Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Your Choice – Respect or Contempt

There is a constant and real choice to be made between respect and contempt for people and cultures and lifestyles. Honoring what is different from ourselves.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Unfortunately, the pandemic is still with us. These are still difficult days for everyone and compassion and all forms of good-will must be created and lived with to maintain human decency.

It’s understandable that some people are angry. Had enough of the virus. Want to be free of masks, safe distancing, quarantining and other people are taking action not to complain but to learn – change – grow – to be grateful – protecting – working hard maintaining their businesses in a horrible economic market – helping by giving to others – sending a message to their communities that they care right now and for the future.

There is a constant and real choice to be made between contempt and respect. Expressing contempt or showing respect for what is different from you – people, cultures, lifestyles. That includes Name Calling – Bigotry – Threats. Contempt is at the heart of the current racial crisis and also recorded throughout history.

“Since Auschwitz, we know what man is capable of.
And since Hiroshima, we know what is at stake.” – Viktor E. Frankl

Recently I saw hatred expressed on social media, in my community, against another human being and business owner.
The immediate shock, disgust, anger and even fear I experienced is still with me. The fear of hatred and what that can create!

  • If we’re going to fight let’s fight for the best thing in each other.
  • Fight for harmony – to live well together.
  • Fight against injustice and narrow minded seeing.
  • Fight in yourself to be personally just to all other people and things.

Contempt – the attitude that a person or something is seen as worthless – is dishonored – treated beneath respect.

Respect – admiration and regard for the rights and feelings of others.

Cruelty is never right. Freedom to hurt or freedom to be kind to another human being is the vital choice – for each of us – at every moment of the day and – throughout our lives.

We each must take responsibility for how we live. Own our words and actions. Be held accountable for the effect we have on another person.

Thanks – Michael

    Michael Feeley, Creating a Caribbean lifestyle for a week or... a lifetime

    Michael lives on the Caribbean island of Saba and with his business partner Albert they own and operate - Saba Island Properties. "Our work goes beyond the obligations of real estate by being deeply occupied with the needs of others. It’s an emotional connection to people. We listen to what you hope for as you visit our island and we talk about finding you a home. It might be renting a cottage or villa for just a week but, it’s still about your essential desire to feel at home."

    Michael is also a professional Life and Career Coach and it's so pleasing to see how coaching and real estate work very well together.

    Michael has written for The Huffington Post, Maria Shriver, LinkedIn, The Fordyce Letter, Michael Port and others.

    Please take a look at our website and enjoy the adventure: www.sabaislandproperties.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    The Washington Post / Contributor / Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    Public Figures Go to Couples Therapy, Too

    by The Gottman Institute
    Community//

    3 behaviors that frighten love away, based on relationship science

    by Lucinda Loveland
    toxic marriage
    Community//

    Signs of a Toxic Marriage that Seem Totally Normal

    by Mitzi Bockmann

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.