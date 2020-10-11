You Should Never Give Up, Even When You Can’t See The Finish Line – Jonathan Peter

You relax in an airplane though you do not know the pilot. You relax in a ship though you are not aware of the captain. You relax in the bus not knowing the driver. Why don’t you relax in your life while you are mindful of the fact that God is its controller? Trust your God. He is the best planner – Unknown

Have you ever heard the phrase “past the point of no return”? It means that you’ve come so far, it’s easier to continue than to turn back. The phrase is used much more sparingly than it should be. Every moment of your life is past the point of no return. You’re not going to eventually end up back in the womb. All you can do is move forward in life, and the reason why is because wherever you’re at or whatever you do, you can’t turn back time. As long as you are alive, anything is possible.

The only valid excuse you have to give up is if you are dead. As long as you are alive (and healthy and free,) you have the choice to keep trying until you finally succeed. The chance of mastering something the first time you do it is almost non-existent. Everything takes time to learn and you will make mistakes. Learn from them. Even if you think you’ve done all you can, you’re wrong. Everyone has a dream, goal and motivation. It just depends how far you’re willing to go to get what you want says Jonathan Peter.

Jonathan’s journey as a TikToker begun as a side hustle and Jonathan had never imagined that he would gain so much popularity on the video platform. “I wanted to earn some extra money when I moved to LA. With my stint as an actor, I explored TikTok and started creating some random content. Initially, I thought its just another video creation platform for fun but with time things changed and TikTok became a major source of my income and a full-time profession now”, quoted Peter.

Jonathan says success comes from being unique and standing out among the crowd. If you settle for good enough, that’s all you will be and someone will surpass you.

Failure is Important

If you think you’re going to reach success without tasting failure, I can assure you that you’ll never reach success. Every winner loses, but not every loser wins. It’s important to fail because it teaches you valuable life lessons–you don’t always get what you want, being right doesn’t mean you’ll win, heart is more important than skill, never take anything for granted, etc.

Instead of perceiving failure as a negative, look at it as a chance to reset and start again refreshed.

Prove yourself.

You don’t want to be known as someone that is weak and gives up. Go out there and prove yourself to the world and to yourself. You can and will achieve what you set out to do. The only time you fail is when you give up.

You Believe In Your Dreams

Would you give up on your family, your spouse or your children? Then why would you give up on yourself? You and your dreams are worth more than that. Don’t sell yourself short and don’t let anybody bring you down. If you can dream it you can do it and your dreams and goals are WORTH PURSUING. There have been millions of dreamers before you and if they had given up the world would not have been the same.

Take the example of the Wright brothers who faced severe ridicule when they tried to make “flight” a reality. Everybody laughed at them and told them it was impossible. They proved the world wrong, and now flight and airplanes are now considered a common means of travel. If they gave up on their dreams we would still be taking “ships” across the ocean and to travel from New York to London would have taken you 3 days and 12 hours!

Be Like Wright Brothers- Never Give Up On Your Dreams .!

Frankly speaking and this is my personal belief that unless you are dead you have absolutely no good reason to say you cannot succeed. NO EXCUSES! You are alive! You are free to learn new ways in order to ACCOMPLISH a masterpiece plan if the previous one didn’t work out as you wished. Stop quitting your dreams. We all learn and teach each other. We all become better at things by TRYING.