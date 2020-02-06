Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Your Obsessive Coffee Habit at Work May Be Leading to Your Midday Headache

Caffeine can be both a treatment and a trigger for migraines. It’s always good to know both the benefits and downsides of it to enjoy your next cup of caffeine at work.

By

The link between caffeine and migraines

  • The exact connection between caffeine consumption and migraine headaches remains uncertain. 
  • Caffeine includes vasoconstrictive properties which can restrict blood flow and decrease the pain caused by migraines. 
  • It can also cause migraines if you become dependent on it. Caffeine use disorder was recently identified.

How much caffeine is too much? 

  • Caffeine taken 3 or more days per week, for whatever reason, may lead to dependency and increased migraine frequency.
  • You shouldn’t have more than 400 milligrams of caffeine daily, regardless of how you’re consuming it. 

Other healthy ways to consume caffeine 

  • Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can lead to anxiety, heartburn, indigestion and intense mood changes. Mixing collagen peptide powder into your coffee can be a good option to help with gastrointestinal distress.
  • Caffeine suppresses adenosine — a chemical that causes you to be sleepy. According to a study, having caffeine 6 hours before bed can decrease the amount of sleep you get by one hour. Try setting a rule not to take caffeine after 2 PM or 3 PM.

When it comes to caffeine consumption for people who experience migraines, it is always good to pay attention to the amount that you are consuming. However, if you are highly sensitive to caffeine, though soda and tea have less caffeine you should avoid them as well.

    Johnathan Martinez, Health Enthusiast

    John is a health enthusiast at heart. He's the kind of person who drinks kale smoothies and has a special cabinet just for his supplements.

