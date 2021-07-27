William D King Gives an Insight into Covid-Led Mental Health Crisis in Kids

Mental distress in American adults increased by 33% due to covid. Cases of depression and anxiety jumped by double or more than double compared to the pre-pandemic years. It isn’t just about adults, though. Even children, including teens, had been at the receiving end of the viral disease directly or indirectly. They suffered anxiety and depression, too, as they had to stay away from their friends, schools, singing and piano lessons, and more. The rising number of mental health conditions has led to a gap in demand and supply. If your kid’s mental wellness is at stake, you can identify with this scenario and wonder what to do. Here is some information on this to help you choose better for your child’s wellbeing.

William D King on how to improve your kid’s mental health affected by the pandemic-

Emergency rooms

One of the American health agency reports suggests about 51% surge in emergency room visits by teen girls after suicide attempts compared to 2019. Admission to emergency rooms among psychiatric patients in one of the leading US cities soared to 200% to 400% every month during the pandemic. It may make you feel that your teen also needs emergency room boarding, while the truth is these places are not for such type of care. You can seek their help for physical injuries or conditions. However, when it comes to the brain or mental health, you need to think of more options as spending time in ER can lead to another crisis for your kid.

These rooms can have cameras to track their movement and assist them. But more extended stays in those units can threaten their emotional well-being. Feelings of helplessness, isolation, and listlessness can hit them, says William D King. So, what is the option, then?

Community-based residential treatment

Due to the pandemic, getting a bed in these facilities can be difficult. Usually, community-based residential units offer group therapy, pet therapy, yoga, and time for school work. You don’t get these things in in-patient care. But you can expect your child to get proper attention and therapy at these places. The unique feature of these places tends to be the carefully crafted environment that ensures the effectiveness of hospital treatment amidst a homely ambiance. Continuous therapies, in-person consultation, and other measures help teens feel safer and at peace.

Mental health in kids is a growing concern. Health experts feel that rapid growth in this condition is an outcome of the pandemic. Earlier, people showed hesitation in discussing depression, anxiety, distress, and others. However, covid-induced situations have somewhere helped people open up on this issue. They don’t look at it as taboo. Instead, there is rising collective consciousness around it. Hence, you don’t need to worry about attracting negative attention. If you think your kid is suffering, you have to find proper treatment and care. The early, the best.

When you talk about treatment, the choice of facilities can be one of the critical considerations based on their overall condition. So, as pointed out earlier, sending your child to a facility where they can feel at home and interact with others can make a better choice.