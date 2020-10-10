Your Choice – Respect or Contempt

Unfortunately, the pandemic is still with us. These are still difficult days for everyone and compassion and all forms of good-will must be created and lived with to maintain human decency.

It’s understandable that some people are angry. Had enough of the virus. Want to be free of masks, safe distancing, quarantining and other people are taking action not to complain but to learn – change – grow – to be grateful – protecting – working hard maintaining their businesses in a horrible economic market – helping by giving to others – sending a message to their communities that they care right now and for the future.

There is a constant and real choice to be made between contempt and respect. Expressing contempt or showing respect for what is different from you – people, cultures, lifestyles. That includes Name Calling – Bigotry – Threats. Contempt is at the heart of the current racial crisis and also recorded throughout history.

“Since Auschwitz, we know what man is capable of.

And since Hiroshima, we know what is at stake.” – Viktor E. Frankl

Recently I saw hatred expressed on social media, in my community, against another human being and business owner.

The immediate shock, disgust, anger and even fear I experienced is still with me. The fear of hatred and what that can create!

If we’re going to fight let’s fight for the best thing in each other.

Fight for harmony – to live well together.

Fight against injustice and narrow minded seeing.

Fight in yourself to be personally just to all other people and things.

Contempt – the attitude that a person or something is seen as worthless – is dishonored – treated beneath respect.

Respect – admiration and regard for the rights and feelings of others.

Cruelty is never right. Freedom to hurt or freedom to be kind to another human being is the vital choice – for each of us – at every moment of the day and – throughout our lives.

We each must take responsibility for how we live. Own our words and actions. Be held accountable for the effect we have on another person.

Thanks – Michael