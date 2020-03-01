Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Your Voice Is Important! Have You Used It Lately?

I coach many people on how to be heard from the way they sit or stand, to their word choice, intonation, and delivery. All of those matter but none so much as your willingness to speak. You have to make your presence and opinion known. Don’t minimize the contribution and impact you can have by […]

By

I coach many people on how to be heard from the way they sit or stand, to their word choice, intonation, and delivery. All of those matter but none so much as your willingness to speak. You have to make your presence and opinion known. Don’t minimize the contribution and impact you can have by silencing yourself. I know, we have that internal conversation, “they won’t listen to me anyway so why bother?”.

Your voice matters. Your voice has an impact even when you are unaware of the impact. People are listening. 

Last year when my then 9-year-old son was verbally and physically bullied by another student, I used my voice. When I felt I wasn’t being heard and no action was being taken, I didn’t get louder; I restructured my message. I had to speak in their language and work within their process. I had to address their concerns and fears. And finally they listened.​​​​​​​

If you think people are not listening, rethink how you are communicating, but don’t stop talking. 

    Michelle Tillis Lederman, Author, The Connector's Advantage, CEO of Executive Essentials

    Michelle Tillis Lederman is an accomplished speaker, trainer, coach, and author of four books, including her newest, The Connector's Advantage: 7 Mindsets to Grow Your Influence and Impact, a follow up to her internationally recognized The 11 Laws of Likability. She was  named by Forbes as one of the top 25 Professional Networking Experts. A former  NYU professor, financial executive and recovering CPA, she now works with organizations and individuals to help them build real relationships for greater results through her company, Executive Essentials. She has worked with clients ranging from government to academia to non-profit to Fortune 500 companies, including Madison Square Garden, Citi, Johnson & Johnson, Ernst & Young, Michigan State University, Sony, and The Department of Environmental Protection. She has been featured on CBS and MSNBC, and in the NY Times, Forbes and Working Mother magazine.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Find Your Life’s Purpose In 2020

    by Parul Agrawal
    Community//

    A Map To Find Your Way Out Of The Underwhelm Of Midlife

    by Deb Knobelman, PhD
    //

    Masters of the Turnaround: “Seek out as much support as possible, as early as you can in your endeavor” with Collin Holmes and Jason Crowley

    by Jason Crowley

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.