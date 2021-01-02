Soner Haci of BEAD Technology: “To improve efficiency and enhance the quality of life in our World”

Right now the most important future is to invest in a real-estate that build with sustainable materials, is close to zero carbon emission. Like most of the investors are converting their investment into Impact Investments, the real-estate investors also should look for positive impact on climate change estates. The value of those real-estates will grow much faster than buildings with very smart technologies.

As a part of our series about “Homes Of The Future”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Soner Haci.

Soner Hacihaliloglu started his professional carrier as Project Manager at Siemens Ares-ecount Technologies. After working 12 years in Building Technologies he was appointed as the MENA Region Business Development manager at E-on Ista Holding. During the time he served as Business development manager he was responsible for the operations in 5 different countries in 3 continents. He set up operation from 0 to 50m Euro revenue in 2 years.

Soner has been chosen as one of the best Innovators under 40 and Best young Energy Professional in MENA region in 2017 and 2018.

As of 2016 Soner is the CEO of BEAD Technologies, a company which has been awarded by the UN, Europe Union, Sustainable Management Assotioains as one of the best innovations in 2018.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have started my professional carrier in Germany. I worked in big international technology companies focusing on smart buildings, energy management technologies. I was responsible for business development in emerging markets in smart buildings systems. At that time we were selling expensive building automation system to both commercial and residential facilities. But after some time there was always a complaint that those system were not smart, the buildings were uncomfortable and in efficient. The most important problem was those systems were as smart as the people that are using or programing them. The connection between the usage trends and behavioral patterns of human and building was not there. And all of those people ended up paying a lot of money but not getting the best out of it. That was the reason why we started BEAD. Creating a technology that can convert those building into data driven intelligent buildings instead of trying to make them smarter and smarter.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was working in a project to expand into China. The project was meant to be in Beijing and the goal was to integrate smart home and energy management solution that can be used in mid to high class apartments and commercial buildings. But as soon as I landed in Beijing I found out that the project was meant to be in Tangshan a place were the biggest earthquake happened. I find out very quickly that Their problem at that region was not to have smart buildings but more to have strong buildings that can be safe to live in.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point of my career was to decide quitting my job in a big corporate and start my own technology company. That was a decision that was not easy to make, but I have been seeing the problem in smart building or home industry for over 3 years. After speaking with the potential users and customers I quickly realized that there is a big pain in the industry that needed to be addressed. The most important takeaway is to speak with people that have problems in your field, to understand them and to work to find an affordable and easy to integrate solution.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I believe the first and foremost important people are still the ones that are our family. I started my own company just before my father retired. He was planning the travel with my mother and have some fun. But after I mentioned that I will found a company he delayed his early retirement and worked for another 2 years. That showed me that I need to be much more successful and provide him all the support.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I am originally from Turkey, Istanbul. The one person that I always will admire is Ataturk. The founder of Turkey. His book that is called “ Nutuk “ is my favorite book that also inspired me to work much more harder. Three broken ribs

A pierced lung, And still he fought, For peace. He has showed me that only one person who believes in his cause is enough to build even a country.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Like Elon Musk quoted, my lesson Quote is “ “If one day, my words are against science, choose science.”

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

We can only move forward if you stick to science, and keep on innovating to make a better, safe and sustainable future.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Homebuilding in the US has grown tremendously. We’d love to hear about some of the new trends and techniques that are being used to build the homes of the future.

Understanding human behavior and the effects of different circumstances from indoor/outdoor climate levels to architectural design on human behavior is the key element to give the crucial input to optimize the life and work of citizens. Going forward, Occupants must play an essential role in real estate and smart city technologies and applications. Instead of focusing on having more smarter buildings, homes we need to focus on making those properties more intelligent and connected.

Can you share with us a few of the methods that are being used to make homes more sustainable and more water and energy efficient?

We waste 50 billion USD of energy every year by not knowing how and in which ways we consume energy at commercial buildings, with human behavior contributing to energy waste by 20 to 25%.

Traditional automation technologies work on fixed schedules and are based on standard assumptions of occupancy in commercial and residential buildings. In reality, only about 1/3rd of these assumptions hold true, making the human activity seem like an anomaly rather than something the building can be adapted to. Moving on forward buildings will become more intelligent that can be adaptive, dynamic.

There is a lot of talk about Smart Homes. Can you tell our readers a bit about what that is, what that looks like, and how that might help people?

Buildings are not only responsible for providing us an easy way to use appliances, but they are responsible for our health, success at works and even our happiness. The engagement to smart home technologies and their appropriation within everyday domestic lives is critical to the overall success of smart homes, to date visions of smart homes have been strongly driven by technology push and have not been based on a clear understanding of user-centric benefits, nor have users been engaged with in any clear or systematic way.

Aside from Smart Homes, can you talk about other interesting tech innovations that are being incorporated into homes today?

The fact that we spend 90% of our lives inside buildings and even the next generation is estimated to be “Indoor Generation” makes it much more important to understand how we use those buildings and how that affects our daily life.

…Buildings will Learn

…Buildings will Speak and share their data

…Buildings will Change and become a living ecosystem instead of being concrete structures.,

Can you talk about innovations that are being made to make homes more pet friendly?

The most important fact about having pets is to leave them at home without being worried about how they will spend their times at home alone. There are some developments that are focused on adopting the building as a virtual butler that can help the pets to spend time without being stressed, provide them something to listen, food and even play with them.

How about actual construction materials? Are there new trends in certain materials to address changes in the climate, fires, floods, and hurricanes?

We are now at the second machine age and the impact of it to the climate change is huge. We need to create a real positive impact on people’s lives by developing sustainable and innovative new technologies for saving energy and operating buildings more intelligently. There are very important improvements about preventing fire spread especially focusing on electrical panels which is the most cyclical part at homes that fire spreads very fast. The new nano material products that can be used as sticker in very small areas are now used in residential and commercial buildings.

For someone looking to invest in the real estate industry, are there exciting growth opportunities that you think people should look at more carefully?

Right now the most important future is to invest in a real-estate that build with sustainable materials, is close to zero carbon emission. Like most of the investors are converting their investment into Impact Investments, the real-estate investors also should look for positive impact on climate change estates. The value of those real-estates will grow much faster than buildings with very smart technologies.

Let’s talk a bit about housing availability and affordable housing. Homelessness has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities, such as Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, and San Francisco. Can you explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

According to the new reports, More than 18 million households — 1 in 6 — are paying more than half of their income on housing and are considered severely cost-burdened. The largest share of these households includes 9.5 million renters earning less than 30,000 dollars per year and 5.4 million homeowners earning less than 30,000 dollars. That shows clearly that this is not a sustainable way to proceed. The new constructions focusing on building affordable housing is much less than high end apartments that are focused on only 1–5% of the population.

There should be an incentive or regulation that regulates the number of affordable houses to be build each year for low and very low income families. Instead of paying rent they can pay for their houses for longer terms and own the house.

Is there anything that home builders can do to further help address these problems?

There should be a connection between the government and the home builders. Like in Germany in some cities. At the moment, cities appear to have the upper hand. Rather than selling sites to the highest bidder, they should use their leverage to impose specific restrictions on private developers, as Hamburg recently did when it awarded a housing project to the developer that had presented the offer most aligned with the city’s vision (e.g., the construction of two- or three-bedroom housing with a predefined rent level), rather than selecting the most financially advantageous proposal. Another solution consists in defining a set of criteria that investors must fulfill. This is the case in Munich, where 30% of new residential construction must be reserved for social housing, and where investors must finance public infrastructure.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We just need to listen and create the data and information from them so that we can call the buildings as a new layer that relates to the inhabitants that they can call the “Soul of the Building”.

Environmental responsibility is the new norm that will increase the value of the real-estates that we own and invest in, a social, and cultural commitment of responsible investment, focused on a common goal: to improve efficiency and enhance the quality of life in our World.

This includes all companies that are working and developing new technologies for the cities and buildings which we spend 90% of our lives, from urban transportation into smart city applications. Therefore, we believe it’s time to evolve from a disconnected and assumption-based platform into data-driven and autonomous systems that reduce the dependency of human input.

How can our readers follow you online?

I am very active on LinkedIn. They can find me from my profile which is “ soner haci”

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!