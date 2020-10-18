Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Your Problems Are Seasonal!

Everything you are going through has an expiration date

Normally I like to begin speaking about the experiences I have been through to help me connect with you at a deeper level. 

Today is different. Today, God needed me to speak differently. I can fill this page speaking about the many times God has delivered me, but I have felt a prompting and a word from the Lord today that just shivers my whole entire heart and soul. Before writing this and delivering this message, I had a lot of opposition and technical difficulties, but it did not overcome because God’s power is much greater. 

Topic: Everything you are going through right now is seasonal. If you can, please repeat it. SEASONAL!

It has an expiration date. God had to shake things up in your life because you were too comfortable and complacent where you were. He needed to make you uncomfortable so that you can once again depend on him and keep him present. Not only with your mouth, but also with your heart. See, if your situation remained the way it was, you wouldn’t be seeking him so fervently right now. 

Your current state may be overwhelming and it may be bringing you down lower than you’ve ever been, but as you extend your body in a downward position in desperation, remember to bend your knees, kneel down and pray. God is saying to you today that this is not your destiny. Your situation will not determine your future. God has ordained it already for you. Your life, family, hopes and dreams are in his hands. 

Pastor Myles Munroe once said: “This is not your destiny, it is just your temporary location.”

The Lord says the same to you today. This is just temporary, but you needed to be shaken up so that new creative ideas, new hunger, new thirst and new desires would overflow. God is looking for worshippers that will seek him in spirit and in truth. He’s seeking YOU. You are going through the storm because God cares so much about you. He needs you to be delivered from fear, doubtfulness, insecurity, complacency and even malice. 

His purpose in your life is so big. Don’t drown in sadness and sorrow. Get up and reflect about a new life. The beginning of something amazing.

Verse for today:

Beloved, do not be surprised at the fiery trial when it comes upon you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you. But rejoice insofar as you share Christ’s sufferings, that you may also rejoice and be glad when his glory is revealed. -1 Peter 4:12-13

Remember: Not your destiny, just your temporary location

God not only wants us to do well, he needs us to succeed. Embrace your circumstance and use it as a learning curve. Ask God to reveal his will in your life and to give you the strength to endure. 

You’re thinking and feeling that you may not make it another day and God is thinking and feeling that you’re almost there. Don’t give up. Keep pushing through the obstacles. You don’t need to pass the course with straight A’s. God only wants you to navigate through your problems with more resilience and awareness. He just wants you to extend your hand and allow him to walk through the desert with you. You can’t get to the next level of success if you don’t learn that only through him you can find a true favorable and lasting result. 

From your sister and friend,

Neivis Paulino

Neivis, Founder / CEO at Galilee Life

Neivis Paulino is a Christ believer, a wife, mom of two beautiful girls, daughter, sister and friend. Neivis is a Health Care Administration graduate, and an entrepreneur. Founding Galilee Life came with great sacrifice, but she was driven by her love, obedience to God and deep desire to make a positive difference in the lives of many. Despite some troubled times in her own life, she is certain that her relationship with God is where she has found her true strength, deep love for herself, family and others. Trials of all sorts have only intensified her longing for empowering others. Working closely with people in need, she saw the power of personal connection and how something as small as a piece of clothing or handmade item could inspire joy through difficult times.

