Why You Should Launch Your Own Online Course In 2020

How to take advantage of the opportunities in the rapidly growing online education industry.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
The last 6 months have been hard, really hard. The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, and life itself has seemingly been flipped on its head.

Something that has particularly been hard-hit is the education system. With high schools and colleges moving online, many educators and programs have struggled to deliver a quality learning experience for their students via Zoom and synchronous learning. The pandemic exposed the traditional education system, but above all, it showed how strong of a demand there is for interactive online course programs.

The online learning industry is already a multi-billion dollar industry, but it is projected to grow to over $300 billion by 2025. With the traditional education system failing to innovate and adapt while online courses serve as an incredible bargain compared to college tuition, online course programs could very well be the future of education.

You may be asking, “This is great and all, but why do I need an online course? And HOW in the world do I do it?”

Both valid points. First, if you have years of experience in a field, a course is a tremendous way to bring your business online. You’ll be able to convert all of your knowledge into a comprehensive course program, and then can begin selling that knowledge via a high ticket offer to bring tangible results to your students.

Regardless of your area of expertise, there are people out there who would pay for your knowledge, and would pay handsomely. High ticket courses range anywhere from $3,000 to 5 and 6 figure price tags, and there are an abundance of instructors who make 5 and 6 figures a month just from their online course programs.

Many people struggle with the idea of charging thousands for their course, but the end result you’re able to deliver your students will be worth far more. For example, if you have a $5,000 course that helps salespeople double their close rate, the commission they’ll begin making will be worth far more than the price tag of a $5,000 course.

Better yet, how fulfilling would it be to take part in transforming the education system as we know it?

Now that you understand why you need to bring your knowledge online, you’ll need to know how. The idea of undertaking a project to convert your knowledge into an 8 week or 10 week course program can seem really overwhelming, and rightfully so.

It certainly was for us, but with months of work and experimentation, we’ve developed an easy to follow system that anyone can use to get their own program launched. With THIS FREE TRAINING, you’ll get a great idea of how you can create an online course program of your own while bringing massive value to your students.

If you’re interested in learning more, be sure to stay up to date with our social media channels and read our frequently posted blogs filled with free content and resources.

Free Training: https://www.launchyourknowledge.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/knowledgexus/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/knowledgexusa/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/knowledgexus/

Andre Haykal Jr, CEO @ KnowledgeX

Hey everyone! My name is Andre Haykal Jr, and I am a 20-year-old student entrepreneur. I am currently in my senior year of college, pursuing a degree in Business Administration & Marketing from Binghamton University’s School of Management.

 

In September 2020, I co-founded a venture called KnowledgeX with my closest cousin and my best friend from college. Our mission is to move education forward. As the company's CEO, it is my duty to stay innovative and forward thinking as we work towards our mission on a daily basis.

 

I am very proactive and passionate about opportunities OUTSIDE of the classroom. I co-host a top 100 business podcast called Real Talk University, where my co-host and I strive to educate our college-based audience about such opportunities.

 

I am truly fascinated by all of the opportunities that are out there for college students like myself, and I have pushed myself to take on challenges that are outside of my comfort zone, such as writing my own book, What They Won't Teach You, in effort to inspire others studentpreneurs like myself.

 

I hope that my message (which can be seen throughout my work and my content) will inspire the next generation of innovators, thinkers, and educators. God bless!

 

Contact Andre Haykal Jr
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.knowledgex.us/
My Book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1077974930/
Podcast: https://apple.co/3bizTi9

