Last Revised: February 18, 2021

National Challenge

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR CLAIM A PRIZE. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

THESE OFFICIAL RULES CONTAIN AN ARBITRATION AGREEMENT, WHICH WILL, WITH LIMITED EXCEPTION, REQUIRE YOU TO SUBMIT CLAIMS YOU HAVE AGAINST SPONSOR TO BINDING AND FINAL ARBITRATION. UNDER THE ARBITRATION AGREEMENT, (1) YOU WILL ONLY BE PERMITTED TO PURSUE CLAIMS AGAINST SPONSOR ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS, NOT AS A PLAINTIFF OR CLASS MEMBER IN ANY CLASS OR REPRESENTATIVE ACTION OR PROCEEDING, AND (2) YOU WILL ONLY BE PERMITTED TO SEEK RELIEF (INCLUDING MONETARY, INJUNCTIVE, AND DECLARATORY RELIEF) ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS.

The Thrive ZP Challenge (the “Thrive ZP Challenge”) consists of twelve (12) discrete monthly contests and one (1) year-long contest during the period commencing on September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021 (the “Challenge Period”). Each discrete monthly contest is referred to as a “Monthly Contest” and the year-long contest is referred to as the “Grand Prize Contest” (with each Monthly Contest and the Grand Prize Contest referred to as a “Contest” hereunder). Each Contest is sponsored by Thrive Global Holdings, Inc. (the “Sponsor”). By participating in a Contest, each entrant represents that they have read these Official Rules and unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects.

Contest Periods: Entry for each Monthly Contest opens on the 1st of the respective calendar month at 12:00:01 am Pacific Time (“PT”), and closes on the last day of the respective calendar month at 11:59:59 pm PT (“Entry Period”). For example, the first Monthly Contest period begins September 1, 2020 at 12:00:01 am PT and ends September 30, 2020 at 11:59:59 pm PT; the second Monthly Contest period begins October 1, 2020 at 12:00:01 am PT and ends October 31, 2020 at 11:59:59 pm PT; so on and so forth through the end of the Challenge Period (each such period for a Monthly Contest, a “Monthly Contest Period”). The Grand Prize Contest opens on the first day of the Challenge Period (i.e. September 1, 2020) and closes on the last day of the Challenge Period (i.e. August 31, 2021).

Relationship to other State Level Challenges: Sponsor may also sponsor separate state specific contest(s) that overlap with the Thrive ZP Challenge (each, a “State Challenge”). Entrants in any contest in a State Challenge will be automatically entered into the applicable Monthly Contest as determined by the date on which such entrant submits his or her entry with a response to the final challenge question to such State Challenge after having completed 21 days of better choices (for example, if an entrant submits such entry for a State Challenge on September 15, 2020 then they would be entered into the first Monthly Contest) and the Grand Prize Contest unless otherwise excluded by the applicable official rules for such State Challenge.

Eligibility: Each Contest is open to legal residents of the United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico (excluding all other U.S. territories and possessions) who are at least 16 years of age at the date of entry. If the entrant is under 18 years of age at the time of entry, he or she may only enter with the approval of a parent or legal guardian. All prizes won by minors will be awarded to their parents or legal guardians on their behalf. Entries are limited to individuals only; commercial enterprises and business entities are not eligible. Employees, independent contractors, officers, and directors of the Sponsor, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising, promotion, and fulfillment agencies, and legal advisors, and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household, are not eligible to participate in any Contest. EACH CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW and is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

How To Enter: To enter a Monthly Contest, you may enter via the following entry methods:

By mail: Mail in a completed Thrive ZP Challenge Contest booklet or entry form demonstrating 21 days of better choices in the Thrive ZP Challenge and an answer to the challenge question set forth in the booklet / entry form to Sponsor at 599 Broadway, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10012, Attn: Legal. Thrive ZP Challenge iOS / Android app: Complete 21 days of better choices within the Thrive ZP Challenge Contest page in the Thrive ZP Challenge App (“App”) and an answer to the challenge question posed in the App. Internet access required; charges from your wireless company or ISP may apply.

In addition, if you are eligible for any State Challenges during the Challenge Period, the official rules for such State Challenge may permit entry by completing an entry form online, and you may enter in accordance with the terms and conditions of such official rules.

Each entry is only eligible for the specific Monthly Contest for which it is submitted as determined by identifying the applicable Monthly Contest Period during which the entry is submitted and received by Sponsor. For clarity, an entry is deemed submitted on the date on which you submit your entry answering the final challenge question in accordance with these Official Rules, after having completed your 21 days of better choices.

To enter the Grand Prize Contest, you must have entered at least one Monthly Contest (including indirect entry into a Monthly Contest via a State Challenge) in accordance with the entry criteria above during the Challenge Period.

Entries that are incomplete, that do not comply with these Official Rules, or that otherwise contain prohibited or inappropriate content as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will be disqualified and will not be considered for any prize. No illegible, incomplete, corrupted, forged or altered entries, or automatically or mechanically produced entries, will be accepted. Sponsor makes the final determination as to which entries are eligible to take part in the Thrive ZP Challenge, and each individual Contest. Participation in a Contest is voluntary.



Each entry that is submitted in connection with any Contest will only be eligible if such entry (a) contains only the original content of the entrant, (b) does not contain content that is unlawful, hateful, discriminatory, racially inflammatory, offensive, obscene, or morally or legally objectionable, in the Sponsor’s sole discretion and (c) does not contain false or defamatory statements about any person or any third party. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entry which Sponsor determines at any time in its sole judgment fails to meet any of these criteria

In the event of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the phone number or email address submitted at time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a telephone number or email address by a telephone company, wireless company, internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning the telephone number submitted in the entry or the email addresses for the domain associated with the email address submitted in the entry.

Selection of Winners: Within approximately two (2) weeks following the end of each Monthly Contest Period, the Monthly Contest entries submitted during such Monthly Contest Period will be reviewed by a judging panel consisting of certain members of Sponsor’s operations team. Such members of Sponsor’s operations team will review all Monthly Contest entries based on the following three criteria: actual impact that your 21 days of better choices had on yourself and others (30%); representation of the Sponsor’s brand and being a role model for others through your 21 days of better choices (40%); and inspirational value (30%) (collectively, the “Judging Criteria”). Sponsor may require that any potential prize winners participate in an interview with Sponsor or submit a recorded video answering questions posed by Sponsor (each, an “Interview”) as part of the judging process for the Monthly Contests.

Within approximately two (2) weeks following the end of the Challenge Period, Sponsor will determine the entries with the top ten (10) highest scores submitted during the entire Challenge Period, using the Judging Criteria. For the avoidance of doubt, this may result in multiple entries from the same Monthly Contest being selected. The entrants who submitted such top ten (10) entries will then each participate in an additional Interview (the “Grand Prize Interview”) with a member or members of the judging panel. The grand prize winner and three runners up for the Grand Prize Contest will be selected based on the Judging Criteria, considering both the underlying entry submission and the Grand Prize Interview.

In the event of a tie between two or more entrants for any Monthly Contest or for the Grand Prize Contest, the entrant that received the highest score for representation of the Sponsor’s brand and being a role model for others through his or her 21 days of better choices, as determined by Sponsor, will be deemed to place ahead of the other entrant. If such process does not break the tie, a member of the Sponsor’s operations team, will evaluate the tied entries according to the Judging Criteria and determine the winner of the tie.

Potential winners will be notified by mail, phone, or email on or about the middle of the calendar month following the close of the particular Monthly Contest Period or the Challenge Period, as applicable, and potential winners (or their parent or guardian) will be required to sign and return to Sponsor an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release within fourteen (14) days of the date of potential winning notification (to the extent allowed by law). Each winner agrees to Sponsor’s use of their name, address, likeness, and/or prize information for promotional purposes in any medium without additional compensation to the extent permitted by law. Sponsor is not responsible for and shall not be liable for late, lost, misdirected or unsuccessful efforts to notify any potential winner, including failure to receive notices from the Sponsor, failure due to a potential winner’s spam, junk e-mail or other security settings or for a potential winner’s provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. Sponsor is not responsible for changes to entrants’ contact information. If any potential winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim the prize within two (2) days of notification, or fails to timely return the affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release as required, the prize may be forfeited and the entrant with the next highest score from the same Contest will be selected as the alternate winner for such Contest.

Prizes:

For each of the twelve (12) Monthly Contests, there will be fifteen (15) winners, each of whom will receive $5,000 (for a total of $75,000 awarded per Monthly Contest, and $900,000 for all Monthly Contests).

In addition, one grand prize winner of the Grand Prize Contest (who may also be a winner of a Monthly Contest) will receive a grand prize of $50,000, and the next three (3) runners up of the Grand Prize Contest (who may also be winners of a Monthly Contest) will receive one of three (3) additional prizes available as follows:

First Runner Up (1 available): $25,000

Second Runner Up (1 available): $15,000

Second Runner Up (1 available): $10,000

Estimated value of all prizes is: $900,000 total for the twelve (12) Monthly Contests, and $100,000 total for the grand prize winner and three runners up for the Grand Prize Contest, for a total approximate retail value of $1,000,000 for the entire period of the Thrive ZP Challenge.

Monthly Contest prizes will be awarded within thirty (30) days of the end of the applicable Monthly Contest Period and the Grand Prize Contest prizes will be awarded within thirty (30) days of the end of the Challenge Period. Odds of winning a Contest are affected by the number of eligible entries submitted during the applicable Monthly Contest Period or Challenge Period, as applicable. Prizes are non-transferable and no substitution by the winner is allowed. In order to receive a prize, the winner may be required to provide proof of identification, including name, physical address and date of birth. In addition, the Winners may be required to provide additional information as reasonably requested by Sponsor in order to deliver the prizes. Each winner will be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes on any prize, including income taxes. The winner of any prize with a value of $600 or greater will be issued a 1099 U.S. Tax Form for the value of the prize. All entrants agree that information provided by the Sponsor is not advice, including but not limited to, tax advice or legal advice, and every entrant is advised to consult a professional, including a tax professional.



Use of Content/Submission: Each entrant represents and warrants that his/her entry: (a) is the original work of the entrant produced for a Contest; (b) is truthful and accurate; (c) does not infringe any third party’s intellectual property rights; (d) does not invade privacy or other rights of any person, firm or entity, and (e) does not in any other way violate applicable laws, rules or regulations. Entrant hereby agrees to defend, indemnify and hold harmless the Released Entities (as defined below) against any and all third-party claims, damages, liabilities, costs and expenses, including reasonable legal fees and expenses, arising out of or related to any breach by the entrant of any provision of these Official Rules, including, without limitation, entrant’s representations and warranties made herein.

By submitting an entry in connection with any Contest, you automatically represent and warrant that you have the right to grant, and do hereby grant, to Sponsor the paid-up, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, sublicensable, non-exclusive right and license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, perform and display any content within such entry (in whole or in part) (“Content”) worldwide and/or to incorporate all or any portion of it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or later developed for the full term of any patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright or other proprietary rights of any party that may exist in such Content. Under no circumstances will Sponsor be required to treat any Content as confidential. Sponsor will be entitled to use the Content for any purpose whatsoever without compensation to you or any other person. For the avoidance of doubt, Sponsor will not be liable to you or any other person for any ideas for Sponsor’s business derived from the Content and will not incur any liability as a result of any similarities to the Content that may appear in any future products or services of Sponsor.

Release of Liability: The Sponsor, any licensor thereof, and each of their respective agents, directors, officers, shareholders, employees, insurers, servants, parents, subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, predecessors, successors, representatives, advertising, promotion, and fulfillment agencies, and legal advisors (the “Released Entities”), are not responsible for, shall not be liable for, and hereby disclaim all liability arising from or relating to: (a) late, lost, delayed, damaged, misdirected, misaddressed, incomplete, or unintelligible entries; (b) telephone, electronic, hardware or software program, network, Internet, computer or other malfunctions, failures, or difficulties of any kind, whether human or technical; (c) failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed computer or e-mail transmissions; (d) any condition caused by events beyond the control of the Sponsor; (e) any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising in connection with or as a result of any prize, or any portion thereof that may have been awarded, or acceptance, possession, or use of any prize, or any portion thereof that may have been awarded, or from participation in any Contest; or (f) any printing or typographical errors in any materials associated with any Contest. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to suspend, modify or cancel any Contest should any unauthorized human intervention or other causes beyond the Sponsor’s control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness or proper conduct of such Contest. In the event that proper administration of any Contest is prevented by such causes as contemplated above, the Sponsor will pick the winner from all eligible, non-suspect entries for such Contest received prior to such action. By participating in a Contest, entrants hereby release, discharge and hold harmless the Released Entities, and all others associated with the development and execution of such Contest, from any and all losses, damages, rights, claims and actions of any kind arising out of or relating to such Contest, participation in such Contest, any prize, or any portion thereof that may have been awarded, and/or acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion thereof that may have been awarded, including but not limited to statutory and common law claims for misappropriation or entrant’s right of publicity. Each Contest shall be governed by New York law.

Arbitration Agreement; Dispute Resolution by Binding Arbitration:

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION CAREFULLY AS IT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS.

Agreement to Arbitrate: This Section is referred to in these Official Rules as the “Arbitration Agreement.” You agree that any and all disputes or claims that have arisen or may arise between you and the Sponsor, whether arising out of or relating to these Official Rules, any Contest, your participation in any Contest, the prize, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the prize, any advertising, or any aspect of the relationship between us, shall be resolved exclusively through final and binding arbitration, rather than a court, in accordance with the terms of this Arbitration Agreement, except that you may assert individual claims in small claims court, if your claims qualify. Further, this Arbitration Agreement does not preclude you from bringing issues to the attention of federal, state or local agencies, and such agencies can, if the law allows, seek relief against us on your behalf. You agree that, by participating in any Contest, you and the Sponsor are each waiving the right to a trial by jury or to participate in a class action. Your rights will be determined by a neutral arbitrator, not a judge or jury. The Federal Arbitration Act governs the interpretation and enforcement of this Arbitration Agreement. Prohibition of Class and Representative Actions and Non-Individualized Relief: YOU AND THE SPONSOR AGREE THAT EACH OF US MAY BRING CLAIMS AGAINST THE OTHER ONLY ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS AND NOT AS A PLAINTIFF OR CLASS MEMBER IN ANY PURPORTED CLASS OR REPRESENTATIVE ACTION OR PROCEEDING. UNLESS BOTH YOU AND THE SPONSOR AGREE OTHERWISE, THE ARBITRATOR MAY NOT CONSOLIDATE OR JOIN MORE THAN ONE PERSON’S OR PARTY’S CLAIMS AND MAY NOT OTHERWISE PRESIDE OVER ANY FORM OF A CONSOLIDATED, REPRESENTATIVE, OR CLASS PROCEEDING. ALSO, THE ARBITRATOR MAY AWARD RELIEF (INCLUDING MONETARY, INJUNCTIVE, AND DECLARATORY RELIEF) ONLY IN FAVOR OF THE INDIVIDUAL PARTY SEEKING RELIEF AND ONLY TO THE EXTENT NECESSARY TO PROVIDE RELIEF NECESSITATED BY THAT PARTY’S INDIVIDUAL CLAIM(S). Pre-Arbitration Dispute Resolution: The Sponsor is always interested in resolving disputes amicably and efficiently, and most entrant concerns can be resolved quickly and to the entrant’s satisfaction by emailing the Sponsor’s support team at [email protected] . If such efforts prove unsuccessful, a party who intends to seek arbitration must first send to the other, by certified mail, a written Notice of Dispute (“Notice”). The Notice to the Sponsor should be sent to Thrive Global Holdings, Inc. 599 Broadway, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10012, Attn: Legal, or [email protected] (“Notice Address”). The Notice must (i) describe the nature and basis of the claim or dispute and (ii) set forth the specific relief sought. If the Sponsor and you do not resolve the claim within sixty (60) calendar days after the Notice is received, you or the Sponsor may commence an arbitration proceeding. During the arbitration, the amount of any settlement offer made by the Sponsor or you shall not be disclosed to the arbitrator until after the arbitrator determines the amount, if any, to which you or the Sponsor is entitled. Arbitration Procedures: Arbitration will be conducted by a neutral arbitrator in accordance with the American Arbitration Association’s (“AAA”) rules and procedures, including the AAA’s Supplementary Procedures for Consumer-Related Disputes (collectively, the “AAA Rules”), as modified by this Arbitration Agreement. For information on the AAA, please visit its website, http://www.adr.org. Information about the AAA Rules and fees for consumer disputes can be found at the AAA’s consumer arbitration page, http://www.adr.org/consumer_arbitration. If there is any inconsistency between any term of the AAA Rules and any term of this Arbitration Agreement, the applicable terms of this Arbitration Agreement will control unless the arbitrator determines that the application of the inconsistent Arbitration Agreement terms would not result in a fundamentally fair arbitration. The arbitrator must also follow the provisions of these Official Rules as a court would. All issues are for the arbitrator to decide, including, but not limited to, issues relating to the scope, enforceability, and arbitrability of this Arbitration Agreement. Although arbitration proceedings are usually simpler and more streamlined than trials and other judicial proceedings, the arbitrator can award the same damages and relief on an individual basis that a court can award to an individual under these Official Rules and applicable law. Decisions by the arbitrator are enforceable in court and may be overturned by a court only for very limited reasons.

Unless the Sponsor and you agree otherwise, any arbitration hearings will take place in a reasonably convenient location for both parties with due consideration of their ability to travel and other pertinent circumstances. If the parties are unable to agree on a location, the determination shall be made by AAA. If your claim is for $10,000 or less, the Sponsor agrees that you may choose whether the arbitration will be conducted solely on the basis of documents submitted to the arbitrator, through a telephonic hearing or by an in-person hearing as established by the AAA Rules. If your claim exceeds $10,000, the right to a hearing will be determined by the AAA Rules. Regardless of the manner in which the arbitration is conducted, the arbitrator shall issue a reasoned written decision sufficient to explain the essential findings and conclusions on which the award is based.

Costs of Arbitration: Payment of all filing, administration, and arbitrator fees (collectively, the “Arbitration Fees”) will be governed by the AAA Rules, unless otherwise provided in this Arbitration Agreement. Any payment of attorneys’ fees will be governed by the AAA Rules. Confidentiality: All aspects of the arbitration proceeding, and any ruling, decision, or award by the arbitrator, will be strictly confidential for the benefit of all parties. Severability: If a court or the arbitrator decides that any term or provision of this Arbitration Agreement other than clause (b) above is invalid or unenforceable, the parties agree to replace such term or provision with a term or provision that is valid and enforceable and that comes closest to expressing the intention of the invalid or unenforceable term or provision, and this Arbitration Agreement shall be enforceable as so modified. If a court or the arbitrator decides that any of the provisions of clause (b) is invalid or unenforceable, then the entirety of this Arbitration Agreement shall be null and void. The remainder of these Official Rules will continue to apply.

Data Collection/Privacy: Sponsor collects personal information from you when you interact with the mobile app or enter a Contest. Downloading and interacting with the App or entering a Contest constitutes your permission to Sponsor to collect and maintain the data. The information collected is subject to the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy at www.thrivezp.com/privacy.

Sponsor:

Thrive Global Holdings, Inc.

599 Broadway, 6th Floor

New York, NY 10012

Attn: Legal, or [email protected]

Winners List: For the names of the winners of any Contest, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Thrive ZP Challenge September 2020 – July 2021, 599 Broadway, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10012, Attn: Legal, or [email protected], identifying the specific Contest for which you are seeking such information. Requests must be received within ninety (90) days of the end of the applicable Monthly Contest Period with respect to each Monthly Contest and within ninety (90) days of the end of the Challenge Period with respect to the Grand Prize Contest.

© 2020 Thrive Global Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Thrive Global, ZP and the associated logos are trademarks of Thrive Global Holdings, Inc. or its licensors.

Canada Challenge (English)

(“Official Rules”)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR CLAIM A PRIZE. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Thrive Canada Challenge (the “Thrive Challenge”) consists of twelve (12) discrete monthly contests, fifty-two (52) discrete weekly contests throughout the year and one (1) year-long contest period commencing on March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022 (the “Challenge Period”). Each monthly contest is referred to as a “Monthly Contest”, each discrete weekly contest is referred to as a “Weekly Contest” and the year-long contest is referred to as the “Grand Prize Contest” (with each Monthly Contest, Weekly Contest and the Grand Prize Contest referred to as a “Contest” hereunder). Each Contest is sponsored by Thrive Global Holdings, Inc. (the “Sponsor”). By participating in a Contest, each entrant represents that they have read these Official Rules and unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are, subject only to the approval of the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (the “Régie”) in the case of Quebec residents, final and binding in all respects.

Contest Periods: Entry for each Monthly Contest opens on the 1st of the respective calendar month at 12:00:01 am Pacific Time (“PT”), and closes on the last day of the respective calendar month at 11:59:59 pm PT (“Entry Period”). For example, the first Monthly Contest period begins March 1, 2021 at 12:00:01 am PT and ends March 31, 2021 at 11:59:59 pm PT; the second Monthly Contest period begins April 1, 2021 at 12:00:01 am PT and ends April 30, 2021 at 11:59:59 pm PT; so on and so forth through the end of the Challenge Period (each such period for a Monthly Contest, a “Monthly Contest Period”).

Entry for each Weekly Contest opens on Monday of the applicable week at 12:00:01 am Pacific Time (“PT”), and closes on the following Sunday at 11:59:59 pm PT (“Entry Period”). For example, the first Weekly Contest period begins March 1, 2021 at 12:00:01 am PT and ends March 7, 2021 at 11:59:59 pm PT. The last Weekly Contest period begins February 21, 2022 at 12:00:01 am PT and ends February 27, 2022 at 11:59:59 pm PT.

The Grand Prize Contest opens on the first day of the Challenge Period (i.e. March 1, 2021) and closes on the last day of the Challenge Period (i.e. February 28, 2022).

Eligibility: Each Contest is open to legal residents of Canada who are of the age of majority or older at the date of entry. Entries are limited to individuals only; commercial enterprises and business entities are not eligible. Employees, independent contractors, officers, and directors of the Sponsor, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising, promotion, and fulfillment agencies, and legal advisors, and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household, are not eligible to participate in any Contest. EACH CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW and is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and local laws and regulations.

How To Enter:

To enter a Monthly Contest, you may enter via the following entry method:

Thrive Challenge iOS / Android app:

complete the required number of days of better choices within the Thrive Challenge Contest page in the Thrive Challenge App (“App”), include a picture/image of yourself during the Thrive Challenge, and answer the Thrive Challenge question posed in the App (answer must be at least two hundred (200) words).

Internet access required; charges from your wireless company or ISP may apply.

Each entry is only eligible for the specific Monthly Contest for which it is submitted as determined by identifying the applicable Monthly Contest Period during which the entry is submitted and received by Sponsor. For clarity, an entry is deemed submitted on the date on which you submit your entry answering the final challenge question in accordance with these Official Rules, after having completed your requisite days of better choices (as specified in the App).

To enter a Weekly Contest, use the App daily during the applicable week, make a better choice on each day of the week and be active on the App at least five (5) days of the week.

To enter the Grand Prize Contest, you must have entered at least one Monthly Contest in accordance with the entry criteria above during the Challenge Period. You will automatically be entered in the Grand Prize Contest following entry in at least one Monthly Contest.

Limits and Odds of Winning. Entrants may enter one (1) or more Monthly Contests and Weekly Contests, but will receive only one (1) entry in the Grand Prize Contest.

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Entries that are incomplete, that do not comply with these Official Rules, or that otherwise contain prohibited or inappropriate content as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will be disqualified and will not be considered for any prize. No illegible, incomplete, corrupted, forged or altered entries, or automatically or mechanically produced entries, will be accepted. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify a person or to cancel the entry of a person who enters or tries to enter a Contest by using methods that do not comply with these Official Rules (including an incomplete/insufficient entry) or that are unfair to other entrants. Sponsor makes the final determination as to which entries are eligible to take part in the Thrive Challenge, and each individual Contest. Participation in a Contest is voluntary.



Each entry that is submitted in connection with any Contest will only be eligible if such entry (a) contains only the original content of the entrant, (b) does not contain content that is unlawful, hateful, discriminatory, racially inflammatory, offensive, obscene, or morally or legally objectionable, in the Sponsor’s sole discretion and (c) does not contain false or defamatory statements about any person or any third party. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entry which Sponsor determines at any time in its sole judgment fails to meet any of these criteria.

In the event of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the phone number or email address submitted at time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a telephone number or email address by a telephone company, wireless company, internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning the telephone number submitted in the entry or the email addresses for the domain associated with the email address submitted in the entry.

Selection of Winners: Within approximately two (2) weeks following the end of each Monthly Contest Period, three (3) to four (4) potential winners will be selected via a random draw, at approximately 10:00 am PT, at the office of Sponsor located at the address listed at the end of these Official Rules, from the pool of Monthly Contest entries submitted during such Monthly Contest Period which meet the following three criteria as determined by the Sponsor: you made 21 days of better choices that had an impact on yourself and others; you are a good representation of the Sponsor’s brand and a role model for others through your 21 days of better choices; and you have inspired others (collectively, the “Challenge Criteria”). Sponsor may require that any potential prize winners participate in an interview with Sponsor or fill out a questionnaire answering questions posed by Sponsor (each, an “Interview”) to evaluate to what extent that the Challenge Criteria have been met as part of the winner selection process for the Monthly Contests. Participation in an Interview or completing the questionnaire does not guarantee such person has been selected as an actual winner.

Within approximately two (2) weeks following the end of the Challenge Period, one (1) potential winner will be selected via a random draw, at approximately 10:00 am PT, at the office of Sponsor located at the address listed at the end of these Official Rules, from the pool of all Monthly Contest entries submitted throughout the Challenge Period that meet the Challenge Criteria. Sponsor may require that the potential prize winner participate in an Interview to confirm that the Challenge Criteria have been met as part of the winner selection process for the Grand Prize Contest. Participation in an Interview does not guarantee such person has been selected as an actual winner.

Within two (2) weeks after the end of each Weekly Contest period, at approximately 10:00 am PT, at the office of Sponsor located at the address listed at the end of these Official Rules, up to three (3) entries will be selected via random draw as potential prize winners from a pool of all eligible entries received during that Weekly Contest period for a total of one hundred forty (140) Weekly Contest winners during the Challenge Period.

Potential winners will be notified by mail, phone, or email within two (2) weeks of the applicable draw date. Before being declared a confirmed winner, each potential winner will be required to: (i) correctly answer, unaided, a mathematical skill-testing question; and (ii) sign and return to Sponsor a declaration of eligibility and liability/publicity release within fourteen (14) days of the date of potential winning notification (to the extent allowed by law).

Each winner agrees to Sponsor’s use of their name, address, likeness, and/or prize information for promotional purposes in any medium without additional compensation or notice to the extent permitted by law. Sponsor is not responsible for and shall not be liable for late, lost, misdirected or unsuccessful efforts to notify any potential winner, including failure to receive notices from the Sponsor, failure due to a potential winner’s spam, junk e-mail or other security settings or for a potential winner’s provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. Sponsor is not responsible for changes to entrants’ contact information. If any potential winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim the prize within two (2) days of notification, incorrectly answers the mathematical skill-testing question or fails to timely return the declaration of eligibility and liability/publicity release as required, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate entrant from the same Contest will be selected as the alternate winner for such Contest.

Prizes:

For each of the months of March, April, May and June of the Monthly Contests, there will be three (3) winners, and for the remaining eight (8) months of the Monthly Contests, there will be four (4) winners, each of whom will receive CAD $2,000 (for a total of CAD $6,000 to CAD $8,000 awarded per Monthly Contest, and CAD $88,000 for all Monthly Contests) in the form of a cheque mailed to their address in the entry form.

Each of the one hundred forty (140) Weekly Contest winners will receive via e-mail a CAD $50 Walmart electronic gift card.

In addition, one (1) grand prize winner of the Grand Prize Contest (who may also be a winner of a Monthly Contest) will receive a grand prize of $5,000,

Estimated value of all prizes is: $88,000 total for the twelve (12) Monthly Contests, $7,000 total for Weekly Contests, and $5,000 total for the grand prize winner, for a total approximate retail value of $100,000 for the entire period of the Thrive Challenge.

All Prizes will be awarded and delivered to winners within thirty (30) days of being confirmed as a winner. Prizes are non-transferable and no substitution by the winner is allowed. In order to receive a prize, the winner may be required to provide proof of identification, including name, physical address and date of birth. In addition, the Winners may be required to provide additional information as reasonably requested by Sponsor in order to deliver the prizes.

The following conditions to gift card prizes:

i. The gift cards cannot be redeemed for cash in whole or in part.

ii. The gift cards cannot be combined with another offer or promotion.

iii. In case of loss, theft, damage or unauthorized use, the gift cards will not be refunded or replaced.

iv. The gift cards are subject to all the applicable restrictions and conditions that are printed on them as well as those that might be communicated by their issuer from time to time, notably in regard to their expiry date (if any).



Use of Content/Submission: Each entrant represents and warrants that his/her entry: (a) is the original work of the entrant produced for a Contest; (b) is truthful and accurate; (c) does not infringe any third party’s intellectual property rights; (d) does not invade privacy or other rights of any person, firm or entity, and (e) does not in any other way violate applicable laws, rules or regulations. Entrant hereby agrees to defend, indemnify and hold harmless the Released Entities (as defined below) against any and all third-party claims, damages, liabilities, costs and expenses, including reasonable legal fees and expenses, arising out of or related to any breach by the entrant of any provision of these Official Rules, including, without limitation, entrant’s representations and warranties made herein.

By submitting an entry in connection with any Contest, you automatically represent and warrant that you have the right to grant, and do hereby grant, to Sponsor the paid-up, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, sublicensable, non-exclusive right and license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, perform and display any content within such entry (in whole or in part) (“Content”) worldwide and/or to incorporate all or any portion of it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or later developed for the full term of any patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright or other proprietary rights of any party that may exist in such Content. Under no circumstances will Sponsor be required to treat any Content as confidential. Sponsor will be entitled to use the Content for any purpose whatsoever without compensation to you or any other person. For the avoidance of doubt, Sponsor will not be liable to you or any other person for any ideas for Sponsor’s business derived from the Content and will not incur any liability as a result of any similarities to the Content that may appear in any future products or services of Sponsor.

Release of Liability: The Sponsor, any licensor thereof, and each of their respective agents, directors, officers, shareholders, employees, insurers, parents, subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, predecessors, successors, representatives, advertising, promotion, and fulfillment agencies, and legal advisors (the “Released Entities”), are not responsible for, shall not be liable for, and hereby disclaim all liability arising from or relating to: (a) late, lost, delayed, damaged, misdirected, misaddressed, incomplete, or unintelligible entries; (b) telephone, electronic, hardware or software program, network, Internet, computer or other malfunctions, failures, or difficulties of any kind, whether human or technical; (c) failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed computer or e-mail transmissions; (d) any condition caused by events beyond the control of the Sponsor; (e) any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising in connection with or as a result of any prize, or any portion thereof that may have been awarded, or acceptance, possession, or use of any prize, or any portion thereof that may have been awarded, or from participation in any Contest; or (f) any printing or typographical errors in any materials associated with any Contest. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, subject only to the approval of the Régie in the case of Quebec residents to suspend, modify or cancel any Contest should any unauthorized human intervention or other causes beyond the Sponsor’s control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness or proper conduct of such Contest. In the event that proper administration of any Contest is prevented by such causes as contemplated above, the Sponsor will pick the winner from all eligible, non-suspect entries for such Contest received prior to such action. By participating in a Contest, entrants hereby release, discharge and hold harmless the Released Entities, and all others associated with the development and execution of such Contest, from any and all losses, damages, rights, claims and actions of any kind arising out of or relating to such Contest, participation in such Contest, any prize, or any portion thereof that may have been awarded, and/or acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion thereof that may have been awarded, including but not limited to claims for misappropriation, entrant’s right of publicity or other similar rights.

Each Contest is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and void where prohibited. Subject to what is provided hereafter for Quebec residents, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of the Official Rules or the rights and obligations as between the entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Contest will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the province of Ontario including procedural provisions without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other jurisdiction’s laws. If a section of these Official Rules is declared illegal, unenforceable or invalid by a competent court, that section shall be considered invalid, but all unaffected sections will be applied within the limits of the law.

Sponsor reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie, to adjust any of the dates, timeframes and/or other Contest mechanics stipulated in these Official Rules, to the extent necessary, for purposes of verifying compliance by any entry, and/or entrant with these Official Rules, or as a result of any technical or other problems, or in light of any other circumstances which, in the opinion of the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion, affect the proper administration of the Contest as contemplated in these Official Rules, or for any other reason.

Data Collection/Privacy: Sponsor collects personal information from you when you interact with the mobile app or enter a Contest. Downloading and interacting with the App or entering a Contest constitutes your permission to Sponsor to collect and maintain the data. The information collected is subject to the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy at www.thrivezp.com/privacy. No commercial or other communications unrelated to the Thrive Challenge will be sent to you, unless you have otherwise agreed to receive such communications.

FOR RESIDENTS OF QUEBEC. Any litigation respecting the conduct or organization of a publicity contest may be submitted to the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux for a ruling. Any litigation respecting the awarding of a prize may be submitted to the Régie only for the purpose of helping the parties reach a settlement.

Sponsor:

Thrive Global Holdings, Inc.

599 Broadway, 6th Floor

New York, NY 10012

Attn: Legal, or [email protected]

Winners List: For the names of the winners of any Contest, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Thrive Challenge, 599 Broadway, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10012, Attn: Legal, or [email protected], identifying the specific Contest for which you are seeking such information. Requests must be received within ninety (90) days of the end of the applicable Monthly Contest Period with respect to each Monthly Contest and within ninety (90) days of the end of the Challenge Period with respect to the Grand Prize Contest.

© 2021 Thrive Global Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Thrive Global and the associated logos are trademarks of Thrive Global Holdings, Inc. or its licensors.

Canada Challenge (French-Canadian)

Règlement officiel du Challenge Thrive Canada

(“Règlement Officiel”)

AUCUN ACHAT N’EST REQUIS POUR PARTICIPER NI POUR RÉCLAMER UN PRIX. UN ACHAT N’AUGMENTERA PAS VOS CHANCES DE GAGNER.

Le Challenge Thrive Canada (le “Challenge Thrive”) est constitué de douze (12) concours mensuels discrets, cinquante-deux (52) concours hebdomadaires discrets au cours de l’année et d’un concours tout au long de cette même année se déroulant du 1 mars 2021 au 28 février 2022 (la “Période du Challenge”). Pour les fins du présent Règlement Officiel, chaque concours mensuel référera à un “Concours Mensuel”, chaque concours hebdomadaire à un “Concours Hebdomadaire” et le concours qui se déroulera sur une année, au “Concours pour le Grand Prix” (chacun de ces Concours Mensuels, Concours Hebdomadaires et Concours pour le Grand Prix étant un “Concours” aux fins de ce Règlement Officiel). Chaque Concours est commandité par Thrive Global Holdings, Inc. (le “Commanditaire”). En participant à un Concours, toute personne atteste par le fait même avoir lu le présent Règlement Officiel et accepter, de manière inconditionnelle, de se conformer à celui-ci tout comme aux décisions du Commanditaire, lesquelles sont, à tous égards, finales et exécutoires, sous réserve uniquement de l’approbation de la Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (la “Régie”) dans les cas qui concernent les résidents du Québec.

Périodes d’inscription aux Concours: La période pour participer à un Concours Mensuel débute le 1er du mois de calendrier, à 00h00m01s heure du pacifique (“HP”), pour se terminer la dernière journée de ce même mois de calendrier, à 23h59m59s HP (“Période d’inscription”). À titre d’exemples, la Période d’inscription au premier Concours Mensuel commence à 00h00m01s HP le 1er mars 2021 et se termine à 23h59m59s HP le 31 mars 2021; la Période d’inscription au deuxième Concours Mensuel commence à 00h00m01s HP le 1er avril 2021 et se termine à 23h59m59s HP le 30 avril; et ainsi de suite jusqu’à la fin de la Période du Challenge (chaque période relative à un Concours Mensuel étant ci-après une “Période de Concours Mensuel”).

La période pour participer à un Concours Hebdomadaire débute le lundi d’une semaine, à 00h00m01s heure du pacifique (“HP”), pour se terminer le dimanche suivant, à 23h59m59s HP (“Période d’inscription”). À titre d’exemples, la période pour participer au premier Concours Hebdomadaire débute lundi le 1er mars à 00h00m01s HP, pour se terminer le dimanche 7 mars 2021, à 23h59m59s HP; la période pour participer au dernier Concours Hebdomadaire débute le lundi 21 février à 00h00m01s HP, pour se terminer le dimanche 27 février, 2022, à 23h59m59s HP.

La période pour participer au Concours pour le Grand Prix débute la première journée de la Période du Challenge (i.e. le 1er mars 2021) pour se terminer la dernière journée de la Période du Challenge (i.e. le 28 février 2022).

Admissibilité: Le concours est ouvert aux résidents du Canada ayant atteint l’âge de la majorité au moment de leur participation. Seuls les individus peuvent participer; les entreprises commerciales et les entités en affaires ne sont pas admissibles. Les employés, contracteurs indépendants, administrateurs et dirigeants du Commanditaire, de ses sociétés affiliées, filiales, ses agences de publicité, de promotions et d’exécution, ses conseillers légaux, ainsi que les membres de leur famille immédiate et ceux de leur foyer ne peuvent participer à aucun Concours. CHACUN DES CONCOURS EST NUL LÀ OÙ LA LOI EN RESTREINT OU EN INTERDIT LA TENUE et est assujetti à toutes les lois et règlements fédéraux, provinciaux et locaux applicables.

Comment participer:

Pour participer à un Concours Mensuel, il suffit de procéder de la façon suivante:

Au moyen de l’application iOS / Android Challenge Thrive:

Complétez le nombre de jours de meilleurs choix requis sur la page du concours Challenge Thrive dans l’application Challenge Thrive (“App”), Y inclure une photo/image de vous pendant que vous faites le Challenge Thrive, et Répondez à la question du Challenge Thrive posée dans l’App (la réponse doit comporter au moins deux cent (200) mots).

L’accès à l’internet est requis; des frais de votre fournisseur de services sans fil ou d’Internet peuvent s’appliquer.

Chaque participation n’est admissible qu’au Concours Mensuel spécifique pour lequel elle est soumise tel que déterminé en identifiant la Période d’inscription pendant laquelle elle est soumise et reçue par le Commanditaire. Pour plus de clarté, une participation est réputée avoir été soumise à la date à laquelle vous soumettez votre participation comportant la réponse à la dernière question du Challenge conformément au présent Règlement Officiel, après avoir complété le nombre de jours de meilleurs choix requis (selon les paramètres spécifiés dans l’App).

Pour participer au Concours Hebdomadaire, utilisez l’App quotidiennement pendant la semaine applicable, faites un meilleur choix à chaque jour de ladite semaine et soyez actif sur l’App au moins cinq (5) jours de la semaine.

Pour participer au Concours pour le Grand Prix, vous devez avoir participé à au moins un Concours Mensuel en suivant les critères de participation ci-dessus pendant la Période du Challenge. Vous serez automatiquement inscrit au Concours pour le Grand Prix une fois que vous aurez dûment participé à au moins un Concours Mensuel.

Limite de participation et probabilités de gagner. Il est possible de participer à un (1) ou plusieurs Concours Mensuels et Concours Hebdomadaires mais vous ne recevrez qu’une (1) participation au Concours pour le Grand Prix.

Les probabilités de gagner dépendent du nombre de participations admissibles reçues.

Les participations incomplètes, non conformes au présent Règlement Officiel ou qui autrement comportent du contenu qui, tel que déterminé à l’entière discrétion du Commanditaire, est interdit ou inapproprié, seront disqualifiées et ne seront pas considérées pour un prix quel qu’il soit. Aucune participation illisible, incomplète, corrompue, falsifiée ou altérée ne sera acceptée. Il en sera de même pour toute participation générée de manière automatique ou mécanique. Le Commanditaire se réserve le droit de disqualifier une personne ou d’annuler la participation de toute personne qui participe ou tente de participer à un Concours par des méthodes non conformes au présent Règlement Officiel (incluant par le biais d’une participation incomplète/insuffisante) ou qui ne sont pas justes envers les autres participants. Le Commanditaire est celui qui statue quant à l’admissibilité ou non d’une participation aux fins du Challenge Thrive et à chaque Concours qu’il comporte. La participation à un Concours se fait sur une base volontaire.



Chaque participation soumise en relation avec un Concours n’y sera admissible que si elle : (a) ne comporte que le contenu original du participant, (b) ne comporte, selon l’entière discrétion du Commanditaire, aucun contenu illicite, haineux, discriminatoire, incendiaire racialement, offensant, obscène, moralement ou légalement répréhensible, et (c) ne comporte aucune déclaration fausse ou diffamatoire à l’égard de toute personne ou tiers. Le Commanditaire se réserve le droit, à son entière discrétion, de disqualifier toute participation qui, selon son jugement, à quelque moment que ce soit, fait défaut de rencontrer ces conditions.

En cas de litige quant à l’identité d’un participant, la participation sera réputée avoir été soumise par le titulaire autorisé du compte de numéro de téléphone ou d’adresse courriel soumise au moment de sa participation. “Titulaire autorisé du compte” est défini comme étant la personne physique à qui le numéro de téléphone ou l’adresse courriel est assignée par la compagnie de téléphone, la compagnie de services sans fil, le fournisseur de services internet ou de services en ligne ou toute autre entité (i.e. entreprise, institution d’enseignement, etc.) responsable de l’assignation du numéro de téléphone indiqué dans la participation ou des adresses courriel du domaine associé à l’adresse courriel indiquée dans la participation.

Sélection des personnes gagnantes: Environ dans les deux (2) semaines suivant la fin de chaque période d’inscription à un Concours Mensuel, de trois (3) à quatre (4) gagnants potentiels seront sélectionnés au moyen d’un tirage au sort vers 10h00 HP, aux bureaux du Commanditaire situés à l’adresse indiquée à la fin de ce Règlement Officiel, parmi l’ensemble des participations au Concours Mensuel soumises pendant la Période de Concours Mensuel correspondante et qui, de l’avis du Commanditaire, rencontrent les trois conditions suivantes: vous avez fait 21 jours de meilleurs choix qui ont eu un impact sur vous et d’autres; vous représentez bien la marque du Commanditaire et êtes un modèle de comportement pour les autres grâce à vos 21 jours de meilleurs choix; et vous avez été une inspiration pour d’autres (collectivement, les “Conditions du Challenge”). Il est possible que le Commanditaire requiert de la part de tout gagnant potentiel qu’il participe à une interview avec le Commanditaire ou réponde à une série de questions soumises par le Commanditaire (chacune étant une “Interview”) pour évaluer dans quelle mesure les Conditions du Challenge ont été rencontrées dans le cadre du processus de sélection de la personne gagnante du Concours Mensuel. La participation à une Interview ou le fait de compléter le questionnaire ne garantit pas que cette personne a été sélectionnée à titre de gagnant.

Environ dans les deux (2) semaines suivant la fin de la Période du Challenge, un (1) gagnant potentiel sera sélectionné au moyen d’un tirage au sort vers 10h00 HP, aux bureaux du Commanditaire situés à l’adresse indiquée à la fin de ce Règlement Officiel parmi l’ensemble de toutes les participations à tous les Concours Mensuels soumises au courant de la Période du Challenge et qui rencontrent les Conditions du Challenge. Il est possible que le Commanditaire requiert de la part du gagnant potentiel qu’il participe à une Interview pour confirmer le respect de toutes les Conditions du Challenge dans le cadre du processus de sélection de la personne gagnante du Concours pour le Grand Prix. La participation à une Interview ne garantit pas que cette personne a été sélectionnée à titre de gagnant.

Dans les deux (2) semaines suivant la fin de chaque Période de Concours Hebdomadaire, jusqu’à trois (3) participations seront sélectionnées à titre de gagnants potentiels au moyen d’un tirage au sort vers 10h00 HP, aux bureaux du Commanditaire situés à l’adresse indiquée à la fin de ce Règlement Officiel parmi toutes les participations reçues pendant la Période de Concours Hebdomadaire correspondante pour un total de cent quarante (140) gagnants de Concours Hebdomadaires pendant la Période du Challenge.

Les gagnants potentiels en seront informés par la poste, par téléphone ou par courriel à l’intérieur d’un délai de deux (2) semaines du tirage concerné. Avant d’être déclaré gagnant confirmé, chaque gagnant potentiel doit : (i) répondre correctement, sans aide, à une question d’aptitude mathématique; et (ii) signer et retourner au Commanditaire, dans les quatorze (14) jours de la réception de l’avis l’informant du fait qu’il a été sélectionné à titre de gagnant potentiel (dans la mesure permise par la loi), une déclaration d’admissibilité, d’exonération de responsabilité et de décharge publicitaire.

Chaque personne gagnante accepte que le Commanditaire puisse utiliser ses nom, adresse, image et/ou les informations concernant le prix à des fins promotionnelles dans tous media sans compensation additionnelle ou préavis, dans la mesure permise par la loi. Le Commanditaire n’est pas responsable et ne pourra être tenu responsable pour toute notification à titre de gagnant potentiel transmise en retard, perdue, mal dirigée ni pour toute tentative infructueuse, incluant le défaut de recevoir des notifications du Commanditaire due aux réglages de sécurité du gagnant potentiel visant, entre autres, à empêcher les pourriels et les spams ou en raison du fait que le gagnant potentiel ait fourni des coordonnées inexactes ou autrement non fonctionnelles. Le Commanditaire n’est pas responsable des changements apportés aux coordonnées des participants. Dans l’éventualité où un gagnant potentiel ne peut être contacté, n’est pas admissible, fait défaut de réclamer un prix dans les deux (2) jours de la notification, ne répond pas correctement à la question d’ordre mathématique ou fait défaut de retourner en temps opportun la déclaration d’admissibilité, d’exonération de responsabilité et de décharge publicitaire tel que requis, il perdra droit au prix et un participant alternatif pour ce même Concours sera sélectionné à titre de gagnant alternatif pour ce Concours.

Les Prix:

Pour chaque Concours Mensuel des mois de mars, avril, mai et juin, il y aura trois (3) gagnants alors que pour les huit mois restants de Concours Mensuels, il y aura quatre (4) gagnants, chacun de ceux-ci recevra un montant de 2 000$ CAD (pour un total de 6 000$ CAD à 8 000$ CAD accordé par Concours Mensuel, et 88 000$ CAD pour l’ensemble des Concours Mensuels) sous forme de chèque transmis par la poste à l’adresse indiquée sur leur formulaire de participation.

Chacun des cent quarante (140) gagnants des Concours Hebdomadaires recevra, par courriel, une carte-cadeau électronique Walmart de 50$ CAD.

En plus, un (1) gagnant du Concours pour le Grand Prix (qui pourrait aussi avoir gagné un Concours Mensuel) recevra un Grand Prix de 5 000$ CAD.

La valeur estimée de tous les prix est de : 88 000$ au total pour les douze (12) Concours Mensuels, 7 000$ au total pour les Concours Hebdomadaires et 5 000$ au total pour le Grand Prix, pour une valeur approximative au détail totale de 100 000$ pour toute la Période du Challenge Thrive.

Tous les Prix seront attribués et livrés aux gagnants dans les trente (30) jours de la date où ils sont confirmés à titre de gagnants. Les Prix ne sont pas transférables et aucune substitution ne sera permise de la part de la personne gagnante. Afin de recevoir un Prix, la personne gagnante pourrait devoir fournir une preuve d’identification comportant son nom, adresse postale et date de naissance. De plus, il est possible que les personnes gagnantes aient à fournir des informations additionnelles tel que raisonnablement demandées par le Commanditaire afin de pouvoir procéder à la livraison des Prix.

Les conditions suivantes s’appliquent aux cartes-cadeaux remises en prix:

i. Elles ne peuvent être échangées contre une somme d’argent, en tout ou en partie.

ii. Elles ne peuvent être jumelées à toute autre promotion ou offre.

iii. Elles ne seront ni remboursées ni remplacées si elles sont perdues, volées, endommagées ou si elles sont utilisées de manière non autorisée.

iv. Elles sont assujetties à toutes les restrictions et conditions applicables qui y sont imprimées de même qu’à celles qui pourraient être communiquées par leur émetteur de temps à autre, notamment en ce qui concerne leur date d’expiration (le cas échéant).



Utilisation du contenu soumis: Chaque Participant représente et garantit que sa participation : (a) est une œuvre originale de sa part, produite pour un Concours; (b) est véridique et exacte; (c) ne contrevient aux droits de propriété intellectuelle de quiconque; (d) n’empiète aucunement sur le droit à la vie privée ou tout autre droit d’une personne, entreprise ou entité quelconque, (e) ne contrevient d’aucune façon aux lois, règles et règlements applicables. Par la présente, le Participant accepte de défendre et de tenir quittes et indemnes les Bénéficiaires (tels que définis ci-après) à l’encontre de toute réclamation de tiers pour dommages, responsabilités, frais et dépenses, incluant les frais et dépenses raisonnables de nature légale, découlant ou reliés à tout manquement par le Participant de toute clause du présent Règlement Officiel, incluant mais sans s’y limiter, les déclarations et garanties faites par le Participant dans ce Règlement Officiel.

En soumettant une participation en regard de tout Concours, vous représentez et garantissez par le fait même que vous détenez le droit, et l’exercez par la présente, d’octroyer au Commanditaire une licence entièrement payée, libre de royautés, perpétuelle, irrévocable, non exclusive et pouvant faire l’objet d’une sous licence, permettant d’utiliser, de reproduire, de modifier, d’adapter, de publier, de traduire, de créer des produits dérivés, de distribuer, de produire une performance et d’afficher publiquement tout contenu inclus dans ma participation (en tout ou en partie) (le “Contenu”) à travers le monde et/ou d’en incorporer partiellement ou totalement certaines parties dans toute autre production sous quelque forme, media ou technologie que ce soit, actuellement connue ou développée ultérieurement pour la durée complète de tout brevet, marque de commerce, secret de commerce, droit d’auteur ou autres droits de propriété de quiconque qui puisse exister en rapport au Contenu. Le Commanditaire ne sera requis, sous aucune circonstance, de traiter tout Contenu comme étant confidentiel. Le Commanditaire aura le droit d’utiliser le Contenu à toutes fins quelles qu’elles soient sans compensation pour vous ni toute autre personne. Pour plus de clarté, le Commanditaire ne sera aucunement responsable envers vous ou quiconque quant à toute idée pour son entreprise tirée du Contenu et n’encourra aucune responsabilité envers vous ou quiconque en relation avec toute similitude avec le Contenu et pouvant apparaître dans tout produit ou service du Commanditaire dans le futur.

Dégagement de responsabilité: Le Commanditaire et tout concédant de licence de celui-ci, et chacun de leurs agents, dirigeants, administrateurs, actionnaires, employés, assureurs, société mère, filiales, sociétés affiliées, divisions, prédécesseurs, successeurs, représentants, agences de publicité, de promotion et d’exécution et conseillers légaux respectifs (les “Bénéficiaires”), ne sont pas responsables, ne seront pas responsables et se dégagent de toute responsabilité découlant de ou en relation avec: (a) les participations tardives, perdues, retardées, endommagées, mal dirigées, comportant une mauvaise adresse, incomplètes, ou inintelligibles; (b) le fonctionnement défectueux des systèmes téléphoniques, électroniques, du matériel informatique et de logiciels, de réseaux, de l’internet, d’ordinateurs ou toutes autres fonctionnements défectueux, échecs, ou difficultés de quelque nature que ce soit, humaine ou technique; (c) toute communication par ordinateur ou par courriel qui ne fonctionne pas, est incomplète, brouillée, ou retardée; (d) toute circonstance causée par des événements hors du contrôle du Commanditaire; (e) toute blessure, perte ou dommage de quelque nature que ce soit en relation ou résultant de tout Prix, ou portion de Prix qui puisse avoir été attribué, ou de l’acceptation ou de l’utilisation d’un Prix ou d’une portion de Prix qui puisse avoir été attribué ou de la participation dans tout Concours; ou (f) toute erreur d’impression ou typographique dans tout matériel associé à tout Concours. Le Commanditaire se réserve le droit, à son entière discrétion, sous réserve uniquement de l’approbation de la Régie au Québec dans le cas de résidents du Québec, de suspendre, modifier ou annuler tout Concours dans l’éventualité où il surviendrait une intervention humaine non autorisée ou toute autre cause hors du contrôle de Commanditaire qui aurait pour effet de corrompre ou d’affecter l’administration, la sécurité, l’équité et le bon déroulement de tel Concours. Dans le cas où le bon déroulement d’un Concours était empêché en raison de circonstances telles que celles évoquées ci-avant, le Commanditaire sélectionnera le gagnant parmi les participations admissibles à ce Concours, qui ne font pas l’objet de soupçons et qui ont été reçues avant que la circonstance ne se présente. En participant à un Concours, le participant se trouve par le fait même à libérer, dégager et tenir quittes et indemnes les Bénéficiaires et tous ceux impliqués directement ou indirectement dans le développement et l’exécution de ce Concours, de toute perte, dommage, droit, réclamation et action de quelque nature que ce soit découlant de ou en relation avec ce Concours, la participation à celui-ci, tout Prix ou portion de Prix qui puisse avoir été attribué, et/ou l’acceptation, la possession, l’utilisation ou la mauvaise utilisation de tout Prix ou de toute portion d’un prix qui puisse avoir été attribué, incluant mais sans s’y limiter, les réclamations pour détournement, le droit à l’image d’un participant ou tout autre droit similaire.

(e) Chaque Concours est assujetti à toutes les lois et à tous les règlements applicables, et il est nul là où la loi l’interdit. Sous réserve des dispositions contenues ci-après à l’intention des résidents du Québec, tout litige et toute question concernant l’élaboration, la validité, l’interprétation et la force exécutoire du Règlement Officiel ou les droits et les obligations entre le participant et le Commanditaire seront régis et interprétés conformément aux lois de la province de l’Ontario, y compris les clauses procédurales, sans donner effet à aucune disposition de choix de la loi applicable ou de conflit de lois qui engendrerait l’application des lois de tout autre territoire. Si un article du présent Règlement Officiel est déclaré illégal, inexécutable ou nul par un tribunal compétent, alors ledit article sera considéré comme nul, mais tous les autres articles demeureront en vigueur dans la mesure permise par la loi.

Le Commanditaire se réserve le droit, sous réserve uniquement de l’approbation de la Régie au Québec, de modifier les dates, l’échéancier et/ou les autres détails du déroulement du concours décrits dans le présent Règlement Officiel, dans la mesure nécessaire, afin de vérifier la conformité au présent Règlement Officiel de toute participation et/ou de tout participant, à la suite d’un problème technique ou autre, suivant l’occurrence de toute autre circonstance qui, d’après le Commanditaire et à sa seule et entière discrétion, nuit à l’administration du concours en bonne et due forme conformément au présent Règlement Officiel, ou pour toute autre raison que ce soit.

Collecte de données/ Vie privée: Le Commanditaire recueille vos renseignements personnels lorsque vous interagissez avec l’App mobile ou participez à un Concours. Le fait de télécharger ou d’interagir avec l’App ou de participer à un Concours comporte votre permission au Commanditaire de recueillir et de conserver ces données. L’information recueillie est assujettie à la Politique de protection des renseignements personnels du Commanditaire disponible au www.thrivezp.com/privacy. Aucune communication de nature commerciale ou autre communication non associée au Challenge Thrive ne vous sera envoyée à moins que vous n’ayez autrement consenti à recevoir de telles communications.

(l) POUR LES RÉSIDENTS DU QUÉBEC. Un différend quant à l’organisation ou à la conduite d’un concours publicitaire peut être soumis à la Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux afin qu’il soit tranché. Un différend quant à l’attribution d’un prix peut être soumis à la Régie uniquement aux fins d’une intervention pour tenter de le régler.

Commanditaire:

Thrive Global Holdings, Inc.

599 Broadway, 6th Floor

New York, NY 10012

Attn: Legal, ou [email protected]

Liste des gagnants: Pour le nom des gagnants de tout Concours, veuillez transmettre une enveloppe de retour préaffranchie et comportant votre adresse postale complète à : Challenge Thrive, 599 Broadway, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10012, Attn: Legal, ou [email protected], en prenant soin d’identifier le Concours spécifique pour lequel vous demandez l’information. Toute telle demande doit être reçue dans les quatre-vingt-dix (90) jours de la fin de la Période du Concours Mensuel, dans le cas d’un tel Concours et dans les quatre-vingt-dix (90) jours de la fin de la Période du Challenge Thrive dans le cas du Concours pour le Grand Prix.

© 2021 Thrive Global Holdings, Inc. Tous droits réservés. Thrive Global et les logos qui y sont associés sont des marques de commerce de Thrive Global Holdings, Inc. ou de ses concédant de licence.

Release Agreement

PARTICIPANT RELEASE AGREEMENT

You (“Participant”) (or parent or legal guardian of a Participant) hereby accept and agree to the following terms of this ParticipantRelease Agreement (“Agreement”) with regard to a Thrive Challenge contest (“Contest”) sponsored by Thrive Global Holdings, Inc., aDelaware corporation (the “Company”).

Compliance with Contest Rules. Participant represents and warrants that he or she has fully complied with all the Contest rules made available to Participant (including any age restrictions) and is an eligible Participant under such rules.

Participant represents and warrants that he or she has fully complied with all the Contest rules made available to Participant (including any age restrictions) and is an eligible Participant under such rules. No Relationship . Participant represents and warrants that Participant is not: a) an employee, independent contractor, officer or director of Company, its affiliates, subsidiaries, or any of their advertising, promotion of fulfillment agencies and legal advisors; or b)a member of the immediate family (defined as parents, siblings, children and spouse, regardless of where they live) or household(whether related or not) of any of the foregoing.

. Participant represents and warrants that Participant is not: a) an employee, independent contractor, officer or director of Company, its affiliates, subsidiaries, or any of their advertising, promotion of fulfillment agencies and legal advisors; or b)a member of the immediate family (defined as parents, siblings, children and spouse, regardless of where they live) or household(whether related or not) of any of the foregoing. Licenses . Participant hereby grants the Company, its clients, affiliates, and sponsors, and any officers, employees, contractors or other agents of the foregoing (collectively “Released Parties”) the irrevocable unrestricted right and license to (a) take or record audio, pictures, and video of Participant (“Images”), (b) copy, modify, adapt, edit, display, distribute and otherwise use all or any portion of, for any business purpose, (i) the Images and (ii) any photographs, information or other materials (including any health or personal information of Participant) Participant has submitted or submits in the future to the Company (collectively, the “Works”)and (c) use Participant’s voice, likeness, image or name in connection with the Images or Works, in each case, in any medium throughout the world, whether currently existing or hereafter developed, including for publicity and promotional purposes. Participant further acknowledges that the Released Parties may make editorial deletions, changes, or additions to all or any of the foregoing without Participant’s approval. Participant hereby represents and warrants that the Works are wholly original and participant’s own creation, and that the statements made by Participant in any Images or Works are true and correct. Participant understands that anything Participant discloses in the Works may be publicly released by the Released Parties, and Participant hereby waives Participant’s rights to keep private any personal data which Participant discloses to the Released Parties, including personal health information, and Participant gives explicit permission to the Released Parties to disclose such information. Notwithstanding, Participant acknowledges the Released Parties are under no obligation to use the Works, Images or Participant’svoice, likeness, image, or name.

. Participant hereby grants the Company, its clients, affiliates, and sponsors, and any officers, employees, contractors or other agents of the foregoing (collectively “Released Parties”) the irrevocable unrestricted right and license to (a) take or record audio, pictures, and video of Participant (“Images”), (b) copy, modify, adapt, edit, display, distribute and otherwise use all or any portion of, for any business purpose, (i) the Images and (ii) any photographs, information or other materials (including any health or personal information of Participant) Participant has submitted or submits in the future to the Company (collectively, the “Works”)and (c) use Participant’s voice, likeness, image or name in connection with the Images or Works, in each case, in any medium throughout the world, whether currently existing or hereafter developed, including for publicity and promotional purposes. Participant further acknowledges that the Released Parties may make editorial deletions, changes, or additions to all or any of the foregoing without Participant’s approval. Participant hereby represents and warrants that the Works are wholly original and participant’s own creation, and that the statements made by Participant in any Images or Works are true and correct. Participant understands that anything Participant discloses in the Works may be publicly released by the Released Parties, and Participant hereby waives Participant’s rights to keep private any personal data which Participant discloses to the Released Parties, including personal health information, and Participant gives explicit permission to the Released Parties to disclose such information. Notwithstanding, Participant acknowledges the Released Parties are under no obligation to use the Works, Images or Participant’svoice, likeness, image, or name. Release. Participant hereby unconditionally releases and holds harmless the Released Parties, from and against any and all claims, liabilities, demands, actions, causes of action, costs, and expenses, whatsoever, at law or in equity, known or unknown, anticipated or unanticipated, suspected or unsuspected, which Participant or his or her successors-in-interest ever had, now have, or may, shall, or hereafter have by any reason, matter, cause or thing whatsoever, arising out of or related to the Works or Images, any Released Party’s exercise of any rights under this Agreement, or anything else related to or arising out of Participant’sparticipation in the contest or related publicity. Further, Participant waives any claim Participant may have based on any use of the works or Images or modifications thereof or works derived therefrom, including but not limited to claims for invasion of privacy or libel or for financial or other compensation.

DÉCHARGE DU PARTICIPANT

Vous («Participant») (ou un parent ou tuteur légal d’un Participant) déclarez et acceptez par les présentes les conditions suivantes duprésent Accord de décharge du Participant («Accord») en ce qui concerne un concours Thrive Challenge («Concours») parrainé parThrive Global Holdings, Inc., une société du Delaware (la «Société»).

Conformité au Règlement du concours. Le Participant déclare et garantit qu’il s’est entièrement conformé au règlement duConcours mis à sa disposition (y compris les restrictions en matière d’âge) et qu’il est un Participant admissible en vertu de cerèglement. Aucune Relation. Le Participant déclare et garantit qu’il n’est pas: a) un employé, un entrepreneur indépendant, un dirigeant ouun administrateur de la Société, de ses sociétés affiliées, filiales ou de l’une de leurs agences de publicité, de promotion oud’exécution et conseillers juridiques; ou b) un membre de la famille immédiate (définie comme les parents, les frères et sœurs, lesenfants et le conjoint, où qu’ils vivent) ou du ménage (que les membres respectifs soient apparentés ou non) de l’une despersonnes mentionnées ci-dessus. Licences. Le Participant accorde par les présentes à la Société, à ses clients, sociétés affiliées et sponsors, ainsi qu’à tous leursdirigeants, employés, sous-traitants ou autres agents (collectivement les «Parties déchargées») le droit et une licenceirrévocables et illimités de (a) prendre ou enregistrer de l’audio , des photos et des vidéos du Participant (les «Images»), (b)copier, modifier, adapter, éditer, afficher, distribuer et autrement utiliser, à des fins commerciales, tout ou partie (i) des Images et(ii) de toutes photographies, informations ou autres documents (y compris tous renseignements médicaux ou informationspersonnelles du Participant) que le Participant a soumis ou soumettra à l’avenir à la Société (collectivement, les «Œuvres») et (c)utilise la voix, la ressemblance, l’image ou le nom du Participant en relation avec les Images ou Œuvres, dans chaque cas, sur toutsupport n’importe où dans le monde, qu’ils existent déjà ou soient développés par la suite, y compris à des fins publicitaires etpromotionnelles. Le Participant reconnaît en outre que les Parties déchargées peuvent effectuer des suppressions, modificationsou ajouts éditoriaux à tout ou partie de ce qui précède sans l’approbation du Participant. Le Participant déclare et garantit par lesprésentes que les Œuvres sont entièrement originales, qu’elles ont été créées par le Participant, et que les déclarations faites parle Participant dans toute image ou Œuvre sont véridiques et exactes. Le Participant comprend que tout ce qu’il divulgue dans lesŒuvres peut être rendu public par les Parties déchargées, et renonce par les présentes à ses droits de garder privées toutes lesdonnées à caractère personnel qu’il divulgue aux Parties déchargées, y compris les renseignements médicaux personnels, etautorise explicitement les Parties à divulguer ces informations. Nonobstant, le Participant reconnaît que les Parties déchargées nesont en aucun cas tenues d’utiliser les Œuvres, les images, la voix, la ressemblance, l’image ou le nom du Participant. Décharge. Par les présentes, le Participant libère inconditionnellement et dégage de toute responsabilité les Parties déchargées,de toutes les réclamations, responsabilités, demandes, actions, causes d’action, coûts et dépenses, quels qu’ils soient, en droit ouen équité, connus ou inconnus, prévus ou imprévus, soupçonnés ou non, que le Participant ou ses successeurs et ayants droitsont à eu à tout moment, ont, peuvent avoir, doivent avoir ou auront à l’avenir, pour quelque raison, motif ou autre que ce soitdécoulant de ou en rapport avec les Œuvres ou les Images, à l’exercice par toute Partie déchargée de tout droit en vertu duprésent Accord, ou à tout autre découlant de ou en rapport avec la participation du Participant au concours ou la publicité yafférente. En outre, le Participant renonce à toute réclamation qu’il pourrait avoir sur la base de toute utilisation des Œuvres ouImages ou de leurs modifications ou œuvres dérivées, y compris, mais sans s’y limiter, les réclamations pour atteinte à la vieprivée ou diffamation ou visant une compensation financière ou autre.

LIBERACIÓN DE RESPONSABILIDAD DEL PARTICIPANTE

Usted (“Participante”) (o padre o tutor legal de un Participante) por la presente acepta los siguientes términos de este Acuerdo deLiberación de Responsabilidad del Participante (“Acuerdo”) con respecto a un concurso de Thrive Challenge (“Concurso”) patrocinadopor Thrive Global Holdings, Inc., una corporación de Delaware (la “Compañía”).

Cumplimiento de las reglas del concurso. El Participante declara y garantiza que cumple completamente con todas las reglasdel Concurso puestas a disposición del mismo (incluidas las restricciones de edad) y que es elegible bajo dichas reglas. Inexistencia de vínculos. El Participante declara y garantiza que no es: a) empleado, contratista independiente, funcionario odirector de la Compañía, sus afiliadas, subsidiarias o cualquiera de sus agencias de publicidad, promoción y cumplimiento yasesores legales; o b) miembro de la familia inmediata (definida como padres, hermanos, hijos y cónyuge, independientemente dedónde vivan) o del hogar (pariente o no) de cualquiera de los anteriores. Licencias. Por la presente, el Participante otorga a la Compañía, sus clientes, afiliados y patrocinadores, y cualquier funcionario,empleado, contratista u otro agente de los anteriores (colectivamente, “Partes Exoneradas”) el derecho y la licencia irrevocables ysin restricciones para (a) tomar o grabar audio, fotografías y videos del Participante (“Imágenes”), (b) copiar, modificar, adaptar,editar, mostrar, distribuir y usar de cualquier otra forma, para cualquier propósito comercial, todo o parte de (i) las Imágenes y (ii)cualquier fotografía, información u otros material (incluida cualquier información de salud o personal del Participante) que él mismohaya enviado o envíe en el futuro a la Compañía (colectivamente, las “Obras”) y (c) usar la voz, aspecto, imagen o nombre delParticipante en conexión con las Imágenes u Obras, en cada caso, en cualquier medio del mundo, existente actualmente odesarrollado en el futuro, incluso con fines publicitarios y promocionales. El Participante reconoce además que las PartesExoneradas pueden realizar eliminaciones, cambios o adiciones editoriales a todo o cualquiera de los anteriores sin la aprobacióndel Participante. Por la presente, el Participante declara y garantiza que las Obras son totalmente originales y creadas por él, yque las declaraciones realizadas por él mismo en las Imágenes o Obras son verdaderas y correctas. El Participante comprendeque cualquier cosa que revele durante las Obras puede ser divulgada públicamente por las Partes Exoneradas, y el Participanterenuncia a sus derechos de mantener en privado cualquier dato personal que él mismo revele a las Partes Exoneradas, incluida lainformación de salud personal, y otorga el permiso explícito al Partes liberadas a divulgar dicha información. No obstante, elParticipante reconoce que las Partes Exoneradas no tienen la obligación de usar las Obras, Imágenes o la voz, aspecto, imagen onombre del Participante. Liberación de responsabilidad. Por la presente, el Participante libera incondicionalmente y exonera de responsabilidad a lasPartes Exoneradas, de y contra todas y cada una de las reclamaciones, responsabilidades, demandas, acciones, causas deacción, costos y gastos, cualesquiera que sean, por ley o en equidad, conocidos o desconocidos, anticipados o no anticipados,sospechados o insospechados, que el Participante o sus sucesores en interés alguna vez hayan tenido, tengan ahora, o puedantener en el futuro, por cualquier motivo, asunto, causa o cosa que surja de o esté relacionado con las Obras o Imágenes, cualquierejercicio de cualquier parte eximida de los derechos en virtud de este acuerdo, o cualquier otra cosa relacionada con o que surjade la participación en el concurso o publicidad relacionada. Además, el Participante renuncia a cualquier reclamo que pueda tenerbasado en cualquier uso de las Obras o Imágenes o modificaciones de las mismas o trabajos derivados de ellas, incluidos, entreotros, reclamos por invasión de privacidad o difamación o por compensación financiera o de otro tipo.

DÉCHARGE DU PARTICIPANTVous («Participant») (ou un parent ou tuteur légal d’un Participant) déclarez et acceptez par les présentes les conditions suivantes duprésent Accord de décharge du Participant («Accord») en ce qui concerne un concours Thrive Challenge («Concours») parrainé parThrive Global Holdings, Inc., une société du Delaware (la «Société»).1.Conformité au Règlement du concours. Le Participant déclare et garantit qu’il s’est entièrement conformé au règlement duConcours mis à sa disposition (y compris les restrictions en matière d’âge) et qu’il est un Participant admissible en vertu de cerèglement.2.Aucune Relation. Le Participant déclare et garantit qu’il n’est pas: a) un employé, un entrepreneur indépendant, un dirigeant ouun administrateur de la Société, de ses sociétés affiliées, filiales ou de l’une de leurs agences de publicité, de promotion oud’exécution et conseillers juridiques; ou b) un membre de la famille immédiate (définie comme les parents, les frères et sœurs, lesenfants et le conjoint, où qu’ils vivent) ou du ménage (que les membres respectifs soient apparentés ou non) de l’une despersonnes mentionnées ci-dessus.3.Licences. Le Participant accorde par les présentes à la Société, à ses clients, sociétés affiliées et sponsors, ainsi qu’à tous leursdirigeants, employés, sous-traitants ou autres agents (collectivement les «Parties déchargées») le droit et une licenceirrévocables et illimités de (a) prendre ou enregistrer de l’audio , des photos et des vidéos du Participant (les «Images»), (b)copier, modifier, adapter, éditer, afficher, distribuer et autrement utiliser, à des fins commerciales, tout ou partie (i) des Images et(ii) de toutes photographies, informations ou autres documents (y compris tous renseignements médicaux ou informationspersonnelles du Participant) que le Participant a soumis ou soumettra à l’avenir à la Société (collectivement, les «Œuvres») et (c)utilise la voix, la ressemblance, l’image ou le nom du Participant en relation avec les Images ou Œuvres, dans chaque cas, sur toutsupport n’importe où dans le monde, qu’ils existent déjà ou soient développés par la suite, y compris à des fins publicitaires etpromotionnelles. Le Participant reconnaît en outre que les Parties déchargées peuvent effectuer des suppressions, modificationsou ajouts éditoriaux à tout ou partie de ce qui précède sans l’approbation du Participant. Le Participant déclare et garantit par lesprésentes que les Œuvres sont entièrement originales, qu’elles ont été créées par le Participant, et que les déclarations faites parle Participant dans toute image ou Œuvre sont véridiques et exactes. Le Participant comprend que tout ce qu’il divulgue dans lesŒuvres peut être rendu public par les Parties déchargées, et renonce par les présentes à ses droits de garder privées toutes lesdonnées à caractère personnel qu’il divulgue aux Parties déchargées, y compris les renseignements médicaux personnels, etautorise explicitement les Parties à divulguer ces informations. Nonobstant, le Participant reconnaît que les Parties déchargées nesont en aucun cas tenues d’utiliser les Œuvres, les images, la voix, la ressemblance, l’image ou le nom du Participant.4.Décharge. Par les présentes, le Participant libère inconditionnellement et dégage de toute responsabilité les Parties déchargées,de toutes les réclamations, responsabilités, demandes, actions, causes d’action, coûts et dépenses, quels qu’ils soient, en droit ouen équité, connus ou inconnus, prévus ou imprévus, soupçonnés ou non, que le Participant ou ses successeurs et ayants droitsont à eu à tout moment, ont, peuvent avoir, doivent avoir ou auront à l’avenir, pour quelque raison, motif ou autre que ce soitdécoulant de ou en rapport avec les Œuvres ou les Images, à l’exercice par toute Partie déchargée de tout droit en vertu duprésent Accord, ou à tout autre découlant de ou en rapport avec la participation du Participant au concours ou la publicité yafférente. En outre, le Participant renonce à toute réclamation qu’il pourrait avoir sur la base de toute utilisation des Œuvres ouImages ou de leurs modifications ou œuvres dérivées, y compris, mais sans s’y limiter, les réclamations pour atteinte à la vieprivée ou diffamation ou visant une compensation financière ou autre.2LIBERACIÓN DE RESPONSABILIDAD DEL PARTICIPANTEUsted (“Participante”) (o padre o tutor legal de un Participante) por la presente acepta los siguientes términos de este Acuerdo deLiberación de Responsabilidad del Participante (“Acuerdo”) con respecto a un concurso de Thrive Challenge (“Concurso”) patrocinadopor Thrive Global Holdings, Inc., una corporación de Delaware (la “Compañía”).1.Cumplimiento de las reglas del concurso. El Participante declara y garantiza que cumple completamente con todas las reglasdel Concurso puestas a disposición del mismo (incluidas las restricciones de edad) y que es elegible bajo dichas reglas.2.Inexistencia de vínculos. El Participante declara y garantiza que no es: a) empleado, contratista independiente, funcionario odirector de la Compañía, sus afiliadas, subsidiarias o cualquiera de sus agencias de publicidad, promoción y cumplimiento yasesores legales; o b) miembro de la familia inmediata (definida como padres, hermanos, hijos y cónyuge, independientemente dedónde vivan) o del hogar (pariente o no) de cualquiera de los anteriores.3.Licencias. Por la presente, el Participante otorga a la Compañía, sus clientes, afiliados y patrocinadores, y cualquier funcionario,empleado, contratista u otro agente de los anteriores (colectivamente, “Partes Exoneradas”) el derecho y la licencia irrevocables ysin restricciones para (a) tomar o grabar audio, fotografías y videos del Participante (“Imágenes”), (b) copiar, modificar, adaptar,editar, mostrar, distribuir y usar de cualquier otra forma, para cualquier propósito comercial, todo o parte de (i) las Imágenes y (ii)cualquier fotografía, información u otros material (incluida cualquier información de salud o personal del Participante) que él mismohaya enviado o envíe en el futuro a la Compañía (colectivamente, las “Obras”) y (c) usar la voz, aspecto, imagen o nombre delParticipante en conexión con las Imágenes u Obras, en cada caso, en cualquier medio del mundo, existente actualmente odesarrollado en el futuro, incluso con fines publicitarios y promocionales. El Participante reconoce además que las PartesExoneradas pueden realizar eliminaciones, cambios o adiciones editoriales a todo o cualquiera de los anteriores sin la aprobacióndel Participante. Por la presente, el Participante declara y garantiza que las Obras son totalmente originales y creadas por él, yque las declaraciones realizadas por él mismo en las Imágenes o Obras son verdaderas y correctas. El Participante comprendeque cualquier cosa que revele durante las Obras puede ser divulgada públicamente por las Partes Exoneradas, y el Participanterenuncia a sus derechos de mantener en privado cualquier dato personal que él mismo revele a las Partes Exoneradas, incluida lainformación de salud personal, y otorga el permiso explícito al Partes liberadas a divulgar dicha información. No obstante, elParticipante reconoce que las Partes Exoneradas no tienen la obligación de usar las Obras, Imágenes o la voz, aspecto, imagen onombre del Participante.4.Liberación de responsabilidad. Por la presente, el Participante libera incondicionalmente y exonera de responsabilidad a lasPartes Exoneradas, de y contra todas y cada una de las reclamaciones, responsabilidades, demandas, acciones, causas deacción, costos y gastos, cualesquiera que sean, por ley o en equidad, conocidos o desconocidos, anticipados o no anticipados,sospechados o insospechados, que el Participante o sus sucesores en interés alguna vez hayan tenido, tengan ahora, o puedantener en el futuro, por cualquier motivo, asunto, causa o cosa que surja de o esté relacionado con las Obras o Imágenes, cualquierejercicio de cualquier parte eximida de los derechos en virtud de este acuerdo, o cualquier otra cosa relacionada con o que surjade la participación en el concurso o publicidad relacionada. Además, el Participante renuncia a cualquier reclamo que pueda tenerbasado en cualquier uso de las Obras o Imágenes o modificaciones de las mismas o trabajos derivados de ellas, incluidos, entreotros, reclamos por invasión de privacidad o difamación o por compensación financiera o de otro tipo.3

