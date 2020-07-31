Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Writing Hack for the Day

Start the Writing Process by Closing Your Eyes to Get What you Need

Jill Sylvester

Stop forcing the words.

Write what you enjoy.

No, really.

Sit back and write what you enjoy. Stop and close your eyes and open your second sight to the portal that provides the ideas. The ideas meant for you and you alone to share with the world.

Set your intention to receive that information and then let it flow.

For example, before I wrote this, I closed my eyes and asked what to write about today, having been reminded to do another Happiness Hack during my earlier walk in the woods with my dog.

Here’s what I received when I closed my eyes: gorgeous colors of blue and green, colors that have become part of my own code for information.

I “read” the energy next and ultimately received what I needed. Here is the message I am meant to share today:

Clear your writing space of negativity. This means clutter, this means anything that doesn’t make you feel joy, this also might mean people in your space who are having a bad day, or people in general.

Enjoy where you are writing. Light a candle, choose the color you like, make a cup of tea of glass of water and lemon for these hot days, the pen or pencil you like, fresh flowers beside your mouse, your table inside or out, with the temperature just right.

Writing is about enjoyment. Yes, editing is a part of it, and rewriting and running through to be clear and concise, but so is enjoyment.

Otherwise, if you’re a true writer, you wouldn’t do it.

You write because you enjoy writing.

You write because you love the process, each and every part.

You write because you have to.

Set yourself up for success. Clear and beautify your space. Remind yourself of the enjoyment piece. Then sit back, close your eyes, and let the ideas enter.

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor, author of the Nautilus award winning book,”Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health,” and host of the “Trust Your Intuition Podcast.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, and OprahMag.com. To receive her weekly blog offering strategies to better your life, subscribe at www.jillsylvester.com.

Jill Sylvester

