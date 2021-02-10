Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Work First, Celebrate Later

Taking pride and joy in one’s own work and accomplishments is incredibly important. This practice not only cultivates a more accurate (and positive) self-image, but it also increases your self-esteem. We’ve all got things we’ve succeeded and done well in, after all. The common sense question is “What’s the harm in appreciating this?” But, as with any good thing, too much of it can be deadly! If we celebrate our achievements, awards, and other successes too much, two major consequences will arise.

Firstly, you are having so much fun celebrating that you will actively begin to resent the hard work that got you to where you are. After reveling in your accomplishments, you will begin to forget about what got you there in the first place. Worse, you may start wishing you didn’t have to work for everything anymore, or you might think that no more work is needed to maintain your current level of success. Beware of this train of thought!

Secondly, you will begin to lose focus on your ‘Why’ on what’s really important. What did you start working for? Why did you begin working? Was it for all this glory, or was it for happiness? What did you want in life? What do you still want in life? Not only will these questions begin to evade you, but so will the answers to them, which will only lead to a rudderless life of dissatisfaction and resentment.

The common sense approach to dealing with the problem is this: Always keep in mind what work still must be done, along with what you’ve already done. Thinking only about one or the other isn’t very healthy at all, and like in all other areas in life, moderation is key.

Keep plugging away, focusing exclusively on your Why! Stay successful, and stay sensible!

    Janya Bhaskar, Thrive on Campus Student Contributor

    Janya Bhaskar is a Thrive on Campus Student Contributor. She recently published her debut novel,  The Fall Of A God: Descend Into Chaos, that explores a dystopian world and mental breakdowns. She is a junior at Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, California. She enjoys reading about advances in biological research and space, and in her free time enjoys reading, writing and dreaming of her next Scuba adventure.
