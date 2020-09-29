Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Yes, You Can Make Virtual Meetings Amazing

I never thought a virtual “dinner” could be as wonderful as the one I attended recent to celebrate honorees of the Washington Business Journal’s Women Who Mean Business Class of 2020. It was an amazing gathering of powerful women that felt intimate and meaningful. How did they do it?

As we won’t be able to gather in person for these kinds of events quite some time, here are a few tips I picked up from this “virtual dinner” that might help your organization be successful.

Great planning with a very specific flow for the event that was communicated to attendees in advance.

Shared Meal – I have to admit I was skeptical about getting a catered meal delivered to my house. But aside from being tasty, the meal with wine gave us all a common experience.

Lots of small breakouts to spark conversation. This event had over 100 people, but the secret sauce was dividing us into small breakouts to simulate being at a table. We had three of them over the course of the 2-hour evening and with each course we rotated to another table to meet more people. Groups were small 8 to 10. In some ways this was even better than in person because usually these dinners are noisy and it’s hard to hear people across the table.

The Hollywood Squares layout we see on Zoom and other virtual platforms can be off putting, much like sitting around a long conference table where it is almost impossible to hear let alone connect with someone sitting so far away at the other end.  Breakouts allow for greater intimacy and interaction.  Make sure the breakouts are small up to 10 people, fewer if possible.

Facilitated Conversation Each “table” had a captain or facilitator who helped to spark discussion and made sure that everyone had a chance to speak. It wasn’t overly orchestrated and in one of my groups, we veered off the topic. What was important was that we got to know each other and share something of ourselves.

Good Technical Platform The event used Zoom and for the most part it was flawless as far as I could tell. I’m sure they did a lot of testing and planning, and there was a dedicated team working behind the scenes.

What are some other ideas for spurring connecting and meeting for large virtual events?

Liz Wainger, Communications Strategist and Coach, Author of Prism of Value, Speaker, Leadership Development, Runner, and Kayaker. at Wainger Group LLC

For more than two decades, Liz has served at the side of executives at Fortune 500s, nonprofits, start-ups and government agencies, offering creative communications strategies that illuminate value, build revenue and reputations, and break down internal silos.

Before founding Wainger Group in 2000, Liz held a senior communications positions with Morino Institute and Venture Philanthropy Partners, The National Trust for Historic Preservation and The American Institute of Architects. She was a reporter at The Washington Post on the Metro and Style desks. As a Certified Professional Facilitator, she is part of an elite group of professionals, highly educated and certified to be skilled at creating workshops and group processes that get to the heart of the matter, foster alignment, build consensus, and derive solutions to complex challenges.

A prolific writer, she is the author of 2018 book, Prism of Value®: Connect, Convince and Influence When It Matters Most. She has blogged for Huffington Post and her work and has appeared in the Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and numerous professional and digital publications. She currently serves on the boards of School for Ethics and Global Learning, Jubilee Housing, and the Steering Committee of the ULI DC’s Women’s Leadership Initiative. In 2015, she was named by the Washington Business Journal to the distinguished cadre of Women Who Mean Business in Washington, D.C.

