“Stay In The Know” ,With Douglas Brown and Chloë Bisson

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women Leaders in Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chloë Bisson, also known as The Automation Queen, is a number one bestselling author, international speaker, multi-award winning entrepreneur.

Chloë was diagnosed with severe clinical depression at the age of 25 and after months of growth and recovery, Chloë began her journey of entrepreneurship.

Today Chloë runs a training organisation that teaches female entrepreneurs how to build a successful online business to work less and earn more. To date, Chloë has helped thousands of women to build their own online businesses and make their dreams a reality!https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/43737d43afe7164e74e8ff8dcb0fae50

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

So if I’m completely honest, I never dreamt of being an entrepreneur and I certainly never dreamt of being in the tech industry! My mum worked in IT whilst I was growing up and I always told myself I would never do what she did, how wrong was I!

I left the corporate world at only 24 to start my own coaching business following a series of life changing events. My coaching business was helping women to find their purpose and providing different types of coaching, life coaching, career coaching and so on, and it was amazing! As with many life coaches, I decided to build my own online course and along with it my first sales funnel to sell the online course.

Not only did my online course do really well, other life coaches approached me asking how they could do it too. For me, the systems and the technology felt so easy and simple and as I began to teach others I realised how much of a gap there was for coaches. Many would receive incredible training on how to qualify as a coach but not many would find out how to build a successful coaching business with technology, automating the right processes and creating sales funnels so that’s where I decided to focus on and it grew from there!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I would say one of my most interesting experiences since starting my business was when I was on the stage of a Global Summit for Women in July 2019.

One of the key drivers for me starting my business all those years ago was following stories I’d heard about the famous book; Rich Dad Poor Dad, written by Robert Kiyosaki and his wife Kim Kiyosaki. Flashforward a few years running my business and I was given the opportunity to share the stage with Kim Kiyosaki and share my story of battling depression and how I used it to help me be a successful tech business.

If I go back to when I was reading the book, hearing all about the Rich Dad Company and Kim’s story, I never would have imagined even meeting her, let alone sharing the stage with her! It reminds me of how much, as women, we can really achieve when we put our minds to it and it’s an experience I’ll never forget.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh gosh, only one?! I’d say the funniest mistake I made when I was first starting out was when I launched my first online webinar funnel to sell our tech courses.

I’m a fast action taker and so I didn’t give myself quite the amount of time to properly test the technology, the software and most importantly… the BUY button!

So, there’s me running my webinar, chatting away to nearly 100 women who had all tuned in to hear about how they could build an online business and as I’m about half way through it dawned on me that I never set up the “buy now” button.

Knowing that I had invested in advertising for this webinar and that the only way I was going to get a return on my investment would be to have a working “buy now” button, I knew I had to do something fast so as I was on my webinar asking the audience questions and asking to share their experiences, I was on another tab of my screen sorting out the “buy now” button so that it worked!

Luckily, I had done it before so I knew roughly how to do it but not whilst being on a live webinar and having to talk at the same time!

The lesson I learnt there is with technology, make sure you have a GO LIVE checklist that you can tick off to ensure you’ve got everything ready and make sure you have enough time set aside to GET everything ready!

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Giving up was never really an option for me but it doesn’t mean I didn’t consider it! The thought crossed my mind SO many times.

Over my first two years in business, I faced quite a few hard times. Because I started my business after losing my job, having no income to pay my bills put extra pressure on my business. There were times when I was living off the cheapest food I could find in the supermarket, not knowing how I was going to pay my bills and just desperately searching for clients. There were times when I invested in my business and on one or two occasions, the people vanished with my money or I received zero return on my investment. It was heartbreaking.

But for me giving up wasn’t an option and my drive always came from others. I knew deep down that if I gave up on my business, I wasn’t just letting myself down but I was letting my future clients down. I felt, and still feel to this day, that I have a duty to share my experience, my knowledge and my technical skills to help women to build successful online businesses.

When a woman has a profitable online business it completely impacts their life. It can create more freedom of choice, more financial stability, more time with their families, more connection with their partners and most importantly, more belief in themselves. That’s the main reason I could never give up!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been fortunate enough to have an incredible support network around me on my journey but there has been one mentor who has helped me hugely on the journey. I came across Jessen James, serial entrepreneur and multi award-winning speaker, at an event in London back in October 2018 when he was talking on stage to 3,000 entrepreneurs and I knew there and then that I needed to work with him.

He’s been supporting me, guiding me and mentoring me on my journey since that day, helping me to grow and scale my business, introducing me to his incredible network and giving me opportunities to speak on his stages across Europe — To say that meeting him was a defining moment in my business would be an understatement!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is “The only limits that exist in life are the limits you put there yourself.”

This quote really resonates with me because if I had allowed the limits put on me a few years ago, I probably wouldn’t be here today.

When I was 24, I was diagnosed with severe clinical depression, lost my job, lost my relationship and lost my home. Whilst overcoming these challenges, I was told by my doctors and a few loved ones that it’s unlikely I’d be able to hold down a job again and that it may have been best to reduce my expectations.

Now, as a very driven person, reducing my expectations felt like giving up and I was not about to give up when I hadn’t even hit 25 yet. That’s when I made the decision then to take my future into my own hands, challenge the norm and start my own business, determined to prove everyone wrong. The rest is history.

Others will often put limits on us based on their own experiences and what they feel is achievable for themselves but that doesn’t mean they are limits that we should live by.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

At Queens In Business, we’re driven to help female entrepreneurs to build profitable, successful online businesses. The biggest challenge I hear that a lot of entrepreneurs face is not knowing how to make it online, not knowing how to put themselves out there, not knowing what technology and systems to use and as The Automation Queen, that’s exactly what I’m passionate about sharing with them.

When female entrepreneurs finally earn what they’re worth, standing out from their competition and utilizing technology to maximize their growth, it inspires even more women to challenge the norm and do it too!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One of the huge things that really make Queens In Business stand out is that it’s a business ran BY women FOR women that specializes purely on technology and the online systems to build a business online.

I hear people say all the time how shocked they are that I’m a strong woman that not only understands technology but can actually teach it and communicate it in a simple and easy to understand way — I’m extremely blessed that I get to share these skills with women all over the world on a daily basis!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! We’re always looking to support even more female entrepreneurs so that they can avoid the hurdles that we’ve faced in building successful businesses and so we’re currently working on some HUGE collaborations to share our messages further.

We’re working on something really exciting that is going to have a HUGE impact in the female entrepreneurship space and I wish I could share more but right now it’s still top secret! All will be revealed in January 2021 so stay tuned!

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in Tech? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

It’s really difficult to know if my experience would have been different if I was a man but there’s no getting away from the fact that there is a clear difference in the opportunities given to men and those that are given to women. Many women feel that they are not given the same opportunities as men and sadly, I have experienced that myself on more than one occasion.

But this may be slightly controversial to say but I believe it can work both ways and I can say that I’ve been extremely fortunate to have some incredible opportunity because of being a woman.

Whether it’s been speaking opportunities as the only female speaker or hitting bestseller status with my book as a female author, I’ve personally received a lot of exposure and opportunities due to being a woman that I’ll forever be grateful for.

I feel like, as woman, one of the biggest changes to the status quo that is needed is to give more opportunities to other women! If we don’t start supporting each other, how can we expect others to?

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

I feel like there are still many assumptions when women are running? projects or businesses. Many times I have been in a meeting or boardroom and the attendees have assumed that I’m the secretary or assistant, instead of the CEO or the founder and this really needs to change.

There have been SO much evidence that proves that women can be incredible assets to any business but I think that it’s not showcased enough. I’d say it needs to start at schools and colleges to educate young girls and show them that they can do it and that being female doesn’t limit their potential.

It’s also about educating male counterparts too. As soon as everyone fully understands that men and women are equally as valuable, we will be in a much stronger place!

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

Well firstly, to be blunt, if you’ve done it once, you can do it again.

To put it simply, it’s about working out what’s not working right now and working out how you can fix it. Focus less on the fact you’re at a standstill and more on how to get your engines going again.

What did you sell before? Is it still needed? If not what else can you create to fix the problem?

Who did you sell to before? How else can you serve them?

Who can you collaborate with to either offer your product to their audience or vice versa?

Tap into your three most powerful assets; your people, your products and your potential. Develop a day-to-day plan on how to get things moving again and go for it!

Do you have any advice about how companies can create very high performing sales teams?

I’ve got to say, having a high performing sales team is one of the key drivers of the growth we’ve had at Queens In Business! Sales are the bloodline of every business and so a very high performing sales team is vital to a company’s success.

My advice on how companies can create a strong sales team is in three parts;

Firstly, design a desirable product that is easy for them to sell, something that your audience really want.

Secondly, hire sales professionals based on their attitude not their skills. In the interviews challenge them and see how they react. Ensure their values are aligned with yours.

Finally, connect their income to their performance. Connect your objectives so they only get paid when you get paid. It’s not because you don’t value their hard work but a high performing sales team needs to be hungry and determined to succeed so make it a win-win that when your business wins, they win too!

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

The most effective method I’ve used to attract my perfect clients has been through paid marketing, specifically Facebook advertising!

When I decided to launch my Facebook advertising strategy, I invested £12,000 in one month and generated sales of £61,000 less than two months later.

Targeted paid advertising is an incredible tool that is accessible for all businesses with any budget! Obviously the more you put in the more you’re likely to get out but even if it’s £100 a week, it’s best to just get started.

I always tell our clients to build their funnel and invest in Facebook ads if they want to get quick results. As soon as you begin to get results, the key is to keep investing back into the funnel, optimizing it at every stage to get better and better results until you have a fully automated, profitable income stream!

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

My top 3 strategies to give your clients the best possible experience and customer service would be:

Time is money — People have even less patience now with technology, so my biggest piece of advice with having the best user experience is to respond quickly, ideally within 12 to 24 hours. It will increase their satisfaction which will ultimately boost referrals and boost your future sales. Show them the real you — People buy from people, so even if you’re using autoresponders or virtual assistants then make sure you have the personal touch. Really connect with them and be personal, it will boost the customer experience hugely! Give them more than they asked for — People love to be surprised and feel like they’ve had a bargain. If you’ve sold a package to a customer, give them an unexpected bonus. It’s like checking into a hotel and finding out you’ve received an upgrade. Whether it’s a bonus worth £100 or just £1, they will feel great and so will you!

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

Absolutely. Many businesses underestimate the lifetime value of their current customers and “leave money on the table” by not thinking of ways to continue to service them.

My biggest tip for limiting customer churn is communication and exceeding expectations. Let your customers know what you’re working on, involve them in your projects, set up focus groups and engage their feedback. Keep them updated with what is going on with you and your business and most importantly, how that will benefit them.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

Here are the five most important things to create a successful tech company:

People Buy From People — Even with the best tech company, people still connect with the people. Make sure your business is driven by inspiring people and your customer service team are on point! Stay In The Know — The tech industry is one of the fastest moving industries in the world so in order to stay on top, you need to stay in the know. Dedicate a team member to researching new trends, new software and new competitors. Keep The Sales Flowing — Make sure you have continuous sales strategies in place, whether it’s selling new products to current customers or selling the same products to new customers, keep your sales flowing and your cash balance flourishing! Automate, automate, automate! — Don’t just use technology to help your clients, use technology to help YOU! Maximize your time by leveraging systems that can do the work for you. Create automations that mean actions are completed without you or your team even having to be there! Learn To Switch Off — With any business using the internet, the work never really stops. As the business owner you need to learn to accept that and put boundaries in place that allow you to completely switch off. Your business many be based on technology but you’re still human!

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have a huge vision for a movement that I’m currently working on to support the Queens of the future!

I would like to help young girls to learn technology earlier in their lives so they can have access to amazing opportunities earlier and make a difference in their own lives and the lives of others! I would love to have schools all over the world that teach girls at all ages to master skills for digital marketing, coding, programming, video editing, web design and more!

If I’m really dreaming big, I would also love for this to go to all corners of the globe, including third world countries, so that women in those countries can learn a highly profitable skill and earn double or even triple what they would normally earn, thanks to the power of the internet and virtual working!

By sharing these skills with young girls, it would hugely impact the women themselves, their families, their future children but also business owners all over the world who will be able to get highly sort after skills from anywhere in the world whilst knowing they’re making a difference!

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Wow this is a tough one! If I had to pick one person in the world, I would have to pick Michelle Obama.

Before even being in the public eye, she challenged the norm and the limits that were put on her by doing what others told her she would never be able to do. She then went on to maximize her position and the platform she was given to change the status quo for others and made people open their minds to the possibilities of young women and the impact they could make on the world.

She’s been a true inspiration to many women all over the world and I’d love to hear how she did it and most importantly, how we can do it for women in technology and the Queens of the future!

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!