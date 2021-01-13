Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Win Together

1 + 1 can equal 3 when you have the right people in your life

Photo by Shane Rounce on Unsplash
The people around you matter. They will ultimately determine how much you’ll grow and how successful and happy you’ll allow yourself to become. Community is everything. Ask the people around you everyday these questions 30 days in a row:

  • How can I help you today?
  • How can I make your life easier?
  • Is there anything I can do to take burden off of your shoulders?

You’ll learn several things…

  1. The right people will not allow you to assume and carry their burden just because you asked. They respect you too much.
  2. The right people will allow you to help them in a way that does you no harm. They recognize that relationships are for mutual benefit, and they want your life to be joyful, too.
  3. The people who REALLY love you will start asking these questions back. They have your best interest in mind, too.
  4. Try it and see. Do this with family, friends, and even strangers.

Then execute the most important step:

Reassess your network and grow healthier relationships with those who are in it for mutual gain, not just themselves. Blood doesn’t matter. Obligation is not honorable. Self-centeredness is self-centeredness regardless of the fluid flowing in your veins. If 1+1 doesn’t equal 3, reconsider your time, energy, or financial investment in them. Life is growth, not self-sacrifice. It’s ok to win together, always. 

A Simple Exercise for Creating Success

Grab a pen and paper and create two lists. 

List one: write down the people in your life you who deeply believe in you and encourage you toward your dreams. Then, reflect on why there aren’t more.

List two: write down the names of the people who provide resistance and fuel doubt in your life and business. Then reflect on why anyone is on this list. Why have any on that list?

Obligation, a shared history, and blood are not solid answers. Increase your champions and eliminate your resistance, and watch an entirely new life emerge.

The Elite Mastermind is Waiting for You

I have built the Elite Mastermind group of successful business owners who want to achieve more success and happiness in their lives. They are looking for time freedom, financial freedom, and freedom to be themselves, and they are finding it with the help of others in this group of their peers.

It’s time to find your tribe of leaders. Are you the right fit for the Elite Mastermind? I invite you to apply and see. Our tribe of leaders meet weekly to learn together, and are committed to supporting each other and holding each other accountable for significance and leadership. If this is a fit, I commit to you that it will be the best move you’ve ever made.

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    Through private coaching, mastermind groups, and training, Mike helps business owners achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

     

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

    Share your comments below.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

