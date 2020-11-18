Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Your Pre-COVID Resume Isn’t Cutting It – Here Is What You Need to Do

Resumes have definitely changed due to the pandemic. These tips should help update your pre-covid resume.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

To land a job in 2020 and 2021, your goal must be to catch the attention of the hiring manager, decision maker, or executive recruiter. Everything in your pre-COVID resume needs to be updated from the language you use to display your leadership history to the marketing tactics needed to beat out the thousands of applicants applying for positions you want, your resume needs to reflect the latest changes.  If not, it will never get the attention it needs to get that all important interview.

And if you or your executive resume writing service isn’t up-to-date on the latest subject line studies and effective headline writing tactics, chances are your executive resume won’t grab the attention of the person granting interviews either.

Here are tips to help you build a resume in these covid times:

Tip #1: Realize it may take more than one reach out attempt to schedule an exploratory call with a connection. Don’t give up after the first attempt. Most marketing and sales efforts involve multiple tasteful attempts so use this marketing principle to stay the course. 

Tip #2: Include in exploratory interview requests a link to your calendar and an accommodation that you will use their calendar link to schedule a chat.  Showing you are flexible with either option will subliminally show you are easy to work with people and how they communicate virtually and you will meet them where they are.  So make it easy to schedule time with you. 

Tip #3: Write a networking email headline that is no longer than 8-9 words so the meaning doesn’t get cut off.  Choose your words wisely and factor in what the subject line looks like being received.  8-9 words is approximately what fits in both a desktop email viewer and a mobile email app. So maximize your impression by keeping your subject line meaningful and short. 

Tip #4: Demonstrate how you hired, trained, managed, and generated results from a newly remote team. 2020 achievements are now typically focused on what you achieved working virtually—and that includes how you managed internal, vendor, and client teams. 

Tip #5: Ensure you include a resume headline that targets the job you are pursuing beneath your contact information that is in line with the headline of your LinkedIn profile. Modern tactics dictate that headlines on both of these documents visually confirm with the reader they are reading the right resume/profile. An example might be Director of Marketing or Senior Vice President of Finance. 

Use these tips to update your resume to better comply with the times. The result will hopefully end up with an interview with the hiring manager and bring you one step closer to your dream executive job.

Lisa Rangel at Chameleon Resumes

Lisa is the Founder & Managing Director of Chameleon Resumes, a premier executive resume writing and job landing consulting firm, and a graduate of Cornell University. She was a paid Moderator for LinkedIn’s Premium Career Group for eight years. Chameleon Resumes was formed in 2009 after 13 years of executive search firm recruiting, and is recognized as one of the Top 100 Career Websites by Forbes. Lisa has been featured in Fortune, Newsweek, Business Insider, Fast Company, Inc., LinkedIn, CNN, Fox Business News, Reader's Digest, BBC, CNBC, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, eFinancialCareers, Yahoo!, U.S. News & World Report, Monster, Good Morning America, XpertHR (LexisNexis), and numerous local community job blogs. She has held 10 resume writing and job search career certifications and is the Career Services Partner for Cornell University. She is the author of nine eBooks and numerous video training-courses and is the creator of Resume Cheat Sheet, which has been downloaded over 70,000 times. Lisa leads the Chameleon Team that writes leadership resumes and LinkedIn Profiles and performs job landing coaching for executives and senior professionals who have been recruited, promoted, and sought after their entire career.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

6 Ways To Increase the Chances of Your Resume Getting Read

by Adrienne Tom
How to Get Your Resume Seen
Community//

How to Get Your Resume into the ‘Yes’ Pile for Interviews

by Wendi Weiner
Community//

Four Resume Tips To Stand Out From The Competition

by Michelle Tillis Lederman

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.