Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Remote networking is becoming a common phenomenon among professionals. For efficiency, remote professionals need to network virtually with other professionals. They should also keep on expanding their professional and social networks.The following are ways in which professionals can expand their networks while working remotely from home: 1. Enroll in professional slack groups.Slacks are standard tools used by […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Remote networking is becoming a common phenomenon among professionals. For efficiency, remote professionals need to network virtually with other professionals. They should also keep on expanding their professional and social networks.
The following are ways in which professionals can expand their networks while working remotely from home:

1. Enroll in professional slack groups.
Slacks are standard tools used by professionals to communicate and share ideas as they work on a particular project. Slack network and communities allow participants to organize events, inquire, and find advice on various issues raised in the forum. The platform enables people to find jobs located on the job-board channel.
Slack channels discuss different topics, including tech, products, design, etc. Ladies Get Paid Slack, Top of the Funnel, and Women Working Remotely are good examples of the existing community slacks.

2. Sign up for online events.
Online events have become popular after the outbreak of COVID-19. Professionals should sign up for online webinars. Webinars focus on different topics, including marketing, leadership, financial, and business strategies. Through the webinars, professionals can learn many things that may help them grow professionally and personally.
Zoom webinar allows participants to create intimate connections through its Breakout Room. Zoom’s Breakout Rooms enables small groups to create networks.

3. Creation of Virtual Co-working platforms.
Virtual co-working platforms started emerging in 2019. Currently, virtual co-working sessions are trending as they have become a networking platform for professionals. It’s very easy to create a session since you only need to invite as many friends as possible. The virtual co-working sessions are rich in knowledge that may help you grow professionally.

4. Connect through social media platforms.
Professionals use social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, to expand their networks. Many professionals market their products, including art, photography, and professional services, through social media platforms.
Most professionals have met their clients over social media platforms. For instance, if you want to own a website, you may get your web designer from various social media platforms.
To connect with more people, professionals need to be transparent on their social media accounts. People like to follow accounts with all the details displayed, including account holder name, skills, goals, and business type. Instagram Live allows professionals to connect and inquire advice on their industry. There are also professional Facebook pages that post jobs for freelancers to work on various projects.

5. Subscribe to YouTube videos.
YouTube has videos talking about professional topics. The videos are rich with valuable skills and knowledge based on numerous issues.

Professionals should not isolate themselves from the emerging trends in technology. More inventions are coming out daily, and professionals need to familiarize themselves with the new networks.

Originally published to RogerBlakeMD.Net.

    roger blake md headshot

    Roger Blake MD, Founder & Owner at Blake Surgical Association

    From a very young age, Roger Blake MD knew he wanted to become a physician. Not only was he fascinated by the very idea of doctors and hospitals, but he also held a deep desire to help others receive the level of care they needed. As a result, Roger followed the path toward becoming the board-certified surgeon he is today, graduating from the University of Miami with his MD in 1994. After completing his second residency at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, Roger founded Blake Surgical Association, which he has owned and operated since 2004. To glean further insight into Roger Blake MD's career trajectory and vision for the future, be sure to visit his website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Kuba Jewgieniew: “Don’t work too hard”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Gesche Haas of Dreamers and Doers, being embraced by her members
    International Women's Day//

    The Power of Finding Your Tribe

    by Erin Halper
    Community//

    450 remote workers reveal how to boost productivity when working from home

    by Aris Apostolopoulos

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.