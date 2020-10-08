Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Working From Home: From Skeptic to Supporter

Working from home can work by staying committed to one another and to a shared vision, steering clear of micromanagement, and maintaining consistency.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I was never a fan of working from home, for myself personally or for my team. In fact, not only was I not a fan, I actively battled against it. I pretty much rejected the concept. Even on those days when I knew that people would be out or remote, my blood pressure skyrocketed, seeing empty seats in the office. I needed to be in the middle of a busy, bustling office for peace of mind.

Company culture has always been a focus at Charitybuzz – together, we celebrate our wins, commiserate about challenges, brainstorm, and build friendships. And my leadership approach is rooted in the power of relationships, which, historically, are forged in person. When our NYC office closed in March due to COVID-19, all I could think was: “How were we going to create the motivating, supportive, effective, and truly unique team dynamic outside of an office setting?” I thought it was impossible, but my team quickly proved me wrong by staying committed to one another and a shared vision, steering clear of micromanagement, and maintaining consistency. 

For someone who likely would have never come around to a remote work policy or culture, I am now genuinely a WFH believer. Here’s how I got there. 

Shared vision

In trying times, we need our teams more than ever. To foster collaboration, ownership, and focus, leaders should make sure each and every employee feels connected to a shared vision. 

This cohesiveness occurs more naturally in an office environment, so, when remote, we need to be intentional about galvanizing our teams through transparency and consistent communication. Even if you, as an executive, are thinking about the same goals and plans day in and day out, most other employees aren’t hearing those messages as frequently, if at all. 

From the very beginning of quarantine, I started sharing more and more about the business performance and projections – both highs and lows – with the full team. The level of transparency continued to increase over the past few months, resulting in a notable shift in how employees view their ownership in the business. Team members across departments and levels are stepping up, demonstrating significantly more “intrapreneurship” and innovation. 

Management: don’t go micro

For someone like me, who is accustomed to seeing everyone working in the office each day, moving to remote work can trigger the instinct to check on everyone’s progress and activities with ridiculous frequency. (My advice: don’t do that).

During the unsettling timeframe in March when we transitioned out of the office, the urge to micromanage indeed crept into my mind. I was determined to fight the instinct and maintain my normal management approach, so I focused my thoughts on the fact that we’ve hired the best people. That gave me assurance. I’ve always had confidence in my team; why would I think their work ethic, ingenuity, and commitment would all of a sudden change drastically simply because they’re sitting at their kitchen table now rather than in our office?

The shift to working remotely and dealing with a pandemic was challenging enough for everyone, so a change in management style would have exacerbated that feeling of insecurity. Thankfully, our middle management led the way, and none of us let our fears affect how we interacted with our teams. 

Our results quickly revealed that the same things making us effective and successful in the office, make us effective and successful remotely. If you hire the right people and establish the right management style, based on your company’s values and unique needs, you’re already putting yourself in an exponentially better position to take on the big challenges. 

Consistency

Yes, I did just advocate for maintaining the same culture and work style as in the office. But the reality is there are some tactical changes necessary when going remote. For us, we implemented daily department team standups, increased our staff meeting cadence to weekly, employed new project management and collaboration tools, and made sure our virtual trivia challenges were on the calendar. 

Across industries, company sizes, and locations, leaders talked a lot about the necessity of virtual facetime, morale-building, and work/life balance back in April. My company was not alone in implementing standups, updating communication protocols and setting up team activities. The key for us, though, has been following through on those plans. 

When we start seeing numbers go up and feel optimistic about our business, we take it as a sign that our approach is working, and we should keep on that path, not let up. In fact, the outcomes of these tactics have been so impressive that we’ve already decided to continue them once we are back in an office setting. I suppose that is a silver lining, one of the positive lasting effects of this COVID era –  we’ve tested and proven new ideas and ways of working that we can now take into the future.

So, as we methodically analyze and prepare for the best way to safely transition back into an office environment, I am more confident and excited than ever about our team’s capabilities, adaptability and commitment to one another. We’re emerging as a better version of our company, ready to work toward success from wherever we may be sitting. 

    Ben Erwin, President at Charitybuzz. CRO at Charity Network. Leveraging the power of relationships to drive impact.

    Ben Erwin is the President of Charitybuzz – the leading auction site for cause – and the Chief Revenue Officer of Charitybuzz's parent company Charity Network. In addition to Charitybuzz, Charity Network is comprised of sweepstakes-for-good platform Prizeo and strategy consulting firm Global Philanthropy Group, all working in concert to maximize fundraising strategies for nonprofits, celebrities and brands. One of the first Charitybuzz employees, Erwin has fostered the company’s growth from a small startup 11 years ago, to joining Charity Network, helping to raise $400M for cause to date. Now leading both Charitybuzz and Charity Network, Erwin leverages his extensive industry knowledge and network to help organizations embrace digital solutions to achieve their philanthropic goals.Erwin is a contributor to Entrepreneur.com, and has been quoted and featured in various media outlets, including CNBC, Barron’s Penta, Golf Channel, Dallas Morning News and CheddarTV. He is also active in many charitable organizations across the country, including RFK Young Leaders – a program of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights that he founded in 2011 that is dedicated to empowering human rights defenders and motivating a diverse community of young people to take action for social justice. Erwin holds a BA in Political Science from The George Washington University.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Tsyhun/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    The Importance of Culture When Working From Home

    by Jesper Andersen
    Community//

    Julianne V. Corlew: “Never get too big for your britches! I hope I never feel like I’m above doing menial jobs. I enjoy making breakfast in the office for our corporate team and help make coffee”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    “Every day is challenging, intense, and requires my best” With Scott Trench and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.