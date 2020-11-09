Contributor Log In/Sign Up
You Can’t Control Everything

So Stop Thinking You Have To.

There are many things that are clearly beyond your control. For example: the weather, the price of gas, natural disasters, the national debt, other people; just to mention a few. 

SO… why do you keep wasting your time and emotional energy on the things that you have absolutely no control over? All that accomplishes is a lot of frustration, angst, disappointment, and oftentimes anger.

In addition, when you feel a loss of control it has a direct impact on your happiness. 

Therefore it is important to be aware of those things that have a negative impact on your life, that you really have no control over; and change your attitude about them. Be realistic and focus on the things over which you do have control. Remember that your attitude has a profound effect on your overall well being; and your potential.

Here are some action steps:

• Be aware of how you talk to yourself and to others

• Take ownership for your actions ( “I am responsible”)

• Focus on the things that you have the power to control

• Inspire and empower others

• Avoid Negatrons (people that thrive on complaining, criticizing, and condemning)

• Choose your friends wisely (You can’t change your friends… But… You can change your friends)

• Be solution oriented

• Use your time and energy in positive, productive ways

• Stay focused on the good that already exists (it is all around you)

• Be a positive role model

• Maintain a positive attitude

• Limit your exposure to the news

Be grateful for what you “do” have

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

