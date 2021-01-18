Women Inspiring Women: Meet Domestic Abuse Survivor and Expert Ramelle Carter

Domestic Violence Survivor and Expert. Ramelle Carter’s ex-husband had a crack cocaine addiction. She started her Blog to deal with and overcome her pain from Domestic Violence; this Blog reflects all the misadventures of her life to serve as a guide to show others; they, too, can survive any bad situation in life. Here’s the story behind her journey.

What inspired you to be an entrepreneur?

After attending BlogHer in August 2016, I started We are Survivors. I was fortunate to get gigs immediately, and since my being from Los Angeles got a red-carpet appearance for brands like AirBud Entertainment, many other events followed. From that point on, I got paying gigs as an Influencer with Hypertly.

As a Micro-Influencer, I gained confidence with brands. I currently work with Stack Influence, where I promote their vitamin brand on Instagram @RealRamelle. On a personal note, vitamins are an essential part of my life, especially since 2015, when I learned I had a thyroid nodule. In that same year, I sought treatment from an ENT specialist at Glendale Memorial Hospital. By God’s grace, I did not have Thyroid Cancer, but a gluten allergy has garnered me to eat a gluten-free diet where vitamins are now essential to my life, and it has been an eye-opening experience for me. This diagnosis sparked my interest in becoming an Entrepreneur with an urgency to grow my business into a viable entity.

My lack right now is funding. I started doing Stand-Up comedy open mics and opened an Only Fans page where people can see my Comedy Skits for a small fee. My Entrepreneurial goals are more funding causes for this new year and paid writing gigs on other platforms.

How are you making a positive difference in the world?

My job as a Blogger gives me a visible online presence as a platform for encouraging women, men, and children to speak out against abusive situations that have occurred in any area of their life. An important aspect is my Social Media pages.

My handle is @RealRamelle or Ramelle Carter Blog on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Vimeo, OnlyFans, and YouTube. My message remains to overcome Domestic Abuse and asking others to tell their Survival Story. My purpose drives the obligation to share a survival story, which can be an overwhelming initiation because it is hard for some of us to relive a challenging situation in our lives. My mission is to help any organization, platform, or business that will allow me to show the growth I overcame and share this information with the world. Now that we are into this new year 2021, I plan to visit local Domestic Violence centers and help anyone willing to listen.

What has been the most significant positive impact you have seen your clients or customers face from working directly with you?

My company base with my Blog has been to allow women to speak up on camera about abuse. I created the Ramelle Carter Blog Live idea in 2019 before the pandemic as a TV Show that would put a Blog format/premise on television. The premise of Ramelle Carter Blog Live’s vision is as a YouTube type talk show that I would shoot on a green screen and talk about my everyday life experiences much like a monologue.

I would interview women, men, even children about their survival stories. I named the interview portion/or segment of the show “Women Inside.” I developed the idea as a 30-minute Talk Show where I would also have a Social Media “Post of the week.” I also planned to use Facebook, Skype, or Zoom to interview guests virtually because my Blog is an internet platform. I was going to use virtual interviewing to my advantage.

In November 2019, I found out about Pasadena Media, a local public access network in Pasadena, California, I took my idea to them, and the Program Director gave me guidelines. One obstacle was a “No” to my Social Media “Post of the Week” idea due to creative licensing, and they were just a small network that could not back me up on possible legal actions against me. Not only was I prepared to shoot Ramelle Carter Blog Live as a full-scale talk show, then came March 2020; the Coronavirus pandemic shut down my whole idea. Not only is everyone now on the internet, but all of us can also directly pitch a virtual type of Talk Show; I mean, the whole world could pitch a virtual idea and maybe get the greenlight. After all of this, I taped 10 Episodes currently streaming now on the Pasadena Media Arroyo platform.

My clients/customers all know me as an On-Air Personality. With my Producing, Writing, and Creating Ramelle Carter Blog Live, they recognize my attitude as an ideal performer who has their guest’s best interest at heart. They can feel free and accomplished by sharing hope and giving others the strength to open up about horrible events in their life.

In one of Ramelle Carter Blog Live shows, I interviewed a lady. I will only call her Ms. Wilson, and she was an ex-Prostitute who survived Sex Trafficking. She said that being on my live talk-show, Ramelle Carter Blog Live helped her get the strength to start a group for women to share abusive experiences and that for me felt like a win on my show. All my shows are active and posted on my Vimeo and YouTube channels.

What does being a purpose-driven business mean to you?

A purpose-driven business has goals to maintain a productive atmosphere free of toxic energy. The energy of enjoyment and prospering is the key to survival. The method I use is the three “S’s” survive, strive, stay alive. I welcome people of all areas of life, racial backgrounds, sexual orientation to evolve and tell their survival story because we all have a “survival story,” and it only takes (1) to talk about it.

What are your top 5 tips for women who find themselves in an abusive relationship? 1) Get help or tell someone, no matter what they may think of you

2) Contact a local organization

3) Leave because when you fear that person because fear is your worst enemy, time is of the essence

4) Build relationships with people who want to see you win

5) Take action and stand up against a bully, protect yourself and those you love