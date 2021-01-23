Eliut Rivera of Eliut Salon: “Trim consistently”

Trim consistently — Getting a quick trim every 6–8 weeks keeps hair from splitting. It will give you that bounce and shine that every one wants.

As part of our series about “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Eliut Rivera.

Eliut launched his career at the infamous La Coupe Salon before moving on to work at the Joseph Martin Salon in Manhattan and Los Angeles. He maintained this bi-coastal lifestyle until he started working at the Oribe Salon in New York City, where he worked very closely and was influenced by Oribe Canales himself.

In 2005, Eliut decided to venture out on his own to launch EM Studio, which eventually became Eliut Salon. After experiencing much success at the original studio, Eliut doubled his studio space by moving to a larger location in the summer of 2017. Eliut’s talent has attracted a loyal following of clients, many of whom travel from all over the country to visit his salon.

Eliut has styled the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Penelope Cruz, Jamie Lynn Sigler and Gloria Estefan and traveled extensively with Sheryl Crow during her tour and 2003 award show appearances. His work has appeared in top fashion magazines, such as W, InStyle, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar, Allure and more as well as on high-fashion runways. Eliut Rivera’s impressive client list speaks to his talent, work ethic and extensive experience.

Known for glamorous, sexy styles, Eliut has the ability to bring out a woman’s inner confidence, making her feel and look beautiful.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I first started cutting hair as a little boy… except it my sister’s dolls, ha. After lots of practice that way, I switched to cutting my cousin’s hair, which didn’t go over to well!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My father’s dream for me was to move to NYC and be an architect. I studied architecture for 3 years when I realized that it wasn’t my dream for myself. I decided to take a leave of absence and pursue hair styling. Thankfully, I was training under the legendary Oribe. It was an honor to work so closely with him. He inspired and motivated me to pursue my true passion.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

My first year working with Oribe, I was noticed by Oribe himself. I was styling these fabulous women, that are still my clients to this today, and he complimented my work. After a week, he introduced me to Jennifer Lopez which gave me the opportunity to elevate to celebrity work. I styled her for a couple events and that was when my career started to rise.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

Word of mouth. Providing the most positive experience for my client from start to finish, leads to them recommending me to friends and family. That bond is so valuable to my business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I share a great deal of my success with Michael Casey. He was the top colorist at Oribe Salon, and now my salon. At Oribe, he started referring his clients to me. When the time came to open my own salon, he gave me his complete support and truly believed in me. I am so grateful for this partnership.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Choose a salon that will train you well. Hairdressing is an art and requires perfecting your craft. Have patience with you self, listen to the client, and be a team player. Working with your colleagues will get you further than trying to compete with them. You will learn from each other.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Condition — Hair is in better “condition” (no pun intended) when it is hydrated. This means it is more pliable, strong and less prone to breakage.

Trim consistently — Getting a quick trim every 6–8 weeks keeps hair from splitting. It will give you that bounce and shine that every one wants.

Blow dry — You’re best look doesn’t come from a hot tool, but a blow dryer. Learning to blow your own hair will make you look luxurious without spending the big dollars.

Use extensions — These are great accessory for women with thin hair. It’s super easy and you have a fuller, longer look instantly!

Have fun — Hair accessories, like headbands, jewelry, scrunchies, are an easy way to dress up your look. Have fun with your style, because why not?

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Choose a stylist that understands your style. Recommendations are great, but at the end of the day you have to wear your hair. Pick a style that makes you feel great about yourself.

Pamper yourself! Spending time on yourself, not only has a physical benefits, but mental benefits as well. Bring on the facials and beauty services.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Don’t be afraid to copy styles and looks that you like on other people. In the end, you’re just complimenting them!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Kindness, acceptance and hard work

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you want things to be perfect for you, do it yourself”

I have big expectations and I don’t like be disappointed by other people. For example, I used my architecture knowledge to build my salon. I knew how important this was to me, so even though it was more work, I put in extra time to make sure it was perfect.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Nicole Kidman

How can our readers follow you online?

Eliutsalon.com

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!