You Can’t Control Everything

There are many things that are clearly beyond your control. For example: the weather, the price of gas, natural disasters, the national debt, other people; just to mention a few.

SO… why do you keep wasting your time and emotional energy on the things that you have absolutely no control over? All that accomplishes is a lot of frustration, angst, disappointment, and oftentimes anger.

In addition, when you feel a loss of control it has a direct impact on your happiness.

Therefore it is important to be aware of those things that have a negative impact on your life, that you really have no control over; and change your attitude about them. Be realistic and focus on the things over which you do have control. Remember that your attitude has a profound effect on your overall well being; and your potential.

Here are some action steps:

• Be aware of how you talk to yourself and to others

• Take ownership for your actions ( “I am responsible”)

• Focus on the things that you have the power to control

• Inspire and empower others

• Avoid Negatrons (people that thrive on complaining, criticizing, and condemning)

• Choose your friends wisely (You can’t change your friends… But… You can change your friends)

• Be solution oriented

• Use your time and energy in positive, productive ways

• Stay focused on the good that already exists (it is all around you)

• Be a positive role model

• Maintain a positive attitude

• Limit your exposure to the news

• Be grateful for what you “do” have

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.