You Can Always Make More Money…

But You Cannot Make More Time !!!

Time, like everything else, is all about the choices we make. Choose wisely.

Take back your life Action Steps:

* “Recognize and embrace that each day is filled with 24 golden hours. Each hour has 60 diamond minutes in it. Each minute has 60 ruby seconds. When they are gone, they are lost forever.” (Dr. Denis Waitley)

* Take ownership and control of your life… lack of direction not lack of time is the problem

* Make time for “YOU”

* Stop using time as an excuse for why you aren’t being responsible

* Make time to exercise

* Make time to meditate … or just sit and breathe

* Make time for your family and friends

* Make time for gratitude

* Make time for kindness

* Make time for Love

* Learn time management skills… start with learning how to say “NO”

* Seize the moment … the day!!!

* This is not a dress rehearsal … there are no timeouts! 

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

#success#timemanagement#wisdom

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

