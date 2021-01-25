“Practice and patience are needed to develop good habits”, Dr. Pooneh Ramezani and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Peak performance coaches are on top of their game and always put in effort to learn more about their craft and passion. Always have a great book that you can read to help you perform your best.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewingDr. Pooneh Ramezani, DDS.

Dr. Pooneh Ramezani was one of the youngest graduates at the prestigious University of the Pacific School of Dentistry in San Francisco. Throughout her career, she has practiced 20 years of dentistry, founded multiple dental offices, and went on to be the Co-Founder of an oral care brand called Dr. Brite. As CEO of the company, Dr. Ramezani decided to pivot the brand to make essential sanitation products available to the public during the 2020 pandemic. With an overall goal of providing quality products that are affordable for everyone, she without hesitation ramped up practices, procedures and facilities to better serve the people.. Dr. Ramezani plans to continue to create the safest and most effective products to ensure a healthy, toxin-free lifestyle for all.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Tehran, Iran and came to the U.S. when I was 14 years old. After the revolution, my dad decided that Iran is not a safe place for our family and we immigrated to the U.S. so we can continue our education and have a better life. Our family of 5 which included my younger sister and brother came to Southern California where we enrolled in school and lived in a small one-bedroom apartment.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career?

I always wanted to do something in healthcare. My parents insisted that I become a doctor. I researched my options and fell in love with dentistry. At the time, I volunteered for our family friend who had a posh dental office in Beverly Hills and loved it. I then took the national dental school test and applied. I was fortunate to get in to the prestigious University of the Pacific School of Dentistry in San Francisco. I was one of the youngest graduates of this university and received my DDS (Doctor of Dental Surgery) degree at age 24.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I had 2 mentors during my dental school years that held my hands when I needed them and helped me throughout the years. One was my father’s best friend who was a dentist of 25 years and the other my now husband that was there for me through out all the hardships and long, sleepless nights.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

After 20 years of practicing dentistry, I decided to start an oral care manufacturing company called Dr. Brite with my medical doctor/sister. At the time, many thought it’s the most interesting mistake of my life but I was dedicated and determined to make it work. My husband thought I was crazy. He believed it was time for me to retire. We went from taking lavish, expensive vacations and living a wonderful life to me working 24/7 and not having time for anything. The first few years were extremely hard and challenging. There were days that I would question myself and was about to give up. Now I look back with a big smile. Dr. Brite literally changed my life and I am proud of what I have accomplished.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

No matter what happens, make sure you give it your all and don’t give up. Life is what you make out of it. Reach for the stars and stay positive. Take all the opportunities that come your way. Smile and watch all your dreams come true.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Hard Thing About Hard Things by: Ben Horowitz

I love this book as it unfolds the reality and hardships that go into starting a company. Unlike many that sugar-coat and only discuss how great it is to start a business, Harowitz analyzes the problems you encounter on a daily basis and he shares the insights he has gained while managing and running a company.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Shortcuts Make Long Delays.” This quote says it all. Throughout my life, I have learned that if I don’t want to do something over and over again and if I don’t want to delay it, I should not use shortcuts. This is a quote I abide by and share with my kids often. There are no shortcuts and greatness take time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most amazing time of our company has been this year and how we pivoted and made essential sanitation products available to the public during the pandemic. We worked around the clock to fulfill thousands of orders a day. We built on the initial product and created a suite of products in the category. It’s exciting to see how customers reacted and shortly we had over 8000 five-star reviews complementing our safe and effective products and our great customer service. This past year has been the best year in our company’s history. I am proud of our team and can’t wait to see what 2021 will bring.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

It is so important to create and practice good habits as it’s the driver of success. Without good habits, teams can’t work together and excel. It is imperative to the success of a company that every member on the team abide by a set of rules and regulations that promote working efficiently to succeed.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

One habit that I remember that has helped me and has played a big part in the success of my company is not procrastinating. My team knows that if something needs to be done, they need to take care of it immediately and not leave it for the last minute. We always meet and exceed all deadlines since everyone is on top of turning in projects on time and not leaving things for the last minute. I can’t say enough how important this habit is and how it has a direct correlation to the success of your company.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Practice and patience are needed to develop good habits. How you can stop bad habits is by reminding yourself every day how replacing that bad habit with a constructive one would change your life. Practice is the key.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Wellness: Small changes create big results. Incorporate 15 minutes of exercise and stretch into your routine every day and each week add 5 min. to it until you get to one hour a day. After a few short months, it impacts your health and wellbeing.

Performance: Work harder than your competition. If you make this a habit and work towards it every day, it will have a positive effect on the people around you. Ultimately leading to great success for you and your team.

Focus: Train your brain to work smarter not harder. The sooner you can achieve this, the easier and more productive your days will be.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Wellness: Exercise daily. Mid-day, take a 10-minute break and focus on your breathing. Make sure you sleep well.

Performance: Don’t procrastinate. Do your work on a timely manner. Be a leader and teach your team to get things done on time. Always reach for the stars. Don’t settle for less.

Focus: Set time for meditation even if it’s a few minutes a day, every day. Train your brain to focus by playing games that require concentration such as chess, sudoku and crossword puzzles. Take supplements that help you with your brain function and concentration.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Peak performance coaches are on top of their game and always put in effort to learn more about their craft and passion. Always have a great book that you can read to help you perform your best.

2. Develop a vision board. By visualizing what you want, it makes it so much more achievable.

3. Practice your act. Practice is key to achieving what you want. Work hard and don’t give up until you reach your goal.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

3 good habits that can lead to optimal focus:

1. Think about what you want and visualize it vividly. Think about what it will take to get there. Think about how you feel once you actually achieve this.

2. Take a break between projects and take your eyes off of what you are doing for a minute, then try to focus back and continue your work.

3. Eliminate pointless distractions. If your phone is buzzing or you are getting notifications through your laptop, stop them immediately.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Dedication, hard work and keeping your eye on the results are practices that I recommend to develop these great habits.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives? Flow state= Happy state Here are ways that you can achieve state of FLOW:

1. Eliminate distractions. This means all external distractions that pull you out of focus need to be eliminated.

2. Eliminate stress and don’t have too much on your mind. Meditation, daily journaling etc. helps clear your mind and limit mind wandering.

3. Work on one specific task at a time. Don’t overwhelm yourself. After one task is done, then continue with others and finish your work.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be?

You never know what your idea can trigger. I believe that you can use business as a force for good. That is why we chose to become a B corp certified company. At Dr. Brite we have implemented a wide range of benefits for our employees such as free medical and dental benefits, wages above the state minimums and profit-sharing. We also have an obligation to our customers and promise to create the most effective and safest products in each category using the best, sustainable ingredients that don’t harm the planet. We don’t cut costs and we don’t skimp on quality. We believe by providing the safest and most effective products at a reasonable cost, we are doing our share to live a happy, toxin-free life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have lunch or breakfast with Gwyneth Paltrow. I love her life style brand Goop and I would love to share my ideas and discuss how we can all help make this world a better place.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I contribute to our blog posts on a monthly basis. You can find our blogs on our website: www.drbrite.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.