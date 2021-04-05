Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Your Partner Cheated: Now What?

Infidelity in the United States is said to be responsible for 20-40% of divorces according to the American Psychological Association, and if you’re reading this then you might be part of these statistics. Maybe you just found out about an affair your partner has been having, or you’ve known for a while and have been […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Infidelity in the United States is said to be responsible for 20-40% of divorces according to the American Psychological Association, and if you’re reading this then you might be part of these statistics.

Maybe you just found out about an affair your partner has been having, or you’ve known for a while and have been torturously debating your next move for months.

You’re not alone in asking the life-changing question that almost everyone in your situation asks:

Should I stay or should I go? 

Unfortunately, there’s no right answer, but there are definitely steps to take for more clarity.

What to Consider

The question of whether a marriage can survive an infidelity is not unlike asking about the meaning of love. It’s complicated, nuanced, personal, and contextual. 

In her book After the Affair, Janis Abrahms Spring, Ph.D describes the possibility of reconciliation as being dependent on both partners willingness to do the work.

She says, “Each partner is willing to look honestly at themselves and each other, and that each is able to acquire the skills needed to get through the shattering crisis.”

Other factors include the injured partner’s willingness to forgive and let go, and also on the level of change the unfaithful partner is willing or capable of making. 

To make things even more confusing we have to consider the depth of betrayal, the willingness to give up the affair, and how truly remorseful the perpetrator feels. 

Why Partners Stay or Go

In my experience I see most couples staying married for religious reasons, financial strain, the children, the investment they’ve made, or the fear of starting over alone. 

Staying married means avoiding the draining and destructive process that so often accompanies divorce. Families get to remain intact, children stay in their home, finances don’t get disrupted, and life ultimately stays the same.

There are many issues that make it almost impossible to stay.

The ability to forget, let alone forgive, worry and concern about it happening again, and compromised self-esteem all make it difficult to remain in a tainted marriage. Infidelity changes the nature of the relationship forever so unless this can be accepted, and seen as an opportunity for change and growth, it will be hard to keep going.

So, What Should You Do?

Start by making a pros and cons list. Think of every possible reason it makes sense to go or stay. Review it and add to it daily for at least two weeks.

Remember that staying and going are not your only options. Consider a third option, which is to work on the marriage to determine if it can indeed be saved. This is where a really good couple’s therapist experienced in infidelity comes into the picture.

Don’t consult friends or family until you are clear within yourself. Bad and unsolicited advice will only confuse you more.

Also, if you do decide to stay, you may not want anyone to know about this pit stop in your marital journey.

Every story and situation are different, but betrayal of this kind is profound and extremely damaging to the heart, mind and soul. Surviving this heartbreak is absolutely possible, but it changes the relationship forever in ways that can’t always be repaired.

    Andra Brosh, Ph.D., BCHN, Psychologist, Holistic Nutritionist, Divorce Coach at Psyche & Salt

    Dr. Andra Brosh is a Psychologist, Holistic Nutritionist, and Divorce Coach. She is a passionate wellness educator, and the creator of Healthy & Happy After Divorce, the only self-guided, online recovery program for women created by a psychologist. Sign up for her wellness newsletter and learn more about her courses by visiting her website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Should You Talk to Your Children About Infidelity?

    by Pete Uglow
    Thrive Global Library//

    5 Books That Will Make You Think Differently About Relationships

    by Business Insider
    Image Source/ Getty Images
    Asking for a Friend//

    A Therapist Explains: Can a Relationship Truly Heal After an Affair?

    by Michael Brown

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.