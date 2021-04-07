Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Women Building Boards of Directors from the Ground Up

As BoardBookit rebrands to Govenda, and expands the company vision and platform, angel investor and author, Kelley Skoloda, interviews Govenda’s co-founder and CEO Marion Lewis. With so much talk about women on boards, Govenda’s two, powerhouse, female founders are building boards from the ground up.

BoardBookit, a leader in board portal software, just announced it has rebranded to Govenda. The new name and brand reflect the company’s expanding vision and growing suite of corporate governance products. The product evolution, from a board portal to a board relationship and compliance management platform, is the driving force behind the rebranding. The company’s new name, logo, and suite of products address the rapidly changing needs of the corporate governance market.

KS: The topics of boards of directors and corporate governance are in the news more than ever. Tell us more about your company’s rebranding and expanding.

ML: We are evolving from board portal software to board relationship and compliance management solutions. Good governance has never been more important and the time is right to elevate our brand positioning and update the company name to reflect our game-changing focus on optimizing board performance. Our new identity demonstrates our commitment to and growing ambitions in the market. Govenda’s expanded platform will enable boards of all sizes and scopes to lead companies through business and societal changes, including environmental and social (ESG) and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) imperatives. New data collection and report generation capabilities enable enhanced levels of communication and organizational compliance, in particular with respect to ESG and DE&I.

KS: Ranked 1,311 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies, the former BoardBookit has emerged as a market leader for board portal software. Tell us more about the company and its founders.

ML: Founded by two women entrepreneurs, myself, Marion Lewis, CEO, and Jeanette Thomas, CTO, the company has experienced 340% growth over the past three years, with a robust and growing base of customers in healthcare/pharma, financial services, manufacturing, and higher education.

KS: There is meaningful, new product news, in conjunction with this rebranding announcement. Can you tell us more about your three, timely solutions?

ML: Govenda enables data collection and a report-generating platform for corporate governance offices on environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics and can be integrated with the existing board portal or used as a stand-alone solution. Expanded board relationship management features to ensure transparent, ongoing, and seamless communication between executives and the board directors. Repackaged board management offerings to better meet the needs of all customer segments.

KS: Funding is key to expansion and Govenda’s growth has been fueled by a recent investment. Tell us about it.

ML: The company’s tremendous success led to a meaningful minority investment from Growth Street Partners in late 2020. Growth Street Partners focuses on SaaS businesses and we were thrilled to have them invest invest to support the company in its next phase of growth. They are a great partner.   

    Kelley Skoloda, CEO & Founder at KS Consulting & Capital

    Kelley Skoloda, M.B.A., is the Founder and CEO of KS Consulting & Capital LLC. Her consultancy combines the best of big agency brand marketing with the smarts and agility of the many start-ups she has encountered through her angel investing work. Kelley is a recognized authority on brand marketing with a special expertise in marketing to women. Kelley is also a co-chair of the investment committee for the Next Act Fund, an angel fund that invests in early-stage, women-led companies.

    As a trend-spotter and early adopter, Kelley is an influential voice on marketing-to-women from the page to the stage. Her business book, Too Busy to Shop: Marketing to Multi-Minding Women, was named a "must read" by Publishers Weekly and is carried on Amazon. Kelley has spoken at global venues, including the Consumer Electronics Show, M2W, Marketing to Gen Z, Swipe Right and the PRSA International Conference. Recently, she and her son, Jake, a 19-year old student and president of the Millennial Ad Network, have been speaking at events on the topic of generational entrepreneurism.

    Kelley has been named one of the “most influential women in business” by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and has been voted into the PRSA-Pittsburgh Hall of Fame. She serves on the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation and Excela Health boards of trustees and has served on the BlogHer/SheKnows advisory board, the Seton Hill University Board of Trustees and as a member of The TODAY Show Parenting Network. Skoloda has been quoted and her work has been featured in HuffPo, Time.com, TODAY.com, Fortune.com, Forbes, Adweek, BRANDWEEK, C-SPAN and many other media outlets.

