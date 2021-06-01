Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Your Team’s Issues Matter

No matter if you believe it or not, your team's issues reveal a lot about you.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The typical scenario is – there’s you, the founder, the head and the heart of your startup, and then there’s the team you are frustrated with. Sounds familiar, right?

The founder is the mighty untouchable and irreplaceable. The team is a bunch of money hunters to be replaced by the other money hunters.

This is a very common yet very sad predicament.

Instead of blindly following the common, try to pause and reflect on your team’s issues. How do the current issues differ from the previous? Have the previous been resolved? In what manner? Can I (as a founder) be the unconscious booster of these issues? If so, what can I change?

There’s also one more great question that you might want to use and that I borrowed from the author & coach Jerry Colonna:

How am I complicit in creating the conditions I say I don’t want?

The question contains an assumption: you aren’t an innocent party at the biggest issues in your life, because in a certain way you let these issues happen.

If you are ready to accept that, then the next question is ‘Why?’ followed by ‘How do these behaviors serve me?’ followed by ‘What can I change from my side right now?’

Hence, your product development is not slow – it’s your expectations that are unrealistic or the way you ship that wasn’t aligned with your team. Your people will give you feedback on time if you set SMART goals and boundaries. The sense of urgency will be universal for all, if you, as a founder, communicate it to all your team members in ways they can understand.

Be assertive. Don’t hide from the team. Establish SMART boundaries. Choose your team members wisely, because you are as competent as your team is.

Alla Adam, Smart Human | Lean Startup Coach | Investor at biohack.yourself

Alla Adam is an investor, and a master certified coach with an MBA, MS & BS in international economic relations and marketing. Alla also holds two executive education certifications from Yale University and Harvard Law School, both in strategic negotiations. She is an affiliate member at The Institute of Coaching, McLean/Harvard Medical School, and HeartMath Institute.

Alla is proudly future-proofing humans across the globe since 2003.

Alla's Client list includes smart humans from such companies & institutions as Amazon, Google, Kraft Heinz, Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Danone, PepsiCo, Nestle, JTI, Ernst & Young, BlaBlaCar, Forbes, London Business School, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, etc.

She is an advocate for womxn & LGBTQ rights, and an author of two Playbooks: Million Dollar Coach Playbook and Million Dollar Investor Playbook.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Natalie Nagele of Wildbit: “Customers are human beings”

by Doug C. Brown
Community//

Tasha Booth of The Launch Guild: “Know your worth and charge appropriately”

by Tyler Gallagher
//

Advice on being an effective manager of managers

by PeopleTech Partners
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.