Why You Should Show Gratitude This Thanksgiving

Last year I decided to say Thank You to everyone who had impacted my life: my mom, family, close friends, and co-workers who had given a great contribution to the team and helped me to develop as a professional.



My goal was to enhance my gratitude routine, which has already brought so many benefits to my life, such as building resilience, strengthening positivity, and increasing happiness.



The results were beyond my expectation! Most people were really touched with my unexpected Thank You note. Their joy made me even happier than writing the notes.



This year, I plan to continue my new tradition and send virtual Thank You notes to even more people. I keep the email short, focusing on one story, so it doesn’t take me much time to write the note, nor to the receiver to read it. Let’s face it, with the work from home email overload, less is more!

I invite you to join me on this new tradition. Here is why:

1 – People deserve recognition if they went that extra mile to help you during a work project, to provide advice on an important decision or to just listen when you needed to vent out about concerns or frustrations. We usually don’t thank those around us, even the closest ones. We are better at sharing positive things about someone special on social media (like pictures and long messages on birthdays or nice work recommendations), which also massages our ego. This year, more than ever, we should focus on strengthening connections.



2 – You’ll feel great about it: giving to others makes you happier and this is proven by various research. You can give money, your time, advice, attention, recognition, a good thought, or, as Deepak Chopra mentions on his book The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, a compliment or a flower. Every time I give thanks to someone, I feel probably as good as the person receiving the compliment even if they don’t reply to the note.



3 – New traditions bring positive impact to life: What was the last time you changed your routine? I adapted to working out at home and included outdoor activities. As in all changes, in the beginning I had to push myself, then I got used to it and now I am enjoying my Peloton bike and all the classes so much that I wouldn’t go back to my previous routine.

2020 has imposed many changes, I hope you will choose to add a positive tradition to your Thanksgiving this year and create a positive gratitude cycle.

Consider including essential workers, doctors, firefighters and other people that may not be in your close circle, but who have contributed to a better 2020, to your Thank You list, as they deserve extra love.

Originally published on Ideas for Divas