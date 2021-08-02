Contributor Log In/Sign Up
You Never Know Who Needs The Kindness You Have To Offer

I had a call today with a longtime friend and client. It was a Zoom call, and I was looking forward to catching up and checking in. He sounded a little nervous and hesitant at the beginning of our call, not his normal self. I asked him what was going on, I wanted to make […]

I had a call today with a longtime friend and client. It was a Zoom call, and I was looking forward to catching up and checking in. He sounded a little nervous and hesitant at the beginning of our call, not his normal self. I asked him what was going on, I wanted to make sure everything was ok. He paused for a moment, and told me he had been diagnosed with Kidney Cancer. He hadn’t told anyone else, and was very much looking for an outlet to converse on his new reality.


When I was diagnosed with Brain Cancer, I received an overwhelming and humbling amount of support. It was beyond appreciated and inspired me to fight like a Warrior! One issue that I faced, was when those that cared so much about me spoke to me like a cancer patient, it used to infuriate me. I am ME. This is my journey, cancer is just along for the ride! I own my life, my love and my time! Cancer will never be who I am or what I am remembered for. I define myself!


I told my friend today I will always treat him as him. Cancer will never dictate the way he is perceived to me. Sharing kindness and gratitude is selfless. It often does more for others than we will ever realize. It connects us in a way words can’t explain; it institutes love and appreciation; it’s real and it’s pure. I showered him with kindness and gratitude, as I remember how much those two emotional actions meant to me when I was fighting an uphill battle.


Everyday I receive messages from people all over the world who want to connect with others that have taken on similar journeys with cancer as they look for support and motivation. We are a family of Warriors, and family is there when they are needed the most. It’s an honor and a privilege to be present and prevalent in our community; a community that has the heart of a lion and the fight of a warrior! Today was different, it was a friend whom I have a business and personal relationship with. We obviously connected years ago for a reason, and now that makes complete sense. 

Who can you share kindness with today in a selfless manor? They may need it more than you realize!

    Matt Newman, 3x TEDx Speaker, Best Selling Author, Motivational Keynote Speaker, and Badass Everyday at Newmanium Capital, LLC

    Matthew S. Newman, a financial services wholesaler and father to three small children, was diagnosed with grade three astrocytoma (brain cancer) at 39 years old. Matthew’s best-selling memoir, "Starting At The Finish Line," chronicles the journey that he and his entire family took together, which got him to a place of clarity, understanding, and appreciation. The book’s underlying message of why it’s important to get your financial planning in order is both inspirational and actionable.

    Now, Matt travels the world as an in-demand, motivational keynote speaker to inspire and connect deeply with each and every audience.

    In his free time Matt loves spending time with his family, being dedicated to fitness, and truly appreciating life and living in the now.

