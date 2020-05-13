Your key to a “successful” life

Success means different things to different people. It can mean accomplishing your self defined goals – Money? Power? Fame? … or much more.

“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” – Albert Schweitzer

Success cannot be copied. There is no defined value to measure it. Some measure it through superficial metrics like money while others by the impact and revolution. Everyone is unique, their life-paths are one of a kind and each person is driven by different things that motivate them to live a “successful” life.

Let’s not forget the meaning of success changes throughout life. I came across a quote which said, success comes down to life’s experiences befitting who you are and where you are during your life’s timeline. What it means, is that when you are young, being a teacher’s pet or being accepted by peers can be considered a success . In later life getting accepted to the college/university of your choice, or in adulthood, finding a life partner or owning a luxury car can be considered success. When you have children success may mean raising children who are successful in their own lives. As one grows, success will continue to change based upon perceptions of self, family, cultures, geography and society.

“Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” – Winston S. Churchill



Success to me means creating and maintaining balance in my life. It’s about living an authentic life full of passion and a sense of wonder. It’s about, cherishing each moment of exploring the outside and the inner world, taking risks and learning from past experiences and using them to become stronger and better. It’s important to work hard and accomplish your goals, but it’s critical to remember to take care of yourself and your loved ones. Success is a state of mind, when you do not require outside approvals and are happy in each aspect of your life, it’s about being free and not limiting yourself to just one task or a boxed goal. It is about living your best life and in return leaving the world a little bit better. Success is having NO regrets but learning and moving on, it’s about aligning your personal integrity and values, despite what the world expects from you.

Here is what i consider key aspects of a successful life:

Body – Look after your physical health because health is wealth! Be close to nature and let it enrich your body. Mind – A balanced mind is a healthy mind, so make sure you know that you are true to yourself and uphold your values. Soul – Believe in something, have some faith. Explore the world of unexplained science to live in a awe of wonder. Career – Pick something you are good at and become an expert of that particular field. Ego – Use your career to boost your Fame, Money or Power. Family – Look after your family and spend time with them, you are not truly successful unless you can spend guilt free time with the people you love. Passion – Have a hobby, do something that enriches your soul, like painting, singing, gardening. Growth – Adapt and learn new things and challenge yourself to be better, time and again do something out of your comfort zone. Compassion – Impart your knowledge, learnings or do charity work, share your gift with others. Impact – Impact – Make a difference in someone else’s life, make it better.

Measuring success by external factors will always be disappointing, because you cannot know everything that is there to know in the world, at the same time excel beyond measure in each of those things, to be considered the best in the world or successful. There will always be people in front of you just as they are in back of you.

Having said that, it’s hard to measure other’s success because just like beauty, success is in the eye of the beholder. What one person may consider a success might be a total failure to someone else. Success is defined by one’s expectations, and as long you are true to yourself and live upto your expectations you are successful.