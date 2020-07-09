Winners Never Quit, Quitters Never Win- Ahmed Khalfan Yasin

Life is always challenging, with lots of difficulties. We all have many such instances when we have faced tough challenges. Some quit in between, but some fight till the end and become winners. A winner is someone who is determined to reach his goals, no matter how arduous the journey may be. A winner is ready to face challenges and obstacles that may come in between him and his goals. On the other hand, a quitter gets perturbed by challenges, and in the midst, gives up. Because he is not determined to face the difficulties, he never reaches his goal and is declared a quitter. How can a sprinter win a race if he quits halfway through a race?

Life is like a long running race. One needs to continue sprinting until he reaches the finishing line. Else, he will not be considered a winner. Every mountaineer’s dream is to climb the Mount Everest. But are all mountaineers successful in their mission? No. That’s because climbing the highest mountain in the world requires determination and perseverance. It is important for mountaineers to build their stamina and try scaling hills and smaller mountains before attempting to climb the highest mountain in the world. If you quit you will never get what you want, but if you keep trying you will find a way to get what you want. Most of us are not born with talent and skills. We develop them over time.

Some people will say it’s the journey that matters, not the destination. Some people will say that if you do keep at it long enough, results will happen. Maybe not the ones you set out for. But results nonetheless. To succeed, one must learn to embrace failure, and not be scared by it. Failure holds valuable lessons for us – if only we are willing to learn. Very often, we do all the hard work and when we don’t see the desired results, we turn around and walk away – even though we may have been just one step away from success. The problem is, we seldom realize we are just one step away from achieving our goals. In the highway of life, there are no milestones telling us that success is one kilometer ahead. Many of life’s best success stories are about individuals who never quit—especially when their peers gave up.

Ahmed Khalfan Yasin says a winner never settles for anything less than the best. So, he never accepts defeat and works hard to be the best. A winner is dedicated to his task and is passionate about doing the job right. As the saying goes, “when the going gets tough, the tough get going”, similarly, winners are strong enough to face any difficulty and challenge in life. Quitting or not quitting is a choice and a reflection on the character of the individual. Rarely does it have to do with education, intelligence, or opportunity, but rather your level of persistence, tenacity, determination, and commitment to a vision or goal.

Now even if you have quit on something or someone and feel guilty about it, you can always change your mind and get back on the track of success. To give up midway is easy but to continue despite challenges is difficult. That is why only winners are remembered for a long time. They are our role models, who teach us that it pays to never quit. Success only knocks on the doors of winners because they are determined in life says Ahmed.

The Key to Winning is to NEVER GIVE UP, and to try to fuel your chances by taking the opportunities that would get you closer to realizing your dreams.