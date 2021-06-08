Why You Should Consider Therapy

Mental health is vital to your overall health, if you don’t properly pay attention to your mental health when it is giving you signs that something is wrong, it can lead to dangerous consequences and problematic effects.

Effects of Poor Mental Health

One of the common problems associated with poor mental health is the development of mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and more. These issues will likely only worsen the situation that you are dealing with, exacerbating the poor mental health that is already there.

Along with increased risk of mental health disorders, it can also affect individuals physically. For example, among those dealing with depression, there is a greater risk of struggling with a number of chronic illnesses and physical health issues, including:

Diabetes

Asthma

Cardiovascular diseases

Arthritis and more

It is also worth noting that those who are struggling with mental health problems, and especially mental health disorders like depression or anxiety disorders, are at a greater risk for substance use disorder problems as well.

Overcoming the Stigma

Unfortunately, for those who are dealing with mental health problems, many do not seek out the treatment they need. Not seeking treatment can occur for a number of reasons, but a lot of them are linked to the stigmas and negative beliefs surrounding mental health treatment.

In fact, according to the American Psychiatric Association, more than half of people with mental illness don’t receive help for their disorders due to the belief that they will be treated differently.

However, by doing things like talking openly, educating yourself and others, and being honest about your situation, we can all work toward overcoming this stigma.

Going to Therapy

Now that you may be more encouraged to seek out help for your mental health issue, you may be wondering what treatment and therapy looks like. However, therapy will be different for everyone, as everyone’s situation is different.

For some, this can mean just seeking out one-on-one therapy with a clinical psychologist to talk through your thoughts.

For others, most notably those suffering from PTSD, this can mean going through a therapeutic program known as eye-movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR).

For those dealing with co-occuring mental health disorders and addiction problems, they may go through something like a medication-assisted treatment program along with their drug addiction therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy.

Overall, there is no one-size-fits-all approach for peoples’ mental health. If you or someone you love is struggling with their mental health or even a disorder specifically, it may be best to seek out professional help to work through these issues.