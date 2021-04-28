Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Your Approach Matters

How to refine your approach for better results to life challenges

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In golf, like life, there are many ways to approach the same shot. Set up a little to the right or to the left and you will have a far different result. Have the club face slightly tilted and once again you will have a different trajectory. Every shot requires its own set up, no matter how similar the hole.

Some shots are easier, and some require more finesse. 

Some shots take a lot of forethought. With others, you simply walk up and hit the ball with a sense of how it will go. 

Some shots require you to think outside the box, because new territory demands a fresh approach. 

Whatever the shot, goal, or game, the setup can make or break the result. The “before” influences the “after.” 

So, how might your game, whether golf or life, use a better approach? 

The following questions offer a fresh perspective on a similar situation.

Which club should you use?
Clubs refer to the skills you have, or will develop to approach challenges in different ways. Like a well-rounded golf bag, you can intuitively use the appropriate skill for the task at hand. 

You might be working to smooth out a recent relationship challenge. Your empathy skills will help you find middle ground and a best result. 

Or you may have a number of work projects that require more time than you think you have. Instead of getting overwhelmed, you remember that you can strategize best after a 5-minute meditation. Peace of mind opens your ability to be more grounded and clear. 

What hole are you on?
When you know the landscape you’re working with, you can pace yourself and strategize ahead of time. You’ll be more relaxed as you show up authentically for big life moments. 

You may have an important meeting coming up. You feel anxious about how it will go and how to present yourself. With a skilled approach, you take a moment to breathe before the meeting. You remember that it is not your first rodeo, nor will it be your last. You relax, knowing that you only control so much. You can show up 100% and be okay, because giving 100% is what matters.


What’s the weather like?
Just as weather helps you choose what to wear for the day, it is important to feel into the environment. Personal, social, cultural, and political factors give clues to approach challenging situations. 

Maybe you need to have a heart-to-heart with a co-worker or a family member. Out of self-respect and respect for others, you find private time and space to talk it out. This helps everyone stay focused so that you can connect and work through challenges. 

You might have had a physically and mentally taxing day that left you feeling tired. Instead of pushing through, you give yourself the night off, recharge your batteries, and back to yourself before you face tough situations. Sometimes it is better to wait and let the storm pass through.

Who are you playing with, or against?
Strong relationships are a valuable part of your approach. When you know who you’re connecting with and honor their side of the story, it helps you identify a better path forward. Teamwork makes dream work.

You might be working on a project with someone who seems to be struggling. Instead of becoming frustrated with their lack of progress, you take time to listen to their story, and get to know them better. You learn that they haven’t been getting good sleep because of a recent death in the family. This evokes empathy for their situation, and their need to heal before they can move forward. 

You may be challenged by a client’s response to an ongoing order kerfuffle. You may not have the time, or space to reach out to them personally, but you can take a breath and meet them halfway. When you create space for solutions instead of problems, it will help both them and you find a best case scenario. 

How to prepare for a miracle shot
Miracle shots do happen, but you can’t count on them for success. Excitement and enthusiasm help you show up for every challenge with hope, but consistent practice and the pursuit of a high quality result reveal real miracles overtime. 

Work hard to develop an approach grounded in reality, but leave room for the magic of life to come through. This will help you bring more energy and productivity to your relationships, endeavors and projects. 

It’s impossible to know exactly how the future will pan out. But, with a well-rounded approach and a little lightheartedness, you can increase your chance for success in challenging life situations exponentially. 

Don’t leave it to chance. Work hard to reveal the miracle shots in life.

@Copyright Darren Becket

    Darren Becket, I teach meditation, movement & well-being strategies that inspire individuals & teams to be their best at Darren Becket Wellness

    Darren Becket is a certified wellness professional, educator and advocate who envisions a new culture of well-being where people are both present in their health process and strategically plan for their future. He has helped hundreds of people to better their lives by applying his decades worth of experience and expertise in exercise physiology, meditation and mindfulness, physiotherapy, and interpersonal communication. Darren believes in a fun and playful approach to health and well-being that leverages science and developed methodologies for optimal and consistent results. Darren resides in Los Angeles, but works globally to facilitate well-being workshops, personal sessions and on-demand programs.
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Reinventing the New You Each Day

    by Olivia Lacroze
    Community//

    Kelsey Jo Holsten: “Follow your heart and don’t let anyone tell you can’t do something”

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    Community//

    Anne’s Rules of Golf: How to Play with the “Pro’s” without Having the Talent of One

    by Anne Candido

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.