You Can Always Make More Money…

Time, like everything else, is all about the choices we make. Choose wisely.

Take back your life Action Steps:

* “Recognize and embrace that each day is filled with 24 golden hours. Each hour has 60 diamond minutes in it. Each minute has 60 ruby seconds. When they are gone, they are lost forever.” (Dr. Denis Waitley)

* Take ownership and control of your life… lack of direction not lack of time is the problem

* Make time for “YOU”

* Stop using time as an excuse for why you aren’t being responsible

* Make time to exercise

* Make time to meditate … or just sit and breathe

* Make time for your family and friends

* Make time for gratitude

* Make time for kindness

* Make time for Love

* Learn time management skills… start with learning how to say “NO”

* Seize the moment … the day!!!

* This is not a dress rehearsal … there are no timeouts!



Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

