Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why You Should Show Gratitude This Thanksgiving

3 Reason Why You Should Say Thank You

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by Priscilla on Unsplash

Last year I decided to say Thank You to everyone who had impacted my life: my mom, family, close friends, and co-workers who had given a great contribution to the team and helped me to develop as a professional.


My goal was to enhance my gratitude routine, which has already brought so many benefits to my life, such as building resilience, strengthening positivity, and increasing happiness.

The results were beyond my expectation! Most people were really touched with my unexpected Thank You note. Their joy made me even happier than writing the notes.


This year, I plan to continue my new tradition and send virtual Thank You notes to even more people. I keep the email short, focusing on one story, so it doesn’t take me much time to write the note, nor to the receiver to read it. Let’s face it, with the work from home email overload, less is more!

I invite you to join me on this new tradition. Here is why:

1 – People deserve recognition if they went that extra mile to help you during a work project, to provide advice on an important decision or to just listen when you needed to vent out about concerns or frustrations. We usually don’t thank those around us, even the closest ones. We are better at sharing positive things about someone special on social media (like pictures and long messages on birthdays or nice work recommendations), which also massages our ego. This year, more than ever, we should focus on strengthening connections.


2 – You’ll feel great about it: giving to others makes you happier and this is proven by various research. You can give money, your time, advice, attention, recognition, a good thought, or, as Deepak Chopra mentions on his book The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, a compliment or a flower. Every time I give thanks to someone, I feel probably as good as the person receiving the compliment even if they don’t reply to the note.


3 – New traditions bring positive impact to life: What was the last time you changed your routine? I adapted to working out at home and included outdoor activities. As in all changes, in the beginning I had to push myself, then I got used to it and now I am enjoying my Peloton bike and all the classes so much that I wouldn’t go back to my previous routine.

2020 has imposed many changes, I hope you will choose to add a positive tradition to your Thanksgiving this year and create a positive gratitude cycle.

Consider including essential workers, doctors, firefighters and other people that may not be in your close circle, but who have contributed to a better 2020, to your Thank You list, as they deserve extra love.

Originally published on Ideas for Divas

    Renata Gomide, Management Consultant & Content Creator at Ideas for Divas

    Renata is a Strategy & Operations consultant at a global consulting firm, working with tech companies in the Bay Area on innovative solutions.  Throughout her career, from Brazil, her home country, to California, she has been working with global teams on high demand projects. Getting close to a burnout, she has prioritized balance and fulfillment in life. She shares her strategies to balance career, wellness, relationships on her blog, Ideas for Divas, to help others finding their own path for happiness.

    She holds and MBA from the Ross School of Business - University of Michigan and a BS in Computer Sciences from the Universidade Federal de Vicosa - Brazil.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why I Practice Excessive Gratitude

    by Adam Guild
    My Personal Gratitude Journey: How Being Grateful Transformed My Life
    Community//

    My Personal Gratitude Journey: How Being Grateful Transformed My Life

    by Goodmen Project
    Purpose//

    I Wrote 70 Gratitude Emails. I Was Amazed by the Response

    by Joshua Spodek

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.