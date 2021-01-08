Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Wife of actor Nestor Carbonell of LOST on how she friended failure on the island and found her way home

Former working actress Shannon Kenny Carbonell—wife of actor Nestor Carbonell of LOST—tells of attempting to reconcile her growing feelings of failure and sudden loss of identity.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
The following is an excerpt from All Is Not LOST: How I Friended Failure on the Island and Found a Way Home by Shannon Kenny Carbonell. Available everywhere books are sold March 2021.

January 2010

“I can’t do the red carpet with you,” I whispered to Nestor once we settled into the town car. “I’m just…ugh. I feel fat and ugly. I don’t want to be photographed.”

“You look beautiful,” he said, a little too loudly.

“Shhh. Please,” I begged. I didn’t want the driver to hear us. And then the tears came.

I tilted my head back and breathed deeply, hoping to stem the tide. My fake lashes had taken so damn long to apply. I couldn’t risk ruining them.

Nestor did as I asked: He let it go.

I kept my head back, just in case. “I’m sorry,” I whispered.

He shrugged. “It’s not a big deal. I don’t care about any of this stuff.”

It was true. He didn’t care about attention from the press or the public’s perception of him. Walking the red carpet for the premiere episode of the final season of LOST was merely a part of his job. But I also knew he’d be happier with me by his side while he courted his fans and the media. The problem was, I did care about all that stuff.

All my life I’d wanted to be a Famous Actress. Not just an actress. I’d always been desperate to be seen, to be known. Yet now I didn’t want anyone to recognize me, to survey what I’d become: an actress who had given up on her career and on maintaining her size 6 body.

But how can an invisible person be famous? Fame only exists quantitatively—there is the star, and there are the star’s many fans. That’s all there is to it. And no matter how shallow the equation of fame proved to be, I’d programmed myself to want it. So now I had a big problem: If I was noticed—noticed by large numbers of people—I existed. If I was not . . .

Hiding wasn’t simply hiding. Hiding was wiping out the equation. Hiding was erasing myself.

I apologized to Nestor again. He told me not to sweat it—again.

Once we stepped out of the car, the crowd of onlookers began calling out his name, each voice begging him to come and talk. Photographers surrounded him. The cacophony of calls, camera clicks, and the baseline buzz of chatter jolted me out of my ruminative stupor. I watched Nestor pleasing both fans and the media as he moved down the red carpet. Then I lost sight of him in the press of the crowd and the bleached fog of sea spray, sand dust, and camera flashes. He entered the land of flawless men and women spun into gods and goddesses. And I was stranded, left behind, a mortal who was forever barred from the kingdom.

I snuck away to a little tented area to wait with the other partners who didn’t want to walk the red carpet. We made small talk for a while, until suddenly the crowd gave a huge roar. I looked out from under the tent.

A Famous Actress had arrived.

Evangeline Lilly—Evie, as the cast called her—played Kate, the female lead. I thought she was excellent in her role, but I had no idea who she really was as a person. Nestor rarely worked on set with her, and she mistakenly called him Chester. He didn’t have the heart to correct her the first time, so he’d let it go until it had reached the point of no return.

She looked just like I’d always wanted to look—petite and soft. Her skin was flushed and glistening as she beamed at the people and the press. She smiled with her eyes—they crinkled and danced about as she moved through the crowd. When she lifted her slender, perfectly sculpted arm and waved, I could feel the sweat dripping down my own inner arm flab and my back-fat-minimizing bra. She had an outside I’d be glad to share with the world.

She had what I wanted.

When the fans looked at her, they probably felt they knew her. What they saw was a happy, sweet, effortless beauty who’d been blessed with talent and deserved great fortune. She was entrancing. I couldn’t take my eyes off her. I sighed deeply, seeing her just as the crowd did.

I wanted to be her.

I wanted all that adoration and unconditional love heaped upon me by strangers.

I knew I had big love, true love, real love, right in front of me, three times over: one husband and two little boys. But the number felt too small. I craved quantity, not quality. Three was not thousands. Three was not millions.

The reality is, no young woman goes to Hollywood with the dream of becoming a wife and a mom. I had failed.

And so I wanted to be erased.

    Shannon Kenny Carbonell

    Shannon Kenny Carbonell grew up in Sydney, Australia, and moved to the US at age 18 to study acting. After earning a BFA in Theater from The California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), she worked in regional theater, where she had the privilege of playing some classic roles like Nina in The Seagull, Julie in Miss Julie, and Helena in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

    She then transitioned into television guest star roles, one of her favorites being Katrina Banks on HBO’s Dream On— a parody of Courtney Love—where she got to shoot heroin between her toes, sing in a music video with Brian Benben, and (being the excitable girl she was) experience the thrill of meeting Warren Zevon. Her other favorite guest star role was playing Allison, George’s girlfriend, on NBC’s Seinfeld; it was her favorite because, well . . . it was Seinfeld.

    Shannon was cast in series regular roles on TV shows and, if she fails to rank the show, Muscle, as her best experience, she’d risk offending her wonderful husband Nestor; it was on this show that the two of them defied producers’ orders not to date other cast members. Shannon also played leads in TV movies and mini-series, working opposite acting legends like James Garner and Sam Shepard.

    Additionally, she voiced scores of cartoon characters. One of Shannon’s most memorable offers came by way of the animated series, The Wild Thornberrys, where she was cast specifically because of her Australian accent. Upon arriving at the sound stage, Shannon discovered that her role would simply involve her barking like a dog—albeit an Australian dingo.

    Shannon lives in Los Angeles with her husband Nestor, their two sons Rafa and Marco, and their dog Donna Borrelli Carbonell.

    All in Not LOST is her first book.

