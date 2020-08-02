Would You Like To Work From Home? Raj Singh Can Teach You How

Raj Singh also known as DJ Blaze is a popular DJ, concert/event promoter, music producer, and social media celebrity who started his career back in 2001 with private parties, wedding ceremonies, and college parties.

Raj says we should all be grateful to the coronavirus pandemic. It has taught us the meaning of life and its purpose; reminded us what we are, deep down to our bones, minus our hypocrisies. The way we interact with people, the way we work, the way we shop, travel or eat outside; it has all undergone major changes. And due to this, we have also realised the importance of a lot of things we maybe took for granted before. Over the last few months, life has changed drastically around the world. Because of COVID-19 pandemic, people everywhere are being asked to stay home in order to reduce the risk of infection. The virus has brought with it a wave of negative outcomes, terrible illness

Working from home is the new reality for many these days, so it’s no wonder people are having difficulties coping with the novel situation. We have never been more enlightened, more involved in, and more affected by a pandemic than this one. Did we? COVID-19 has put life on hold for many of us. The outbreak has changed the way we work, the way we interact with people, the way we buy things, we travel and so on. It is the high time to reflect on our own behaviour amidst the epidemic.

However, for some of us, this is a regular state of affairs. In fact, many people across the globe have switched their work to their home offices, either turning freelance or benefiting from outsourcing.

Working from home is a great thing, in fact. It gives us the freedom to arrange our day just as we like it, leaving enough time for leisure activities, family time.

Get started early.

When working in an office, your morning commute can help you wake up and feel ready to work by the time you get to your desk. At home, however, the transition from your pillow to your computer can be much more jarring.

Believe it or not, one way to work from home productively is to dive into your to-do list as soon as you wake up.

Keep in Touch With Coworkers Online

Depending on your job position, you may have to keep in touch with co-workers and managers or not. We recommend that, even if it is not in your job description, you should still make an effort to talk to your colleagues online.

Pretend like you are going into the office.

The mental association you make between work and an office can make you more productive, and there’s no reason that feeling should be lost when telecommuting.

When working from home, do all the things you’d do to prepare for an office role: Set your alarm, make (or go get) coffee, and wear nice clothes.

Choose a dedicated work space.

Just because you’re not working at an office doesn’t mean you can’t, well, have an office. Rather than cooping yourself up in your room or on the couch — spaces that are associated with leisure time – dedicate a specific room or surface in your home to work.

Adjust Your Work to the New Environment

Since your home has suddenly become your office, your sanctuary, your library, and your resting spot, you will need to do some rearranging.

This is of crucial importance since you will be commuting from your “working place” no further than the dining room and bathroom, so things may get somewhat tricky.

To make your work from home enjoyable, it is crucial that you do not lose yourself in the new-found freedom. The job must still be done, and life still goes on. Albeit your activities will be restricted to your home, you can still enjoy them all he quoted.