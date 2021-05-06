How do I participate in the Thrive ZP Challenge?

The Thrive ZP Challenge is free, and you can get started by downloading the Thrive ZP App to your mobile device (available for both Android and iOS). Choose from a selection of small Better Choices that you can start making today in these key areas of your life: Fit, Food, Money, Family, Sleep, and Gratitude. Check in every day and click the “Add Better Choices” button each time you’ve tried one in the Thrive ZP App. It’s that easy! After 21 days of Better Choices, submit an entry for a chance to win part of $1 million in cash prizes.

How do I win one of Thrive ZP’s cash prizes?

Once you’ve completed your Thrive ZP Challenge, you’ll get your chance at cash prizes by simply submitting a Challenge entry. Eligibility and other contest rules are available here: https://www.thrivezp.com/rules/

Do I have to work on all 6 of the categories in the Thrive ZP Challenge?

Nope! The Thrive ZP Challenge can be customized to you and your life, and you can take on as few or as many categories as you’d like. Start by identifying your goals, and then you can decide to focus on Fit, Family, Food, Money, Sleep, or Gratitude — or a combination that works for you! Along the way, you might choose to switch categories, or you might even find there’s overlap between a few of them. All that matters is that you start your own journey toward positive change, and take it at your own pace.

Can I take the Thrive ZP Challenge, and enter to win, more than once?

Yes! You can take the Thrive ZP Challenge as many times as you’d like. Make as many Better Choices as you can for a 21-day period, and feel free to submit an entry for every Challenge you complete. Every Thrive ZP Challenge is a chance to change your life and enter for a chance to win a cash prize.

How do I track my Better Choices?

Better Choices are thoughtful, yet easy changes in Fit, Family, Money, Food, Sleep, and Gratitude. Check in every day and click the “Add Better Choices” button each time you’ve tried one.

Here are some examples of Better Choices you could make:

Fit: When running errands, park far away from the store entrance.

Food: Carry a water bottle around to stay hydrated and avoid sugary drinks.

Money: Keep all of your bills in one spot.

Family: Plan a game night with your family.

Sleep: Plan to get seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

Gratitude: Write in a gratitude journal for just five minutes a day.

The Thrive ZP Team is here for you. If you have any questions about how you can get the most out of your Thrive ZP Challenge, feel free email us [email protected].

How do I find the Thrive ZP community?

Join the Thrive ZP Community on Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/ThriveZP] and on Instagram [https://www.instagram.com/thrivezp/]. You can also read inspiring stories from Thrive ZP community members right in the Thrive ZP App.

Can I invite my friends and family to take the Thrive ZP Challenge?

Please do! Thrive ZP believes in supporting our communities and families. Anyone can take the Thrive ZP Challenge and achieve great things with small changes and Better Choices.

Where can I find more about Thrive ZP?

Thrive ZP actively encourages real-life people to share their amazing and inspirational Thrive ZP Stories, contribute to their communities, and support one another. You can find Thrive ZP Stories from our amazing community in Thrive ZP’s app feed, here at https://www.thrivezp.com, or in the printed materials that may be available in your workplace. The best part? Once you start making those tiny Better Choices, you’ll start a chain reaction that gets others around you excited to do the same.