Your Son Will Shine

“It’s a boy.” Not a new little one, but a memory from the past when in that dark room they asked us if we wanted to know. My husband without hesitation said yes, and so on that day, I was born as a boy mom. I am not young in years for having children, but I had chosen to focus on college and law school and then received several professional accolades and certificates and run as an elected official before this child of mine made me a mother to a son. Our days are so uncertain that most turn off the news to not hear and not know and yet live our existence in our own sense of peace. So regardless of what I accomplished before or after marrying my husband and having our son, these quiet days. with little or no interaction to protect this circle I have has made me redefine so much. For motherhood and family life and careers have intangibly changed forever, and it is the strength of this boy that I had not so long ago that represents my energy to provide hope for today’s unknowns.

When I had a son as a lot of women do, we are unsure of what life holds for us. We know what we did as children and what toys held joy and we sometimes understood other interests. I was blessed with a brother who was kind and my friend and a father who was prominent and entertained and so I understood male figures, but to raise one is a mystery that only time can unfold. The day I went into labor I told my husband I was in labor, so he went to lunch and watched the NCAA Championship parade and then arrived at my bedside in the early afternoon. I understood, but at the same time I knew only I could have this child and I would. I sipped on ice and did not eat anything for 24 hours and when I finally had my son after about 36 hours in labor I was happy. To this day I remember it being like a happy party in the hospital room and I am still friends with the labor and delivery nurse who took from me to check his vitals and my doctor who all were in high spirits. It was a great experience, I would say having a child was fun in my definition, as all went well, all were present and there was the presence of grace and happiness everywhere in that little room.

I am the mother of a boy who has lived through a lot of his mother’s working life, but nothing could prepare us for this. He lived through me working late hours and early mornings and he never made me doubt the love he held for me. This time, however, had changed our dynamic and my little one quickly becomes part of a protected circle. For as children were ordered to be sheltered at home and parents there to protect if they could, there was a new type of child and a new type of parent being born out of necessity. For as I had lived through September 11 in Washington, and had a dear relative lost in a tower, this too was a change that we had to brace for rather than hiding from, and our life dynamics and plans changed to simply better understanding our love of one another.

So here I am the mother of a young boy and it is a small group he has surrounding him to nurture him at the moment. So we speak simply about the world being sick and instead speak in detail about what plans we have for the day. His priorities are mine, so if a train must be built, then I will lead the track ahead. We give each other importance and time together and time alone, and we have fun and I have time to reflect in quiet moments and in the early hours he calls out for me each morning with eyes still looking dreamlike and his pajamas still long enough to gently trail behind and when he finds me he wraps his arms and sighs a gentle mommy in his voice and we move to hold on to the moment and think of the day ahead and I learn with each day how blessed I am to the mother of a son.