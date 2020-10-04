Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Writers Block – How To Effectively Get Back on Track

Writers Block – How To Effectively Get Back on Track

Almost every writer deals with writer’s block at some point or another. It can sneak up on you without warning, and many things can cause it. Deadlines, lack of confidence in the subject area, and a need for perfection may be why a writer can’t seem to get thoughts from head to paper. There are many ways to effectively get back on track. If you are dealing with writer’s block, here are some ways to conquer it.

Do Something Else

 If you are dealing with writer’s block, your brain may need a break. This is an excellent time to do something else. Go for a walk, call a friend, or clean an area of your home you’ve been putting off. This allows you to think about something else for a bit, and you may find that you are more focused once you sit down to start writing again.

Get Rid Of Distractions

 When you are trying to write, it’s easy to become distracted. Unfortunately, this will kill your productivity. It would help if you eliminate distractions as much as you can. Move the phone out of the room and turn off the television. If your only option is to write in an area where it’s noisy, you should invest in noise-canceling headphones. They will help you eliminate outside distractions and focus on writing.

Set A Timer

 Many of us are competitive. This will help if you are dealing with writer’s block. Set a timer, and make it your goal to write until the timer goes off. If you are struggling with writer’s block, you should only start with five minutes. You might find that you become so engrossed that you continue to write even when the timer goes off.

Move To A Different Space

 When dealing with writer’s block, you might be surprised to find that changing your scenery can help. Changing locations helps. You might need to go one step further and move to a completely different location, such as a coffee shop or park. Moving to an additional space may be just what you need to be able to start writing again.

Write Something

 This may seem pretty obvious, but you can tackle writer’s block by just starting the writing process. Focus on writing a few sentences. Concentrate on only one part of what you are writing, like the introduction or the conclusion. Once you complete this, you may be inspired to write even more.

 In conclusion, we’ve all dealt with writer’s block. Fortunately, there are numerous ways that you can combat it. Even though it might be difficult, you can still write. You may need to make some changes or take a break to be able to deal effectively with your writer’s block and get back into writing again.

    Tammy Sons

    Horticulturist Major, Gardener, Outdoor Lover, living and anything to do with planet green. Plant Extraordinaire, Southern Cook, Wife, Mother.

