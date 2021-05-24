Without Education, This World Can’t Become A Better Place – Dr Vinay Agrawal

In today’s era, education plays a very important role in everyone’s life. The one who is educated always faces and reacts towards the situation very smartly. It gives us a vision to think innovative and helps our mind to grow. Education changes our way of talking too.

Even the people of our society also like to interact with the one who has enough knowledge and a good way of talking. Today, we are going to introduce you to an educationist with strong leadership qualities better known as Dr. Vinay Agrawal. For his contribution in the field of education, he has been awarded with many prestigious awards such as Shiksha Bharti Puraskar in the year 2010, Bharat Vikas Ratna in the year in the year 2012 and many more. Indian education system really needs these kinds of leaders so that the level of education and the way of teaching can be improved.

The first thing that strikes in our minds when we think about education is gaining knowledge. Education is a tool which provides people with knowledge, skill, technique, information, enables them to know their rights and duties toward their family, society as well as the nation. It expands vision and outlook to see the world. It develops the capabilities to fight against injustice, violence, corruption and many other bad elements in the society says Dr Vinay.

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world

He says, most of us have grown up being taught the importance of education. But why is education important? Through your frustrating school years, you may have thought that it was a waste of time, or was just something that you needed to do in order to get a job. Truth be told, however, education goes so much beyond just getting a job and making your parents happy. In fact, it’s one of the most powerful tools out there.

If we want to see the world as a just and fair place where everyone is given equal opportunities, education is what we require. Education is a must if we want to do away with the existing differences between different social classes and genders. It opens a whole world of opportunities for the poor so that they may have an equal shot at well paying jobs. Education also plays a major role in women empowerment

The first thing that strikes me about education is knowledge gain. Education gives us a knowledge of the world around us and changes it into something better. It develops in us a perspective of looking at life. It helps us build opinions and have points of view on things in life. People debate over the subject of whether education is the only thing that gives knowledge. Some say education is the process of gaining information about the surrounding world while knowledge is something very different. They are right. But then again, information cannot be converted into knowledge without education. Education makes us capable of interpreting things, among other things. It is not just about lessons in textbooks. It is about the lessons of life said Vinay.

Without educated people, this world can’t become a better place. That is why proper education is needed to turn this world into a better place. Hence, we can conclude that for the evolution of a country, there is a need for education he concluded.