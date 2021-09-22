Work, Life, and the Road

It’s hard enough to balance your work life and personal life when you have a standard 9 to 5. But adding a traveling lifestyle makes it a truly daunting prospect.

A quick social media search using #NomadLife will fill your screen with millions of pictures of digital nomads all over the world, having fun at the beach, hiking, or enjoying nature. Obviously, there are many digital nomads, and with that in mind, the first step is to realize it must be possible to have a balance.

The Nomad Life and Work

Firstly, let’s discuss how to balance your lifestyle with your work life. You have to balance your traveling with deadlines and a bit of financial stability. As a digital nomad, you need to follow;

Disciple and Boundaries; your two main options are working as a freelancer or a remote worker, and as such, there is the potential for your employers and/or clients to forget you have a life. It’s on you to set periods you can respond and boundaries you do not cross. They won’t look out for you, so you have to. You need the discipline to make a daily schedule and stick to it.

Track your Time Zones; You have the potential to have crazy time differences with your clients; if your nights are their days and vice versa, you have to make adjustments to your lifestyle and find the right balance.

Get the Right Internet Connection; employers’ biggest fear with remote workers is availability; you can not afford to have long downtimes. On this aspect, if you’re a digital nomad in the United States, we recommend Nomad Internet. Nomad Internet is designed for Travellers and Rural Residents and provides up to Unlimited High-Speed Internet.

The Nomad Life and Family

This is even harder to balance, with constant traveling or living in remote locations far from home, you have two choices, carry your family along everywhere you go or be a lone traveler. Both options have their benefits and drawbacks. Traveling as a family is only recommended when your partner is also a freelancer and your kid(s) are still little.

But if you opt to be a lone traveler. The family/travel balance is achieved through;

Visits; Making digital nomads prefer using RV for long-term travels because it has more space than regular vans. This allows digital nomads to take their family along with them or invite them for a visit.

Online chats and video calls; This brings us back to having the right internet. With high-speed, reliable internet, digital nomads maintain constant communication with their families. Nomad internet offers two device options; the Travel WiFi Router, for when you are on the road, and the WiFi router, which your family can use at home.

Balancing work with family and travel is not easy; it requires discipline, patience, and dedication. Maintaining the right balance between work, family and travel can positively impact health, productivity, and quality of life.