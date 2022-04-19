Contributor Log In
You’ve created a vision board – what next?

Creating a vision board is only the first step. Now you have to make the most out of it. But how? 

Once you’ve assembled your vision board, selected images, quotes, and other material to help you focus on your goal, you’re going to have to place it somewhere. This is the next logical step in the process. But where depends on what you’re using your vision board for.  

If you are using it to keep focused on your career, to win a promotion, or to get a job with a certain company, put it up where you spend time just before or after work. A home office is a good place to start if you are working remotely. Otherwise, you might want to put it up on the wall beside your front door or in your garage. This can help you concentrate and think about all you want to achieve as you commute to work. It keeps you focused. 

If your goals are more oriented towards your personal life – to move abroad or to a new city or to further your skill at a passion or hobby – your office or family room where you pursue your pastime would be the best place for your vision board. The important thing is to keep it visible, in someplace you frequent and where you can focus on it for a while. 

A vision board requires your ongoing focus. Even if you’ve constructed the perfect vision board and placed it prominently, it will do no good unless you use it properly.  

You can use a vision board to draw inspiration, retain focus or summon motivation and discipline. Each requires you to reflect and meditate on the images and things you have put up on your board. Spend a few minutes seriously looking at what you put up and contemplating why you did. This will aid in visualizing your goals and seeing them in your mind’s eye as achieved. This will help you accomplish them. It helps you to vocalize your goals and to determine why you want to reach them.   

Another benefit of your vision board is that it helps you talk about your objectives with friends and family, creating a sort of social pressure to keep pursuing them. You don’t have to share your vision board with others, but that can help. These are important people in your life who will want to help you succeed. That can create a positive feedback loop. The more you focus on your goals, the easier it is to talk about them.    

By placing your vision board in a prominent place, reflecting and meditating on it daily, and sharing it with those close to you, you will get the most out of it.  

A vision board helps you prepare for success. Use it wisely and it will help you enormously. 

Mark Danaher, Career, Life and Leadership Coach, Virtual Speaker and Trainer at Careers by Design LLC

Mark Danaher is a career/life/leadership coach and certified career counselor who helps leaders elevate their careers and life to one they will love.  He helps his clients make the best of tough situations so they can be their best professionally and personally.   Mark uses coaching along with his extensive career development knowledge and expertise to offer his clients a uniquely holistic approach to making career and life pivots.  He helps his clients manage burnout, stress, and anxiety, integrate balance into their lives so they can make a meaningful change in their lives. He uses a holistic narrative career approach to help people tell their stories and learn from their careers and life.  Mark completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Economics and History and went on to earn his Masters at the University of Connecticut in Counseling Psychology.   Mark was the President of the National Career Development Association in 2014-2015 and continues to volunteer for the organization.   He is certified as a Certified Professional Coach, Certified Career Counselor, Holistic Narrative Career Professional, Retirement Options Coach, 2 Young to Retire Coach, Job, and Career Development Coach, Job and Career Transition Coach, and a Certified Career Service Provider.  Mark is a Master Trainer for the Facilitating Career Development Certificate and School Career Development Advisor certificate is actively coaching training, and teaching throughout the year.  He is now a Master Practioner of the Energy Leadership Index which is a great assessment to understand how you use your energy in your everyday life and under stress.  It gives you a great insight into how you can improve your everyday interactions and connections with colleagues, employees, family, and beyond.

