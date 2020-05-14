Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Women: Celebrate National Women’s Health Week With These Five Health Habits

Nearly 80% of women put their own health needs last, especially behind those of their family members. It’s time we change that.

By

During the week of May 10-16, we celebrate National Women’s Health Week. Health and wellness have come to the forefront for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this month, we urge women to take their health into their own hands. Here are five health habits that can improve a woman’s health. 

Maintain regular check-ups. Make an appointment with your local nurse practitioner for an annual checkup. As people follow social distancing guidelines, telehealth has become a more prevalent way to see a health care provider. Call your provider and ask if they offer telehealth services.

Increase physical activity. It’s important to prioritize exercise and take movement breaks throughout the day. If you are staying home, try to follow workout routines online, take a walk around your neighborhood wearing a face covering as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or engage in other activities such as bike riding or running. Exercise can also help you sleep better at night. 

Eat a healthy diet. Nutrient-rich foods reduce the risk of disease and increase energy. Keeping a balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, dairy, protein and whole grains can help you maintain your health. Women who are pregnant or considering pregnancy should also add folic acid to their diet. 

Ensure you sleep enough. Adults should get at least seven or more hours of sleep each night. In times of stress, it’s important to sleep enough, as it helps your body recover and stay healthy. Having trouble sleeping? Try to go to bed at the same time each night, decrease the use of electronics before bedtime and avoid large meals before you go to bed. 

Following general safety rules. During the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing requirements and other safety precautions have been put in place. Maintaining six feet of distance from others in public places, wearing face coverings and washing your hands regularly can help you avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19. 

The coronavirus pandemic is a challenging time for everyone; however, women continually prioritize the needs of others, and not just during a health crisis. National Women’s Health Week is a reminder that women need to pay attention to their health, too — just as much as they do the rest of their family’s health. By following these simple tips, you can help keep your health on track.

    Sophia L. Thomas

    Sophia L. Thomas, AANP President, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP at The American Association of Nurse Practitioners

    Over her 23-year nurse practitioner career, Sophia L. Thomas DNP, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, has been active within several professional organizations, including AANP, FAANP and the Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners (LANP). Dr. Thomas has been chosen by her fellow nurse practitioners as the President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioner for the 2019-2021 term. She has served in several elected and appointed leadership positions, including as the President of LANP and as the AANP Region 6 Director. She has been appointed to numerous committees within each of these organizations. She was inducted as a Fellow of the AANP in 2012 and of the National Academy of Practice in Nursing in 2013.

    Dr. Thomas advocates for NP scope of practice legislation and for improving patient access to quality, affordable health care. She has been a health policy voice for the NP profession on both the state and national levels. In addition to her advocacy, she impacts NP education as clinical faculty for Georgetown University’s FNP program as well as through publications and presentations on multiple clinical topics. Dr. Thomas is a legal Expert Witness, testifying regarding nurse practitioner scope of practice issues. Her multimedia reach includes print, radio and television, and she has been an AANP spokesperson, including being featured in Money Magazine and on NBC News with Brian Williams. The interview aired on 110 NBC stations to an audience of 4.9-million.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner
    Marc Zaransky
    Community//

    A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

    by Joey Claudio

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.