cosmetic dermatologist for many clients within the region, including some celebrities & high profile individuals.

Due to her wealth of experience and expertise in Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr. Mansi has also published articles in medical books and journals. She has participated in numerous events and international conferences where she has lectured, trained as well as chaired sessions.

Dr. Mansi attained an MBBS from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, India and an MD in Dermatology from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, India. She is a member of well-known International Dermatology societies like the American Academy of Dermatology and IADVL.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/1fcc1e1f98129e5b67d77b6df20f34ac

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I always knew I wanted to be a doctor. My mom tells me that I had decided this from the time I got my first doctor set to play with. My grandfather was a very well respected and loved doctor. That also had a huge influence on me. I was fortunate to clear the entrance exams and get a degree from the two most sought after colleges in India. I liked the field of Dermatology, but never really planned to pursue Cosmetic Dermatology. In fact, I never wanted to leave my hometown, Delhi.. I married a senior from college and life was all set. But then life had different plans for me. I learned about Kaya Skin Clinic’s first branch. The idea interested me. Thought I should explore. And that’s how I landed in this field. I have been with Kaya ever since and have enjoyed my journey in this field so far!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have had my share of interesting experiences in the last 18 years. It’s tough to find the most interesting one.

There was a young patient who had come to me. This was early in my career when I had recently joined Kaya. She had met with a road accident and had undergone multiple plastic surgeries but still had scars and extreme asymmetry. To add to this, she was an emotional wreck. I sat through a long consultation with her and told her I will try my best but could not promise her much. Over the course of the next few weeks, we did a combination of treatments — lasers, peels and fillers. To our pleasant surprise, she responded beautifully. I remember when I met her one last time, she cried, but this time with joy. She is now happily married with 2 kids. She kept in touch with me for a long time.

The real satisfaction in what we do is this. The fact that we are able to impact lives, empower individuals, build their confidence and bring them joy!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Yes definitely. I think one of my major career turning points was when I was asked to lead the Kaya Skin Clinics in the Middle East. This opened a whole new horizon. It gave me a wonderful opportunity to think laterally, experiment and meet experts from all over the world. I love learning and experimenting. I was never the one who could just do the same thing every day. I loved trying new technologies, learning about physics and the biological effects on the body. I wanted to do things scientifically. This opportunity allowed me to develop protocols that gave me great results. I am passionate about sharing my knowledge and training other doctors and being in a leadership position really helped me realize my potential. I never really cared much about money, but please don’t get me wrong. Money is definitely important! But passion tops it all. I have this need to keep improving my own results and getting better at what I do. And that’s what I would like to tell the young doctors entering this field — Learn Learn Learn! Money and fame will follow.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Definitely my husband!! Over the years, he has always encouraged me to work and do what I like to do. He left many opportunities so I could pursue what I love.

I remember, while in college, I was preparing for my MD entrance exams. He was staying in the hostel, but made sure to go back home and get me all the books and notes he had read and written to help me succeed. He didn’t meet me for a good 3 months as he wanted me to prepare well. And that’s how he has been always. He knows that my work makes me happy and has never tried to take that away from me.

My parents and in-laws took turns to stay with my children so I didn’t have to worry about them. And my kids, who are so wonderful and encouraging.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?

Beauty has been an inherent part of our lives from time immemorial. And so is technology! Everyone wants to look their best always. Now, with extensive research on skin and aging, we are able to give targeted treatments to prevent and treat skin, hair or body concerns.

For example, acne was mainly treated only with pills and creams. But now, we are able to get much faster results and prevent scars by combining technologies.

At Kaya Skin Clinic Middle East, we have cutting edge technologies such as Radiofrequency for skin rejuvenation and collagen synthesis, Fractional lasers to treat acne scars through skin resurfacing and even Plexr to treat drooping eyelids and fine wrinkles on the face. We also have revolutionary technologies like CoolSculpting, Cooltech and Venus Legacy that help in fat reduction. These non-invasive body solutions target stubborn pockets of fat that don’t go away with either diet or exercise. Another revolutionary technology for body solutions, Emsculpt, helps you with not just fat reduction but with muscle building, popularly used to achieve the toned 6-pack abs look. From micrograft solutions for hair restoration to PRP for hair growth, our unique combination of technologies help individuals build confidence and be the best version of themselves.

More information on what the technologies can do is available here:

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

It IS the technology, but any machine is only as good as the mind and hand that delivers it. Complications are very rare but they can happen. You want to be in the hands of a Doctor who is well experienced and will handle them. This field is being rapidly flooded by untrained individuals who use cheap fake products and machines to earn quick money and market themselves with the help of social media. We are treating our body, which is our most prized possession. Would it be right to just get anyone to treat you to save some money?

We are all aware of the power and influence of Social media and the impact it has on patients who follow these trends blindly.. This often leads to unnatural looking faces which scares a lot of other people from treating themselves

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?

Sciencology- A neologism from science and technology. Our understanding of the cellular changes and pathologic mechanisms has improved manyfold in the last few years and this has helped develop targeted combination therapies and better technologies with reduced downtime. What we could do for only the face is now moving to the body as well.

Regenerative medicine- which allows the treatment of skin by growth factors that improves cellular signaling and reduces inflammation. In a way, it individualizes treatment for hair growth and skin rejuvenation.

The use of Artificial intelligence in Cosmetic dermatology- How it has helped with Diagnosis of a problem, its treatment and prevention of side effects

Reversing DNA damage due to aging — Hyperbaric Oxygen. This treatment has been used to speed up healing of carbon monoxide poisoning, gangrene, stubborn wounds, and infections in which tissues are starved for oxygen. Now being explored in the anti-aging field.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

As mentioned earlier, one of the main concerns is the increasing number of untrained physicians and non-physicians. This is due to the increasing demand for cosmetic medical procedures. Improper technique by the non-physician has often led to adverse events for the patients.

Cheap and fake products in the market are also equally concerning as these can do more harm than good for those using them. When taking care of you skin, hair & body, it is important to invest a little more to be safe and get the right results.

Social media and influencers- Influencers have a huge social responsibility and should post only the truth rather than just market for personal gain!

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Stay Skintastic. There’s no excuse to not having dewy, smooth skin. Don’t just stop at cleansing and exfoliating. Make micro-needling, collagen remodeling & radiofrequency a part of your skincare regime. Diet Fads! Diet fads will give you slimmer body, but also undernourished skin and hair. Follow a balanced diet for healthy skin, hair and body Be the early bird. Prevent signs of aging by starting early. Start your skincare program with a dermatologist to get exactly what your skin needs Have your own definition of beauty. Define what beauty means to you — is it a chiseled jawline, or a perfect nose, or simply getting rid of that mommy tummy. Modern beauty technology can help you be your version of beautiful. Stay Unique. Your uniqueness makes you beautiful. Don’t try to be like someone else. Make your beauty choices, and go ahead and show the world what’s your beautiful.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This thought is not just close to my heart but something that all of us at Kaya Skin Clinic believe in — “Empowering individuals in their fearless pursuit of beauty”. Women are often judged and labeled for the various choices they make, including those that are as personal as their beauty routines. Don’t all of us feel more confident and happier when we FEEL beautiful? We want to empower women to make their own beauty choices without any judgments! With our latest “What’s Your Beautiful Campaign” we have set out to normalize the beauty choices women make — be it invasive or non-invasive; considering what will make them feel confident and beautiful rather than being bogged down by prejudices and wrong-notions.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I believe what I do is an art. My own way of art and sculpting and changing lives. Making people feel great about themselves. And I absolutely love it! In today’s age, our work takes the major time of the day, and if one doesn’t love what one is doing, then I don’t believe we are living at all!!

How can our readers follow you online?

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.